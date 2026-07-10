Gotu Kola vs Brahmi: All about these powerful herbs and their hidden risks

Although both Gotu Kola and Brahmi are great for the central nervous system, there are differences between the two herbs.

Gotu Kola and Brahmi are popular Ayurvedic herbs that help improve brain function. Gotu Kola enhances blood flow and supports tissues, making it great for calming a busy mind and improving skin health. Brahmi works directly on brain chemicals to boost memory and clear mental fog. It’s important to know that these names are often used interchangeably in India. Understanding their differences and correct identities can help you use them safely and effectively.

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Gotu Kola and Brahmi are popular herbs used to treat nervous system-related conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss. Most people confuse the two and refer to gotu kola as ‘brahmi’. However, that’s not entirely true, as the two herbs are distinct and have different benefits and side effects.

What is Gotu Kola?

According to Sujeesh Sukumaran, a preventive healthcare expert, Gotu Kola, or mandukaparni, is prized in both Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine. Gotu Kola, also known as Centella asiatica, belongs to the carrot family of plants.

It is known as amanashni, which means it destroys Ama, the dreaded word that every practitioner hates. For those caught unaware, Ama is a sticky, harmful substance in the body that needs to be eliminated, as its accumulation blocks the flow of energy and nourishment throughout the system. In fact, Ama accumulation can be the underlying cause of most diseases.

According to Sukumaran, Gotu Kola has several benefits:

It promotes sleep Heals the skinIt It is a longevity herb Heals ulcers in the stomach lining Fights depression Reduces weight Improves intelligence

“Cooking a shot of the juice down on low heat with Ghee or sesame oil is another powerful medicine for cooling pitta flare-ups,” Sukumaran reveals in her latest Instagram post. Not just as a medicine, Gotu Kola is commonly used to make salads or a chutney, if you find it fresh.

How is Gotu Kola different from Brahmi?

Brahmi, or Bacopa monnieri, belongs to the snapdragon family of plants. Not only is it known for its calming and stress-relieving properties, but it also increases mucus production in the digestive tract. It can treat stomach ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome.

Appearance: While Brahmi has fleshy, juicy and oval leaves that can hold a lot of water. On the other hand, Gotu Kola has fan-like leaves and thrives in well-drained soil.

While Brahmi Usage: “Brahmi is used to make Brahmi Ghritam to keep the brain in top shape. It is made with equal parts of Brahmi juice and ghee, cooked together on a low flame until only the ghee remains,” Sukumaran says. On the other hand, in traditional households, Gotu Kola is used to make jam for new mothers to regain their strength and beauty. A tasty fudge recipe is also made with gotu kola juice, rice flour, ghee, jaggery and spices.

“Brahmi is used to make Brahmi Ghritam to keep the brain in top shape. It is made with equal parts of Brahmi juice and ghee, cooked together on a low flame until only the ghee remains,” Sukumaran says. On the other hand, in traditional households, Gotu Kola is used to make jam for new mothers to regain their strength and beauty. A tasty fudge recipe is also made with gotu kola juice, rice flour, ghee, jaggery and spices. Who should avoid it: If you are pregnant or lactating, avoid Gotu Kola and Brahmi, as they may cause side effects. Go ayurvedic, but always be careful.