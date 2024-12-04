Ginger tea vs green tea: Which one is a better winter drink?

Ginger and green tea are two beverages known for their health benefits. They can be great winter drinks. So, in this ginger tea vs green tea battle, know which one emerges victorious.

Want to start your winter mornings with a hot beverage? Go for a hot cup of tea that can easily warm you up. But considering the season, which is associated with cold, you would probably like to drink something that can make your immune system stronger. It may be difficult to choose, as there are many varieties. Some of the popular ones are green tea and ginger tea. While green tea has antioxidants and can boost immunity, ginger tea is also a great winter drink. It is caffeine-free and has a warming effect, something that we need during the cold months. Wondering which one will win in this ginger tea vs green tea battle? Read on.

What is ginger tea?

It is a caffeine-free herbal infusion made by boiling fresh ginger root in water. “It has a spicy, warm flavour and is often consumed to relieve digestive issues, boost immunity, and fight inflammation,” says dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj. Ginger tea is also popular in traditional medicine for its soothing and warming properties, especially in cold weather. It can be served cold too, but considering the season, it is better to enjoy this beverage hot.

What is green tea?

This type of tea is made from unoxidized leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Since it is minimally processed, its high antioxidant content is preserved. This tea is mild in flavour, with grassy or earthy undertones. “It contains a small amount of caffeine and is consumed worldwide for its health benefits, including weight management, improved brain function, and enhanced metabolism,” says the expert.

Ginger tea vs green tea: Key compounds

The ginger tea vs green tea battle is incomplete without knowing their key compounds:

Ginger : Gingerol and shogaol are the primary bioactive compounds in ginger. The compounds, especially gingerol, possess anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antioxidant effects, as per research published in the Food Chemistry Advances journal in 2022.

: Gingerol and shogaol are the primary bioactive compounds in ginger. The compounds, especially gingerol, possess anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antioxidant effects, as per research published in the Food Chemistry Advances journal in 2022. Green tea: “As for green tea, they are high in catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate, that can protect cells from getting damaged,” says the expert. Epigallocatechin gallate has anti-inflammatory and anticancer potential, according to a 2020 study published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences.

Ginger tea vs green tea: Which one is the better winter drink?

1. Ginger Tea

Boosts immunity : “Ginger’s antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help strengthen the immune system, making it ideal for combating colds and flu in winter,” says Bhardwaj.

: “Ginger’s antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help strengthen the immune system, making it ideal for combating colds and flu in winter,” says Bhardwaj. Warming effect : Ginger has thermogenic (heat production) properties, which naturally warm the body in cold weather. This makes it particularly comforting and beneficial during winter. Ginger may increase thermogenesis by releasing catecholamine, a type of chemical that is important in stress responses, as per research published in the Metabolism journal in 2012.

: Ginger has thermogenic (heat production) properties, which naturally warm the body in cold weather. This makes it particularly comforting and beneficial during winter. Ginger may increase thermogenesis by releasing catecholamine, a type of chemical that is important in stress responses, as per research published in the Metabolism journal in 2012. Relieves digestive issues : “Known for soothing nausea, reducing bloating, and improving digestion, ginger tea can be a go-to remedy for winter overeating or indigestion,” says the expert.

: “Known for soothing nausea, reducing bloating, and improving digestion, ginger tea can be a go-to remedy for winter overeating or indigestion,” says the expert. Anti-inflammatory benefits : May help alleviate joint pain and stiffness, common in colder weather, by reducing inflammation.

: May help alleviate joint pain and stiffness, common in colder weather, by reducing inflammation. Respiratory health: Ginger tea may soothe sore throats and clear nasal congestion, providing relief from winter respiratory issues. Ginger has antimicrobial properties that may help fight bacterial or viral infections, including the ones that lead to sore throats, as per a 2013 study published in the International Journal Of Preventive Medicine.

2. Green tea

Rich in antioxidants : The catechins in green tea fight free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and supporting overall health. “This helps combat the effects of cold weather on the skin and body,” says the expert.

: The catechins in green tea fight free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and supporting overall health. “This helps combat the effects of cold weather on the skin and body,” says the expert. Boosts metabolism : Green tea enhances fat burning and increases metabolic rate, making it beneficial for weight management during winter.

: Green tea enhances fat burning and increases metabolic rate, making it beneficial for weight management during winter. Detoxifies the body : “Its polyphenols support liver health, aiding in the removal of toxins that can accumulate during winter indulgence,” says the expert.

: “Its polyphenols support liver health, aiding in the removal of toxins that can accumulate during winter indulgence,” says the expert. Supports immunity : It contains vitamin C which can help protect against infections. Vitamin C can contribute to immune defence, as per research published in the Nutrients Journal in 2017.

: It contains vitamin C which can help protect against infections. Vitamin C can contribute to immune defence, as per research published in the Nutrients Journal in 2017. Improves mental alertness: The caffeine and l-theanine content in green tea provide a gentle energy boost and enhance focus, which can help combat winter laziness. Also, a 2019 study published in the Journal of Animal Physiology and Animal Nutrition showed that l-theanine had a significant antidepressant-like effect in mice.

In the ginger tea vs green tea battle, the former is the winner. “Ginger tea is generally better suited for winter due to its warming nature and ability to relieve cold symptoms, though green tea remains a good choice for overall health,” says the expert.

Ginger tea vs green tea: Recipes of these healthy drinks

Ginger tea recipe

Peel and slice 1 to 2 inches of fresh ginger root.

Boil 2 cups of water and add ginger.

Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Strain and serve warm.

Green tea recipe

Heat water to about 80 to 85 degrees Celsius, but do not boil, as it may make the tea bitter.

Add 1 teaspoon of the tea leaves or a green tea bag.

Steep for 2 to 3 minutes.

Strain and serve plain or with a dash of honey for sweetness.

Ginger tea vs green tea: Blend the recipe

You can also keep the ginger tea vs green tea battle aside, and blend the two. Prepare ginger tea by simmering ginger slices in water for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and add green tea leaves or a tea bag.

Let it steep for three minutes.

Strain and enjoy the combined benefits of both teas.

Ginger tea vs green tea: Know the potential side effects

Ginger tea : In the ginger tea vs green tea for winter, the former may have won. But having it in excess may cause heartburn or diarrhea. “People having blood-thinning medications or those with gallstones should consume this tea of tea with caution,” says the expert. You can safely consume 2 to 3 cups of ginger tea per day.

: In the ginger tea vs green tea for winter, the former may have won. But having it in excess may cause heartburn or diarrhea. “People having blood-thinning medications or those with gallstones should consume this tea of tea with caution,” says the expert. You can safely consume 2 to 3 cups of ginger tea per day. Green tea: Excessive intake of green tea can cause insomnia, increased heart rate, or stomach irritation. “It may also reduce iron absorption, so avoid drinking it with meals,” suggests Bhardwaj. You can have 3 to 4 cups of green tea per day.

Before including a winter drink in your diet, you may like to weigh in the pros and cons. When it comes to the ginger tea vs green tea battle, the former may be a better drink for winter. It can warm you up and support your respiratory health.

Related FAQs Which tea is the healthiest? Green tea is the healthiest due to the presence of antioxidants. It contains several types of catechins that are good for gut health, and may help prevent cancer and diabetes. Is it healthy to drink ginger tea daily? Ginger tea can be safely consumed daily by most people. It may be good for your gut and boost immunity. But people on blood-thinning medications or those with gallstones should consult their doctor. Can ginger tea reduce belly fat? It is naturally low in calories, making it a weight-loss-friendly beverage. But no one food helps to reduce belly fat. Ginger tea can help, but you also need to keep an eye on calorie consumption, and your fitness routine.