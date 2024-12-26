Check out these 5 dragon fruit benefits that can help you lose weight quickly

There are many dragon fruit benefits when it comes to weight loss. Including the fruit in these ways in your diet can help you shed kilos.

Including the right fruits in your diet can accelerate your weight loss effects. One such fruit that must be consumed while trying to lose weight is dragon fruit. The fruit is low in calories and high in fibre, the perfect combination to shed extra kilos. One of the most important dragon fruit benefits is that it has high water content, and helps in keeping the body hydrated. Its unique and subtle taste makes it a perfect ingredient to blend into smoothies or add to fruit bowls. However, portion control and including dragon fruit as part of a balanced diet, is the way forward when it comes to losing weight in a healthy way.

Nutritional value of dragon fruit

Dragon fruit benefits, when it comes to weight loss, stem from its rich nutritional value. Here is what 100 g of dragon fruit contains, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Calories: 57

Protein: 0.36 grams

Fat: 0.14 grams

Carbs: 15 grams

Fibre: 3 grams

Vitamin C: 5 percent of the DV

Iron: 1 percent of the DV

Magnesium: 2 percent of the DV

Dragon fruit benefits for weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, multiple dragon fruit benefits can accelerate the process. Read on to learn how dragon fruit can help you lose weight quickly.

1. Low in calories and carbs

There are only 57 calories and 15 grams of carbohydrates in 100 grams of dragon fruit, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. This makes it a suitable fruit for weight loss. “This low-calorie count and low-carb content are two of the biggest dragon fruit benefits when it comes to losing weight. This, combined with its high fibre and water content, makes dragon fruit a helpful addition to a weight management plan. However, portion control must still be exercised here to avoid side effects,” explains dietician Kejal Shah.

2. High in fibre content

High fibre content in fruits and vegetables can help you lose weight. One of the most important dragon fruit benefits is that it is loaded with fibre. This can help promote better digestion. Besides this, this high-fibre content also helps to promote satiety, which enables you to consume fewer calories in a day. A study, published in the Journal of Current Research and Food Science, states that the fruit’s high fibre content acts as a prebiotic. It contains oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate, that support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, potentially improving gut health and reducing digestive disorders.

3. Helps to control blood sugar

Fibre content in dragon fruit can help slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, and regulate blood sugar levels. The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food item raises blood sugar levels. Dragon fruit has a low GI, which means that it causes a gradual and sustained release of sugar into the bloodstream. These dragon fruit benefits are especially good for people with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels in a weight-loss diet, explains Shah.

4. Keeps you hydarted

A significant portion of dragon fruit is made up of water, and this is one of the most useful dragon fruit benefits when it comes to weight loss. The fruit also contains small amounts of electrolytes like potassium, which are essential for maintaining a good fluid balance in the body. Incorporating dragon fruit into your diet can help your overall hydration levels, during the hot weather or after a workout. It can be a post-workout snack as well. You can also make a refreshing drink by mixing the pulp of the fruit with lemon, according to this study, published in the journal The Pharma Innovation. This can help you reach your weight loss goals and increase your immunity as well.

5. Reduces body fat

When it comes to body fat, consuming dragon fruit as part of a balanced diet can be helpful. The fibre, present in the fruit, binds the bad fat in the body, states the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. This is what makes it a great option for a weight-loss diet. Excess adipose tissue, or body fat, is linked to an abnormal lipid profile that may improve with weight reduction. However, dragon fruit contains a substance called betacyanin which helps in maintaining your lipid profile and in maintaining weight.

How to consume dragon fruit for weight loss?

Now that we know the dragon fruit benefits for weight loss, here are some ways you can incorporate it into your diet.

As a snack : You can enjoy dragon fruit as a refreshing and low-calorie snack between meals. It can help satisfy cravings and prevent you from reaching for less healthy options.

: You can enjoy dragon fruit as a refreshing and low-calorie snack between meals. It can help satisfy cravings and prevent you from reaching for less healthy options. Add to smoothies : Blend dragon fruit with other fruits, vegetables, and a source of protein (like Greek yoghurt or plant-based protein powder) for a nutritious and filling smoothie.

: Blend dragon fruit with other fruits, vegetables, and a source of protein (like Greek yoghurt or plant-based protein powder) for a nutritious and filling smoothie. Incorporate into salads: Add diced dragon fruit to fruit salads or even savoury salads for some extra flavour.

However, it is important to remember that these dragon fruit benefits do not make this fruit a miracle solution for weight loss. Therefore, it is essential to consume it carefully. While it is low in calories, dragon fruit still contains some sugar. So, be mindful of portion sizes. A typical serving might be about 1 cup (150 g) of diced fruit. Remember that dragon fruit is just one part of a healthy weight loss plan. It is important to combine it with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and other healthy lifestyle habits.

Note: These dragon fruit benefits can help some people lose weight, however, it might not work in the same way for everyone. Make sure to consult your doctor before adding it to your diet if you suffer from any underlying medical issue such as diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, or anything else.

Related FAQs How much dragon fruit can you eat in a day? There are no strict restrictions on the quantity of dragon fruit consumption. But it is important to eat it as part of a balanced diet. When is the best time to eat dragon fruit for weight loss? The best time to eat dragon fruit for weight loss is generally as a snack between meals or as part of a balanced breakfast.