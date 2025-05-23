What makes flaxseed healthy? 10 benefits of this superfood

Seeds like chia, pumpkin, and sunflower are small in size, but they pack a powerful punch when it comes to health benefits. Among them, flaxseed is one of the best superfoods. The tiny, golden or brown seed is not only an excellent source of plant-based protein, but are also rich in dietary fibre and lignans—natural compounds known for their cancer-fighting and antioxidant properties. Flaxseed is specifically known for its high content of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that supports heart health. So, you may want to add it to your diet. Before that, learn more about the flaxseed benefits.
Before checking out the flaxseed benefits, know about its nutrients. As per the US Department of Agriculture, just one tablespoon (10 grams) of whole flaxseeds consists of:
Flaxseeds are also a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, vitamin B6, copper, and folate.
Here are 10 flaxseed benefits that you should know:
One of the best nutrients in flaxseeds is lignans. According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, flaxseeds are one of the best plant sources of these compounds. Lignans are a type of phytoestrogen, which means they behave somewhat like the hormone estrogen in the body. These compounds are linked to a reduced risk of breast cancer, especially in postmenopausal women, as well as lowering the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis. Lignans also have antioxidant properties, meaning they help fight off harmful molecules in your body that can lead to ageing and various diseases.
Each tablespoon of flaxseeds contains about 1 gram of protein. While that might not seem like a lot, every bit helps, especially if you are following a plant-based diet. Protein is essential for building muscles, repairing tissues, and keeping you feeling full and energised throughout the day.
Flaxseeds are an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid. These healthy fats are crucial for heart health. A 2020 review in Missouri Medicine found that omega-3s, including ALA, may reduce inflammation and help prevent fat buildup in arteries. This means flaxseeds can be a healthy addition to your diet, especially if you do not eat a lot of fish.
Not just for heart health but lignans in flaxseeds also have anti-cancer properties. A 2018 review in Frontiers in Nutrition found that flaxseed intake is linked to a lower risk of breast cancer, particularly in postmenopausal women. Research also shows that flaxseeds can also protect you against colon, skin, blood, and lung cancers. These effects are largely due to lignans and other antioxidants that may help block the growth of cancer cells.
Flaxseeds are rich in soluble fibre, which turns into a gel-like substance when mixed with water. This slows down digestion and helps you feel full longer, which can help with managing hunger and controlling portions. It also supports gut health by feeding the good bacteria in your digestive system and reducing the risk of constipation.
High cholesterol can raise your risk of heart disease, and one of the flaxseed benefits includes reducing cholesterol levels. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that eating these seeds or flaxseed oil daily can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.
Flaxseeds might also help you manage your blood pressure. Some studies suggest that the omega-3s, fibre, and lignans in flaxseeds work together to improve blood flow and keep pressure levels in check. Lower blood pressure reduces the risk of stroke and heart attack.
Thanks to their high fibre content, flaxseeds can help control your appetite. A review in Obesity Reviews reported that the soluble fibre in flaxseeds expands in your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer and reducing cravings. This makes it easier to eat less and lose weight over time.
This is one of the best flaxseed benefits. These tiny seeds may help keep your blood sugar stable, especially important for people with diabetes or those trying to avoid blood sugar spikes. The fibre in flaxseeds slows how quickly sugar is absorbed into the bloodstream, which helps maintain steady energy levels.
Some people with joint pain or arthritis have found relief by adding flaxseeds to their diet. This might be due to the anti-inflammatory effects of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which can help reduce swelling and discomfort in joints.
While there are several flaxseed benefits, it is essential to be aware of potential side effects, especially when consumed in excess:
Flaxseed benefits can be gained when consumed in moderation! So, make sure you avoid excess intake.
Most experts recommend 1 to 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds per day for health benefits. Start with a small amount and increase gradually to avoid digestive issues.
While generally safe, some people may experience side effects like bloating, allergies, or hormonal interactions. Always consult a doctor if you have any medical conditions.
Yes, you can eat flaxseeds raw, but it is best to consume them ground for better nutrient absorption.
Yes, flaxseeds are naturally gluten-free, making them a great option for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
