Increase your water intake with these 16 hydrating foods

Whether it is summer or winter, hydration is important, as it is key to overall well-being. Increase your water intake by consuming hydrating foods in winter.

Winter may bring a chill, but it doesn’t mean your hydration should take a hiatus. Since people sweat a lot during summer, they think it is the only season they need to drink water the most. That’s not true! It is easy to forget that in winter too your body loses water through perspiration, urine and even bowel movements. You need to keep a check on your fluid intake to support skin health and prevent dehydration that may lead to fatigue, and a bad mood. Keeping a water bottle near you is a good way to remind yourself that you need to drink up. Along with plain water, have hydrating foods in winter. In addition to cucumber, you can also consume radish, celery, oranges, and grapefruit.

Why is hydration important in winter?

While you may feel less thirsty during the colder months, hydration remains crucial even when it’s chilly outside.

Supports skin health : Cold air and indoor heating strip moisture from the skin, leading to dryness and irritation. Staying hydrated can help maintain skin elasticity and reduces dryness.

: Cold air and indoor heating strip moisture from the skin, leading to dryness and irritation. Staying hydrated can help maintain skin elasticity and reduces dryness. Prevents dehydration : “Despite reduced sweating, the body loses water through respiration in cold,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. Proper hydration prevents symptoms such as fatigue and headaches. Minor dehydration—the level at which people start feeling thirsty— can lead to poor memory and a bad mood, according to the American Heart Association.

: “Despite reduced sweating, the body loses water through respiration in cold,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. Proper hydration prevents symptoms such as fatigue and headaches. Minor dehydration—the level at which people start feeling thirsty— can lead to poor memory and a bad mood, according to the American Heart Association. Boosts immune function : The flu is common during the winter season. “Hydration aids the immune system by flushing out toxins and maintaining optimal cell function to fight infections,” says the expert.

: The flu is common during the winter season. “Hydration aids the immune system by flushing out toxins and maintaining optimal cell function to fight infections,” says the expert. Enhances digestion : Staying hydrated ensures smooth digestion, preventing common winter issues like constipation.

: Staying hydrated ensures smooth digestion, preventing common winter issues like constipation. Regulates body temperature: Water plays a vital role in maintaining internal temperature balance, even when external temperatures go down.

16 hydrating foods in winter

Eat these hydrating foods in winter to stay healthy and ward off diseases:

1. Oranges

High in water content and vitamin C, oranges boost hydration and immunity. Hundred grams of oranges has approximately 86.7 grams of water, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “They also have flavonoids, potassium, and fibre that can boost immunity as well as support skin health and promote heart health,” says the expert. So, it is time to add orange to your diet to keep yourself healthy during the cold weather.

2. Grapefruits

Juicy and tangy, grapefruits are packed with water and antioxidants. Hundred grams of grapefruits consist of about 89.8 grams of water, as per the USDA. “They are full of antioxidants (lycopene), vitamins A, and C that can enhance skin, and aid in weight management,” says Kedia.

3. Pomegranate

This delicious fruit contains hydrating juice-filled seeds that are great for your health. Hundred grams of pomegranates contains approximately 77.9 grams of water, according to USDA. Rich in polyphenols, vitamins C, and K, and dietary fibre, pomegranate has anti-inflammatory properties and may improve digestion.

4. Kiwi

Juicy and nutrient-dense, this green-coloured fruit is one of the hydrating foods in winter that you should enjoy. Hundred grams of kiwi contains 83.9 grams of water, according to USDA. “It is loaded with vitamins C, and E, and potassium. It can enhance digestion and immune health, and promote skin health,” says the expert.

5. Apples

Apples are one of the best red foods for heart health. If you are looking for hydrating foods in winter, you can take a bite of this fruit. “It contains up to 86 percent water and provides fibre and antioxidants that aid in digestion and support heart health,” says the expert. So, make this delicious delight a part of your winter diet to keep health issues at bay.

6. Pears

With high water and fibre content, pears help with hydration and digestion. Hundred grams of pears have 84.1 grams of water, according to USDA. “Pears are rich in dietary fibre, copper, and vitamin K that help to improve gut health and strengthen bones,” says the expert.

7. Carrots

Add carrots to the list of hydrating foods in winter. Crunchy and sweet, carrots are 88 percent water and high in beta-carotene. They also have vitamin A, and potassium that may help to support vision, immunity, and skin health.

8. Beets

Known for their high water content, beets should be part of the hydrating foods in winter list. Hundred grams of beets have 87.6 grams of water, as per USDA. “Due to the presence of folate, manganese, and nitrates, they may reduce blood pressure,” says the expert.

9. Spinach

This green leafy vegetable contains over 90 percent water, making it one of the hydrating foods in winter. “It is also rich in iron, magnesium, and vitamin K that may boost energy and bone health,” says the expert.

10. Broccoli

It is a cruciferous vegetable with a high water content. Hundred grams of broccoli contains about 89.3 grams of water, according to USDA. It is full of vitamin C, calcium, and fibre that may help to strengthen immunity and support digestion.

11. Cabbage

Moisture-rich, cabbage supports hydration and gut health. Hundred grams of cabbage has 92.2 grams of water, according to USDA. “It is also rich in sulforaphane, and vitamins C, and K, and may help to improve digestion and reduce inflammation,” says Kedia.

12. Cauliflower

It contains over 92 percent water, along with antioxidants. That’s why you should add cauliflower to the list of hydrating foods in winter. “Rich in choline, vitamin C, and fibre, this vegetable can support brain health and reduce oxidative stress,” says the expert.

13. Cucumber

It is one of the most hydrating foods in winter or any other season. Made up of 95 percent water, cucumber is perfect for keeping you hydrated in winter. “It also has vitamin K, potassium, and silica that can help to hydrate skin and strengthen bones too,” says the expert.

14. Radish

Crisp and peppery, radish is rich in water and antioxidants. Hundred grams of radishes consist of 95 grams of water, according to USDA. “Rich in anthocyanins, vitamin C, and folate, radishes may support liver health and combat oxidative stress,” says the expert.

15. Celery

It is a classic hydrating food with 95 percent water and plenty of electrolytes. “It has sodium, potassium, vitamin K, and folate that may help regulate fluid balance and support heart health,” says Kedia about one of the hydrating foods in winter you should try.

16. Pumpkin

Moisture-dense, pumpkin has a good amount of water. Hundred grams of pumpkin has 93.7 grams of water, according to USDA. It is also rich in potassium, fibre, vitamin A, beta-carotene, and zinc, so it may support immune health and improve skin elasticity.

You can eat the fruits fresh as a snack, or make juice or smoothie. You can also add some of the hydrating foods in winter to salads.

Are there any side effects of eating hydrating foods in winter?

Hydrating foods in winter are generally nutritious and beneficial, excessive consumption or specific sensitivities can lead to side effects.

Oranges and grapefruits : Excessive intake may cause acidity or heartburn in sensitive people. “Grapefruit can interact with certain medications, such as cholesterol-lowering drugs,” says the expert.

: Excessive intake may cause acidity or heartburn in sensitive people. “Grapefruit can interact with certain medications, such as cholesterol-lowering drugs,” says the expert. Pomegranates : Overeating may cause digestive discomfort or an increase in blood sugar levels for those with diabetes.

: Overeating may cause digestive discomfort or an increase in blood sugar levels for those with diabetes. Kiwi : It can trigger allergies in some individuals, leading to itching or swelling in the mouth and throat.

: It can trigger allergies in some individuals, leading to itching or swelling in the mouth and throat. Apples and pears : Overconsumption may lead to bloating or gas due to their fibre content.

: Overconsumption may lead to bloating or gas due to their fibre content. Carrots and beets : “High consumption of carrots can lead to carotenemia (yellowing of the skin), while beets may cause red or pink discolouration of urine and stools,” says the expert.

: “High consumption of carrots can lead to carotenemia (yellowing of the skin), while beets may cause red or pink discolouration of urine and stools,” says the expert. Broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower : Can cause bloating or gas due to their high fibre content.

: Can cause bloating or gas due to their high fibre content. Cucumber and celery : Excessive consumption may lead to frequent urination due to their diuretic properties.

: Excessive consumption may lead to frequent urination due to their diuretic properties. Radishes and pumpkins: Radishes can irritate the stomach if eaten in large amounts. Overeating pumpkin may cause a slight laxative effect.

Along with water, soups, and herbal teas, make sure to have hydrating foods in winter. Foods such as oranges, cucumber, and radishes can help to keep you hydrated in colder months.

Related FAQs How do you stay hydrated in winter? Whether you are in office or home, keep a water bottle near you. Track your daily water intake, and if you get busy, set reminders beforehand to hydrate. You can also eat foods with high water content, and drink fresh juice. What is the most hydrating food? Cucumber is one of the most hydrating foods. It has about 95 percent water content. You can also have radish, and celery, as they are high in water content.