Dates for weight loss: 8 ways it can help you get back in shape

Eating dates for weight loss may be a good option because they contain several important nutrients and are low in calories.

Who would have guessed that a sweet, chewy delicacy, like a date, could be used to shed extra kilos. Eating dates for weight loss can prove to be effective as these are packed with natural sugars and fibre, What’s more? These delicious fruits are filled with nutrients and are low in calories, making them the perfect snacking option for a fitness diet. These also contain natural sugars that are released gradually, keeping you satiated for longer. This can help alleviate sudden hunger sensations and prevent overeating. However, mindful eating is advised as overconsumption can have side effects as well.

What are dates?

Dates, also known as khajur, are delicious. They are often found in hot, dry settings such as the Middle East and North Africa. They are a popular snack in many different cuisines due to their inherent sweetness and nutritional content. A study published in NFS Journal, states that these fruits come in different types, each with its own distinct flavour and texture. Medjool and Deglet Noor dates are among the most prevalent varieties. Whether eaten fresh or dry, they are a tasty and nutritious way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Dates for weight loss: How do these help?

This dry fruit can really be a useful addition to a weight loss diet when consumed in moderation. Here’s how:

1. Rich in fibre

Dates are rich in dietary fibre, which slows down digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer periods. This reduces the likelihood of overeating and unhealthy snacking. Fibre aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system, preventing constipation and promoting regular bowel movements. According to a study published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dates are packed with insoluble fibre, which aids in digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer. They are also a good source of antioxidants, beneficial compounds that protect your cells from damage. While the fleshy part is nutritious, the seeds are even more protein-rich and contain a good amount of healthy fats.

2. Natural sugar source

These provide a natural source of sugar that is released slowly into the bloodstream. This gradual release prevents sudden spikes in blood glucose levels, stabilising energy levels and reducing cravings for sugary foods. By providing sustained energy, they can help you stay active and avoid fatigue, making it easier to stick to your fitness routine. A study published in the journal Foods found that the soluble sugar, extracted from date fruit, is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. It has a lower glycemic index. They are packed with natural sugars like sucrose, fructose, and glucose, making them a great source of natural sweetness.

3. High in essential nutrients

Dates are a healthy powerhouse, containing important vitamins and minerals. According to the US Food and Drug Association, 100g of dates contain 696 mg of potassium, 54mg of magnesium and 0.9mg of iron. “Potassium is essential for maintaining normal blood pressure, whereas magnesium promotes muscle and nerve function,’ says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani. Iron, on the other hand, is necessary for oxygen transfer in the bloodstream. Plus, they include modest levels of good fats, which help with satiety and overall well-being. These nutrients work together to support a variety of biological processes, including proper metabolism.

How to include dates in a diet for weight loss?

Here are 8 ways to incorporate dates into your diet for weight loss, as suggested by the expert.

Energy balls : Combine dates with nuts like almonds, walnuts, or cashews to create energy-packed, healthy snacks.

: Combine dates with nuts like almonds, walnuts, or cashews to create energy-packed, healthy snacks. Parfait : Layer Greek yoghurt with chopped dates, berries, and a sprinkle of nuts for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast or dessert.

: Layer Greek yoghurt with chopped dates, berries, and a sprinkle of nuts for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast or dessert. Smoothie : Blend dates with milk, yoghurt, or plant-based milk, along with fruits like bananas or berries, for a delicious and filling smoothie.

: Blend dates with milk, yoghurt, or plant-based milk, along with fruits like bananas or berries, for a delicious and filling smoothie. Date oatmeal : Add chopped dates to your oatmeal for a touch of sweetness and extra fibre.

: Add chopped dates to your oatmeal for a touch of sweetness and extra fibre. Date syrup : Use date syrup as a natural sweetener in your tea, coffee, or baked goods.

: Use date syrup as a natural sweetener in your tea, coffee, or baked goods. Salad : Combine dates with other fruits like apples, pears, or berries for a refreshing and healthy snack.

: Combine dates with other fruits like apples, pears, or berries for a refreshing and healthy snack. Sandwich : Spread nut butter on whole-grain bread and top with sliced dates for a nutritious and satisfying meal.

: Spread nut butter on whole-grain bread and top with sliced dates for a nutritious and satisfying meal. Kheer: You can also try this apple kheer recipe which is sweetened with dates.

Remember, while dates are a healthy food, moderation is key. Enjoy them as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle.

Side effects of dates

While dates offer numerous health benefits, excessive consumption can lead to certain side effects:

Digestive issues : Excessive fibre intake from dates can lead to digestive ailments like bloating, gas, and diarrhoea, especially if you’re not accustomed to a high-fibre diet. Dates have natural laxative properties. Consuming too many can cause loose stools and abdominal cramps.

: Excessive fibre intake from dates can lead to digestive ailments like bloating, gas, and diarrhoea, especially if you’re not accustomed to a high-fibre diet. Dates have natural laxative properties. Consuming too many can cause loose stools and abdominal cramps. Blood sugar spikes : Dates are high in natural sugars, which can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar levels, especially for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance.

: Dates are high in natural sugars, which can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar levels, especially for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance. Weight gain : While dates are nutritious, they are also calorie-dense. Overconsumption can contribute to weight gain.

: While dates are nutritious, they are also calorie-dense. Overconsumption can contribute to weight gain. Allergies : Dried dates often contain sulfites, which can trigger allergic reactions in some people. Symptoms may include skin rashes, difficulty breathing, and digestive issues.

: Dried dates often contain sulfites, which can trigger allergic reactions in some people. Symptoms may include skin rashes, difficulty breathing, and digestive issues. Dental issues: The sticky nature of dates can contribute to tooth decay if not properly cleaned after consumption.

To avoid these side effects, it is important to consume dates in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. If you have any underlying health conditions, consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating dates into your diet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many dates should I eat in a day for weight loss?

Consuming no more than 3-4 dates per day is recommended as part of a weight loss plan. While they are a good source of energy and vitamins, consuming too many can contribute to weight gain.

2. What is the best time to eat dates?

Dates are best consumed in the morning, but they can also be used as a pre-workout snack and an evening snack. You can start your day with dates, which are beneficial and provide a much-needed energy boost. They boost your metabolism and keep those mid-morning hunger cravings at bay.

3. Are dates beneficial for the skin?

Yes, they contain vitamins that assist your body generate collagen, making them one of the greatest dry fruits for skin. The high antioxidant content of dates is one of its most important skin advantages.