World Diabetes Day 2025: 6 desi superfoods that help control blood sugar naturally

Learn about 6 traditional Indian superfoods that can help manage your blood sugar, with naturally delicious flavours and cultural practices.

As we near World Diabetes Day in 2025, it’s a good time to think about how our lifestyle choices impact our health, especially when it comes to managing blood sugar levels. For people with diabetes or those seeking healthier eating habits, the foods we choose can impact our overall well-being. It’s interesting how our traditional recipes can be both tasty and good for us. Today, we will discuss six desi superfoods for diabetes that honour our culture and help regulate blood sugar naturally.

“Growing up, my grandmother often emphasised the importance of traditional foods. Each recipe was a story, one that spoke of seasons, health, and culture. Now, as we navigate the complexities of modern diets, especially when considering desi superfoods for diabetes, we mustn’t forget these timeless treasures. I’ve found solace and stability not just in meals but in specific ingredients that carry immense nutritional benefits,” Nidhi Nahata, Lifestyle coach, tells Health Shots.

What are the best superfoods for diabetics?

When combined, these six desi superfoods for diabetes can help support our efforts in combating diabetes.

Lentils and whole pulses

Lentils are a healthy food that have been part of our meals for a long time and are considered one of the desi superfoods for diabetes. They are rich in soluble fibre and plant protein. Types like moong, masoor, rajma, and chana are great choices. Adding a bowl of dal to your meals can help keep your blood sugar levels steady. “Unlike refined carbs, lentils break down slowly in your body, which helps prevent sudden spikes in glucose levels,” says the expert. A simple dal, made with spices like turmeric and cumin, tastes excellent and aids digestion. The protein in dal keeps you full longer, which can help you avoid unhealthy snacks. You can try different types of lentils or add them to salads for a healthy twist!

2. Unpolished grains and millets

Choose whole grains instead of refined grains. White rice and processed wheat flour can quickly raise your blood sugar levels, leading to increased cravings. Instead, try millets like jowar, bajra, and foxtail millet, which offer health benefits and are among the desi superfoods for diabetes. “These grains are rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates. This means they release sugar slowly into your bloodstream, which helps you keep your energy and feel satisfied,” says the lifestyle coach. A simple dish, such as millet khichdi or jowar roti, paired with your favourite vegetable, can make a big difference. These meals are not only tasty, but they also show the rich variety in our diet.

3. Colourful vegetables

Vegetables are important for managing blood sugar levels, even though they are often overlooked in meals. Focus on leafy greens, gourds, legumes, and okra, which are considered desi superfoods for diabetes. “These vegetables are high in fibre and water, which help slow the absorption of glucose,” explains the expert. Imagine a colourful stir-fry made with beans and greens. A more colourful plate means a higher nutrient content. Adding these vegetables to your meals can enhance flavour and provide vitamins and minerals for optimal health.

4. Seeds and nuts

Seeds and nuts, often overlooked, are among the desi superfoods for diabetes that offer many health benefits. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and nutrients that support our bodies’ ability to use insulin effectively. “A simple way to add nutrients to your diet is to sprinkle them on salads or add them to porridge,” shares the expert. Just a handful can boost your nutrient intake without overloading your body. Choose raw or lightly roasted versions, and opt for unsalted or lightly fried options to keep it healthy and beneficial.

5. Methi and cinnamon

Methi (fenugreek) seeds and cinnamon are excellent examples of beneficial ingredients in cooking, particularly when considering desi superfoods for diabetes. Methi slows down the rate at which sugar is absorbed, while cinnamon can speed up metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity. “Adding superfoods to your diet is a simple process,” suggests the expert. You can soak a teaspoon of methi seeds overnight and eat them in the morning. Another option is to sprinkle some cinnamon on your porridge or smoothie. These small changes can lead to health benefits and help you maintain a balanced feeling throughout the day.

6. Curry leaves and amla

Curry leaves and amla (Indian gooseberry) are often overlooked in our kitchens, but they play a critical role in managing blood sugar levels. “Curry leaves aid the body in breaking down fats, while amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which are important for maintaining a healthy pancreas”, shares the coach. You can use curry leaves when cooking to add flavour, or enjoy fresh amla in chutneys or salads. Adding these ingredients to your meals regularly can enhance your health and energy levels.

If you take diabetes medication, it’s important to monitor your blood sugar levels when incorporating desi superfoods for diabetes into your diet. These natural foods can help your body utilise insulin more effectively, so it’s necessary to introduce them gradually and monitor your progress closely.

What is the key to a healthy lifestyle?

Beyond incorporating desi superfoods for diabetes, maintaining a balanced approach is required. “Eating at regular times, chewing slowly, and avoiding long gaps between meals can make a difference,” says the expert. A balanced plate that comprises proteins, fibre, and complex carbohydrates is often more effective than restrictive diets.