What makes flaxseed healthy? 10 benefits of this superfood

They are tiny, but packed with many essential nutrients. From heart health to weight loss, know the flaxseed benefits along with its side effects.

Seeds like chia, pumpkin, and sunflower are small in size, but they pack a powerful punch when it comes to health benefits. Among them, flaxseed is one of the best superfoods. The tiny, golden or brown seed is not only an excellent source of plant-based protein, but are also rich in dietary fibre and lignans—natural compounds known for their cancer-fighting and antioxidant properties. Flaxseed is specifically known for its high content of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that supports heart health. So, you may want to add it to your diet. Before that, learn more about the flaxseed benefits.

Nutritional facts

Before checking out the flaxseed benefits, know about its nutrients. As per the US Department of Agriculture, just one tablespoon (10 grams) of whole flaxseeds consists of:

Calories: 55

Water: 7%

Protein: 1.9 grams

Carbohydrates: 3 grams

Sugar: 0.2 grams

Fibre: 2.8 grams

Fat: 4.3 grams

Flaxseeds are also a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, vitamin B6, copper, and folate.

Flaxseed benefits

Here are 10 flaxseed benefits that you should know:

Hi! I am

1. Loaded with lignans

One of the best nutrients in flaxseeds is lignans. According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, flaxseeds are one of the best plant sources of these compounds. Lignans are a type of phytoestrogen, which means they behave somewhat like the hormone estrogen in the body. These compounds are linked to a reduced risk of breast cancer, especially in postmenopausal women, as well as lowering the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis. Lignans also have antioxidant properties, meaning they help fight off harmful molecules in your body that can lead to ageing and various diseases.

2. Source of plant-based protein

Each tablespoon of flaxseeds contains about 1 gram of protein. While that might not seem like a lot, every bit helps, especially if you are following a plant-based diet. Protein is essential for building muscles, repairing tissues, and keeping you feeling full and energised throughout the day.

3. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid. These healthy fats are crucial for heart health. A 2020 review in Missouri Medicine found that omega-3s, including ALA, may reduce inflammation and help prevent fat buildup in arteries. This means flaxseeds can be a healthy addition to your diet, especially if you do not eat a lot of fish.

Also read: Try this aloe vera and flaxseed hair mask for a soft and shiny mane!

4. Contains anti-cancer properties

Not just for heart health but lignans in flaxseeds also have anti-cancer properties. A 2018 review in Frontiers in Nutrition found that flaxseed intake is linked to a lower risk of breast cancer, particularly in postmenopausal women. Research also shows that flaxseeds can also protect you against colon, skin, blood, and lung cancers. These effects are largely due to lignans and other antioxidants that may help block the growth of cancer cells.

5. High in fibre

Flaxseeds are rich in soluble fibre, which turns into a gel-like substance when mixed with water. This slows down digestion and helps you feel full longer, which can help with managing hunger and controlling portions. It also supports gut health by feeding the good bacteria in your digestive system and reducing the risk of constipation.

6. Supports cholesterol levels

High cholesterol can raise your risk of heart disease, and one of the flaxseed benefits includes reducing cholesterol levels. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that eating these seeds or flaxseed oil daily can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

7. Helps control blood pressure

Flaxseeds might also help you manage your blood pressure. Some studies suggest that the omega-3s, fibre, and lignans in flaxseeds work together to improve blood flow and keep pressure levels in check. Lower blood pressure reduces the risk of stroke and heart attack.

8. Promotes weight loss

Thanks to their high fibre content, flaxseeds can help control your appetite. A review in Obesity Reviews reported that the soluble fibre in flaxseeds expands in your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer and reducing cravings. This makes it easier to eat less and lose weight over time.

9. Balances blood sugar levels

This is one of the best flaxseed benefits. These tiny seeds may help keep your blood sugar stable, especially important for people with diabetes or those trying to avoid blood sugar spikes. The fibre in flaxseeds slows how quickly sugar is absorbed into the bloodstream, which helps maintain steady energy levels.

10. Eases joint pain

Some people with joint pain or arthritis have found relief by adding flaxseeds to their diet. This might be due to the anti-inflammatory effects of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which can help reduce swelling and discomfort in joints.

Side effects of flaxseeds

While there are several flaxseed benefits, it is essential to be aware of potential side effects, especially when consumed in excess:

Digestive issues: Flaxseeds are rich in fibre. Consuming them in large quantities without adequate water intake can lead to bloating, gas, and even diarrhea.

Flaxseeds are rich in fibre. Consuming them in large quantities without adequate water intake can lead to bloating, gas, and even diarrhea. Allergic reactions: Though rare, some individuals may experience allergic reactions to flaxseeds. Symptoms can include itching, swelling, difficulty breathing, and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis.

Though rare, some individuals may experience allergic reactions to flaxseeds. Symptoms can include itching, swelling, difficulty breathing, and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis. Hormonal imbalance: Flaxseeds contain phytoestrogens, plant compounds that mimic estrogen. Excessive intake may interfere with the menstrual cycle and hormonal issues like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), uterine fibroids, uterine cancer, and ovarian diseases.

Flaxseeds contain phytoestrogens, plant compounds that mimic estrogen. Excessive intake may interfere with the menstrual cycle and hormonal issues like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), uterine fibroids, uterine cancer, and ovarian diseases. Medication interactions: Flaxseeds may interact with certain medications, particularly blood thinners and blood sugar-lowering drugs.

Flaxseed benefits can be gained when consumed in moderation! So, make sure you avoid excess intake.

Related FAQs How much flaxseed should I eat daily? Most experts recommend 1 to 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds per day for health benefits. Start with a small amount and increase gradually to avoid digestive issues. Are flaxseeds safe for everyone? While generally safe, some people may experience side effects like bloating, allergies, or hormonal interactions. Always consult a doctor if you have any medical conditions. Can I eat flaxseeds raw? Yes, you can eat flaxseeds raw, but it is best to consume them ground for better nutrient absorption. Are flaxseeds gluten-free? Yes, flaxseeds are naturally gluten-free, making them a great option for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.