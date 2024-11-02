Dates for weight loss: 8 ways it can help you get back in shape

Chat with
Who would have guessed that a sweet, chewy delicacy, like a date, could be used to shed extra kilos. Eating dates for weight loss can prove to be effective as these are packed with natural sugars and fibre, What’s more? These delicious fruits are filled with nutrients and are low in calories, making them the perfect snacking option for a fitness diet. These also contain natural sugars that are released gradually, keeping you satiated for longer. This can help alleviate sudden hunger sensations and prevent overeating. However, mindful eating is advised as overconsumption can have side effects as well.
Dates, also known as khajur, are delicious. They are often found in hot, dry settings such as the Middle East and North Africa. They are a popular snack in many different cuisines due to their inherent sweetness and nutritional content. A study published in NFS Journal, states that these fruits come in different types, each with its own distinct flavour and texture. Medjool and Deglet Noor dates are among the most prevalent varieties. Whether eaten fresh or dry, they are a tasty and nutritious way to satisfy your sweet tooth.
This dry fruit can really be a useful addition to a weight loss diet when consumed in moderation. Here’s how:
Dates are rich in dietary fibre, which slows down digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer periods. This reduces the likelihood of overeating and unhealthy snacking. Fibre aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system, preventing constipation and promoting regular bowel movements. According to a study published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dates are packed with insoluble fibre, which aids in digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer. They are also a good source of antioxidants, beneficial compounds that protect your cells from damage. While the fleshy part is nutritious, the seeds are even more protein-rich and contain a good amount of healthy fats.
These provide a natural source of sugar that is released slowly into the bloodstream. This gradual release prevents sudden spikes in blood glucose levels, stabilising energy levels and reducing cravings for sugary foods. By providing sustained energy, they can help you stay active and avoid fatigue, making it easier to stick to your fitness routine. A study published in the journal Foods found that the soluble sugar, extracted from date fruit, is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. It has a lower glycemic index. They are packed with natural sugars like sucrose, fructose, and glucose, making them a great source of natural sweetness.
Dates are a healthy powerhouse, containing important vitamins and minerals. According to the US Food and Drug Association, 100g of dates contain 696 mg of potassium, 54mg of magnesium and 0.9mg of iron. “Potassium is essential for maintaining normal blood pressure, whereas magnesium promotes muscle and nerve function,’ says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani. Iron, on the other hand, is necessary for oxygen transfer in the bloodstream. Plus, they include modest levels of good fats, which help with satiety and overall well-being. These nutrients work together to support a variety of biological processes, including proper metabolism.
Here are 8 ways to incorporate dates into your diet for weight loss, as suggested by the expert.
Remember, while dates are a healthy food, moderation is key. Enjoy them as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle.
While dates offer numerous health benefits, excessive consumption can lead to certain side effects:
To avoid these side effects, it is important to consume dates in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. If you have any underlying health conditions, consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating dates into your diet.
Consuming no more than 3-4 dates per day is recommended as part of a weight loss plan. While they are a good source of energy and vitamins, consuming too many can contribute to weight gain.
Dates are best consumed in the morning, but they can also be used as a pre-workout snack and an evening snack. You can start your day with dates, which are beneficial and provide a much-needed energy boost. They boost your metabolism and keep those mid-morning hunger cravings at bay.
Yes, they contain vitamins that assist your body generate collagen, making them one of the greatest dry fruits for skin. The high antioxidant content of dates is one of its most important skin advantages.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods