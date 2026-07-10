Gotu Kola vs Brahmi: All about these powerful herbs and their hidden risks

Gotu Kola and Brahmi are popular Ayurvedic herbs that help improve brain function. Gotu Kola enhances blood flow and supports tissues, making it great for calming a busy mind and improving skin health. Brahmi works directly on brain chemicals to boost memory and clear mental fog. It’s important to know that these names are often used interchangeably in India. Understanding their differences and correct identities can help you use them safely and effectively.
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Gotu Kola and Brahmi are popular herbs used to treat nervous system-related conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss. Most people confuse the two and refer to gotu kola as ‘brahmi’. However, that’s not entirely true, as the two herbs are distinct and have different benefits and side effects.
According to Sujeesh Sukumaran, a preventive healthcare expert, Gotu Kola, or mandukaparni, is prized in both Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine. Gotu Kola, also known as Centella asiatica, belongs to the carrot family of plants.
It is known as amanashni, which means it destroys Ama, the dreaded word that every practitioner hates. For those caught unaware, Ama is a sticky, harmful substance in the body that needs to be eliminated, as its accumulation blocks the flow of energy and nourishment throughout the system. In fact, Ama accumulation can be the underlying cause of most diseases.
According to Sukumaran, Gotu Kola has several benefits:
“Cooking a shot of the juice down on low heat with Ghee or sesame oil is another powerful medicine for cooling pitta flare-ups,” Sukumaran reveals in her latest Instagram post. Not just as a medicine, Gotu Kola is commonly used to make salads or a chutney, if you find it fresh.
Brahmi, or Bacopa monnieri, belongs to the snapdragon family of plants. Not only is it known for its calming and stress-relieving properties, but it also increases mucus production in the digestive tract. It can treat stomach ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome.
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