Green coffee for weight loss: Benefits and how to make it at home

Green coffee can offer health benefits, including weight management. If you want to make green coffee at home, follow these steps.

Green coffee has gained popularity due to its potential health advantages. Unlike typical roasted coffee, green coffee has higher chlorogenic acid, a chemical thought to contribute to a variety of health benefits, including weight loss. To reap these benefits, steep your own green coffee extract or consume a powdered green coffee supplement. If you don’t want to buy green coffee, you can prepare it yourself. Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you to make green coffee at home.

What is green coffee?

Green coffee refers to green-coloured coffee beans that are in unroasted form. Unlike regular coffee beans, which are roasted to bring out the flavour, green coffee is consumed in its raw form. These unroasted beans are rich in chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant compound that is largely destroyed during the roasting process. This compound is believed to provide several health benefits, especially in relation to weight loss and metabolism, as found in a study published in the Pharma Innovation journal.

How to make green coffee at home?

“You can make green coffee by using whole green coffee beans or green coffee powder,” says dietician Ramya B. Here are the steps:

Green coffee beans

Soak 1-2 tablespoons of green coffee beans in a glass of water overnight.

In the morning, bring the soaked beans to a boil along with the water in which they were soaked.

Once it reaches a boil, reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes.

After simmering, strain the liquid into a cup, discarding the beans.

Add a dash of honey or cinnamon for taste, if desired. Green coffee has a mild, herbal flavour.

2. Green coffee powder

Heat a cup of water to a boil.

Take 1-2 teaspoons of green coffee powder and pour the hot water over it.

Let it steep for about 5-6 minutes.

Strain the liquid into a cup and serve with optional flavours like lemon or honey.

What are the benefits of green coffee?

Here are some of the potential benefits of green coffee:

1. Helps in losing weight

Green coffee has been recognised for its ability to help people lose weight. This is mostly due to the presence of chlorogenic acid, a substance that may aid in the reduction of body fat and improved metabolism. Chlorogenic acid is thought to function by decreasing glucose absorption while raising the rate at which the body burns calories.

2. Boosts metabolism

Green coffee beans contain chlorogenic acid (CGA), a substance that may enhance metabolism. CGA is believed to work by restricting glucose absorption while raising the rate at which the body burns calories. “This can make people feel more energised and may aid in weight loss. Also, CGA may help manage blood sugar levels, promoting a healthy metabolism and overall well-being,” explains the expert.

3. Regulates blood sugar

Green coffee beans contain chlorogenic acid (CGA), which may help manage blood sugar levels. CGA is thought to operate by limiting the absorption of glucose from the intestines, resulting in a delayed rise in blood sugar levels after eating. This can be especially advantageous for people who already have diabetes or are at risk of getting it. CGA may help boost insulin sensitivity, as per a study published in the Nutrition Journal, allowing the body to use insulin more effectively to lower blood sugar levels.

4. Improves heart health

Green coffee beans contain antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid, which may benefit heart health. These antioxidants can help protect cells from free radical damage, lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, as found in a study published in the Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology. Chlorogenic acid may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, both of which are crucial for heart health. Green coffee may help to protect the cardiovascular system by lowering oxidative stress and enhancing lipid profiles.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Green coffee beans are rich in antioxidants, primarily chlorogenic acid. “Antioxidants are compounds that help protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals. Free radicals can contribute to various health problems, including heart disease, cancer, and premature ageing,” says the expert. By neutralising free radicals, antioxidants can help maintain overall health and well-being. Green coffee’s high antioxidant content makes it a valuable addition to a healthy diet.

Side effects of green coffee

Green coffee is safe to consume. But there may be some likely side effects:

Increased heart rate: Green coffee contains caffeine, which can increase heart rate and cause palpitations, especially in people sensitive to caffeine.

Excessive consumption of green coffee may lead to stomach upset, nausea, or diarrhoea due to its high acidity.

The caffeine content in green coffee can interfere with sleep patterns if consumed in large amounts or late in the day.

Some individuals may experience allergic reactions like skin rashes, itching, or swelling after consuming green coffee.

Excessive intake of green coffee may lead to calcium depletion in the body, potentially affecting bone health over time.

The inclusion of green coffee along with iron-rich foods might hinder the absorption of iron into the body's system. People suffering from iron deficiency anaemia are recommended to not choose green coffee.

People prone to anxiety disorders may experience heightened symptoms due to the stimulant effect of caffeine in green coffee.

It is advisable to consume green coffee in moderation to avoid these side effects.

FAQs

1. What happens if I drink green coffee everyday?

One cup of green coffee provides between 25 and 50 percent of the caffeine found in one cup of normal coffee. Large doses of green coffee may cause caffeine-related adverse effects such as headache, anxiety, agitation, and irregular heartbeat.

2. What is the best time to drink coffee?

The best time to drink green coffee is generally in the morning. This is because green coffee can stimulate the nervous system and increase energy levels. Consuming it in the morning can help you feel more alert and focused throughout the day. However, if you find that it makes you feel jittery or anxious, you may want to experiment with drinking it at a different time of day.