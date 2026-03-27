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7 nutrients every school-going child needs for growth and brain development

Learn about the 7 key nutrients that every school-age child needs for strong growth, brain development, to help improve learning and support.
Written by: Dr Poonam Sidana Paediatrician
Published On: 27 Mar 2026, 01:52 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Anjali Saxena
Gynaecology
Which nutrients are essential for a school-going child? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

School-going children are in a critical phase of physical growth and brain development, making balanced nutrition essential for their overall well-being. Nutrition goes beyond physical growth; it directly impacts learning ability, immunity, and energy levels. A well-rounded diet should include macronutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, along with key micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

What are the 7 brain foods for kids?

A child’s diet should be thoughtfully planned to include essential nutrients that support both body and mind.

  1. Protein

    Plays a vital role in building and repairing tissues and supporting muscle development. Sources such as eggs, dairy, pulses, and lean meats should be included in daily meals. Healthy fats, especially omega-3 fatty acids found in nuts, seeds, and fish, are crucial for brain development and improving memory and concentration.

2. Iron

It is another critical nutrient, as it helps produce haemoglobin and ensures adequate oxygen supply to the brain. Iron deficiency can lead to fatigue, poor attention span, and reduced academic performance. Foods like green leafy vegetables, jaggery, beans, and fortified cereals can help maintain adequate iron levels.

3. Calcium and vitamin D

They are essential for strong bones and teeth, particularly during growth spurts. Milk, curd, cheese, and sunlight exposure play an important role in meeting these requirements. Additionally, B vitamins support energy metabolism and cognitive function, helping children stay active and focused throughout the day.

Avoid bad carbohydrates in your diet! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

4. Carbohydrates

They are the primary source of energy and are especially important for active children. Whole grains like wheat, oats, millets and brown rice provide sustained energy and help maintain stable blood sugar levels, preventing fatigue during school hours. Alongside this, proteins from sources such as lentils, paneer, eggs, and soy products are crucial for brain development and maintaining attention and alertness.

5. Micronutrients

Like zinc and vitamin C play a significant role in strengthening immunity, helping children stay protected from frequent infections that may disrupt their schooling. Citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, and legumes are excellent additions to the diet.

6. Iodine

It is another often-overlooked nutrient that is essential for proper thyroid function and brain development. Using iodised salt in daily cooking can help prevent deficiencies. Additionally, vitamin A supports vision and immune health, both of which are important for classroom learning and overall resilience.

7. Healthy fats

Particularly those from nuts and seeds, support neural development and cognitive performance. Including these in snacks can be beneficial. Regular meal timings, along with healthy snacks like fruits and nuts, can prevent energy dips and improve focus.

Equally important is maintaining proper hydration and limiting ultra-processed foods, as both can negatively affect physical health and concentration. Encouraging a variety of nutrient-dense foods ensures children receive the necessary building blocks for healthy growth and optimal brain function. Overall, a diverse and nutrient-rich diet, combined with healthy eating habits, lays a strong foundation for a child’s academic performance, immunity, and long-term health.

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About the Author
Dr Poonam Sidana

Dr Poonam Sidana is an internationally-trained leading Neonatologist & Paediatrician in Delhi-NCR. She is an expert in managing premature and ELBW babies. On the academic front, Dr Sidana runs the Neonatology Fellowship (NNF) programme in which she trains both doctors and nurses. She is also a national trainer for ANRP and BNRP programmes. Dr Sidana has authored various articles for both national and international publications. She was responsible for establishing the Level III NICU at Max Hospital, Pitampura, and Shalimar Bagh.

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