Eating oats for breakfast every day? 5 reasons not to have it daily

Oats are great for the gut and managing weight. However, there are also disadvantages of eating oats daily.

Mornings don’t have to be only about instant noodles and eggs. If you want a quick but healthy breakfast food option, then have oats. It is one type of cereal grain that goes well with milk and colourful fruits. Right from bananas to berries, you can make your bowl of oats more nutritious and colourful. But making it a habit may not be a good idea. The whole grain cereal, well-known for various health benefits, has potential side effects. Check out the disadvantages of eating oats daily.

What are the disadvantages of eating oats daily?

Here are some of the disadvantages of eating oats daily:

1. Gluten sensitivity

“While oats are naturally gluten-free, they are often processed in facilities that handle wheat, barley, or rye, which can lead to cross-contamination, says nutritionist Deepika Jayaswal. If you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity and you eat oats on a regular basis, it is important to choose certified gluten-free oats to avoid adverse reactions. Commercially available oats are not suitable in a gluten-free diet for people with celiac disease due to their contamination with wheat, rye or barley, as per research published in Nutrients.

2. Flatulence

One of the disadvantages of eating oats daily has to do with its fibre content. It helps improve digestion. However, excessive consumption of oats may cause gas and bloating in some individuals, especially if they are not used to a high-fibre diet. Gradually increasing your fibre intake can help alleviate this issue.

3. May inhibit absorption of minerals

Oats contain phytic acid, which can inhibit the absorption of certain minerals like calcium, iron, and zinc. There is a solution for this problem. Soaking or fermenting oats can help reduce their phytic acid content.

4. Weight gain

While oats are nutritious, they are also calorie-dense. So, one of the disadvantages of eating oats daily is that it may lead to weight gain. When trying to manage your calorie intake, be mindful of portion sizes and avoid eating them regularly. Hundred grams of oats have 379 calories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

5. Nutrient deficiency

Nutrient deficiency is one of the disadvantages of eating oats daily. “While oats provide many nutrients, it’s essential to maintain a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods to ensure you get all the nutrients the body needs every day,” says Jayaswal. Relying on oats daily for breakfast may not help you get all the essential nutrients.

Apart from these disadvantages of eating oats daily, they can cause allergic reactions in some people. If you experience itching, hives, or digestive discomfort after consuming oats, consult a doctor and avoid eating oats.

Oats benefits

While there are disadvantages of eating oats daily, having them in moderation can be really beneficial. Here why oats are good for you:

1. Packed with essential nutrients

It is true that one of the disadvantages of eating oats daily is nutrient deficiency. But they do have a lof nutrients like fibre, iron, vitamins, especially B vitamins, minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium, and antioxidants. All these nutrients are essential for your overall health.

2. Promote heart health

Oats are considered healthy for heart health because they help reduce bad cholesterol levels. Jayaswal says, “It contains beta-glucans, a type of soluble fibre that can help lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.” Whole-grain oat products have a positive impact on people with coronary heart disease, as per a study published in Food Research International.

3. Weight management

Weight gain is one of the disadvantages of eating oats daily, but if you have them in moderation, they can help with weight loss. They are filling and can keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer periods, making them a useful addition to a weight management diet. Additionally, the high fibre content in oats controls appetite, preventing overeating and unhealthy snacking throughout the day.

4. Blood sugar control

The low glycemic index and soluble fibre in oats can help stabilise blood sugar levels, making oatmeal good for diabetes. It is also a good choice for those who are at risk of developing the condition.

5. Digestive health

According to Jayaswal, “Oats are a good source of fibre, a particularly soluble fibre known as beta-glucans which aids in digestion and can help prevent constipation.”

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which type of diet do you follow? Low-carb

Vegan

Keto

Balanced Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Previous Next

6. Antioxidants

Oats contain various antioxidants that may have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. These properties can help protect cells from damage and improve overall health. But since there are disadvantages of eating oats daily, have them in moderation.

How to eat oats?

Oats can be a nutritious part of a healthy diet, and many people can benefit from incorporating them into their meals. But moderation is a key, as there are disadvantages of eating oats daily. “Moderate quantity and consuming oats 2-3 times a week in one meal per day is recommended,” says the expert.

Oats are a breakfast staple for several reasons, including weight management and healthy heart. However, there are disadvantages of eating oats daily, so make sure to enjoy other healthy breakfast options too.

Related FAQs What are the side effects of oat milk? Oat milk can cause side effects like gas, bloating and diarrhea in people with gluten sensitivity. In the case of sweetened or processed oat milk, it may lead to blood sugar spikes. Can you eat oatmeal everyday? Yes, it is generally safe to eat oatmeal every day. The nutritious breakfast option offers health benefits, including blood sugar regulation and weight management.