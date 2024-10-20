Chia seeds with coffee: Drinking this delicious mix will help you lose weight!

Chia seeds are nutritious and can be good for your overall health. But can you mix chia seeds with coffee? Here's how to use chia seeds with coffee for weight loss.

Chia seeds, the small, black and white seeds, seem to work best with water or milk. You can even add a little lemon to chia seed water to stay fit. These healthy seeds, which are high in fibre, protein, and antioxidants, can also be paired with black coffee. That’s right, adding them to your coffee is also a good idea! This widely consumed beverage does more than keep you alert. Chia seeds and coffee are two powerful ingredients that can offer benefits like weight loss. But have chia seeds with coffee in moderation, as the drink can come in the way of a good night’s sleep.

Chia seeds with coffee is good for weight loss

Chia seeds with coffee can help to shed extra pounds. During a 2023 study published in the Journal of Medical and Health Sciences, researchers found that chia seed consumption when combined with a hypocaloric (low in calories) diet, can lead to significant weight loss. Chia seeds are also high in protein and fibre. Hundred grams of chia seeds have 16.5 grams protein, and 34.4 grams fiber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Due to its high fibre and protein level, chia seeds may help to lose weight,” says Ayurvedic and gut expert Dimple Jangda. Also, when they get digested in the stomach, they expand and make you full for an extended period.

Combine these healthy seeds with coffee, and you will get a weight loss drink. Hundred grams of coffee has 40 mg caffeine, according to the USDA. Caffeine not only increases mental alertness, but its intake may promote weight, and body fat reduction, as per research published in Critical Reviews In Food Science and Nutrition in 2019.

What are the benefits of having chia seeds with coffee?

Having chia seeds with coffee has more benefits than just weight loss, which includes:

1. Promotes bowel movements

Consumption of chia seeds can improve digestion, and ensure regular bowel movements due to high fiber content. Coffee can also help you with bowel movements. Having a cup of coffee can increase muscle contractions in the colon in just four minutes, which can make you feel like pooping, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2020.

2. Hydrates you

“Chia seeds absorb water, generating a gel-like consistency, and in turn help with hydration,” says Jangda. This is particularly good for the body’s fluid balance. As for caffeine, it does increase urine production. But the fluid in caffeinated drinks like coffee can balance this diuretic effect.

3. Helps avoid oxidative stress

Chia seeds and coffee have antioxidant properties that can offer protection from oxidative stress, which is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body, and can lead to cell damage. The combination of coffee with chia seeds can reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease.

4. Prevents diabetes

Chia seeds may be beneficial for people with diabetes, as the fiber content in them may help to regulate blood sugar levels. The same goes for coffee. During a study published in the Diabetologia journal in 2014, researchers found that people who increased their coffee consumption by more than one cup in a day, had at least 11 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

5. May support heart health

Chia seeds have omega-3 fatty acids, which may be good for your heart health, as they can reduce risk factors like high cholesterol. Mix them with coffee for a stronger heart. During research published in The Ochsner Journal in 2023, it was found that moderate consumption of coffee can lead to a decrease in cardiovascular-related mortality, heart failure, hypertension, and cholesterol.

Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Take a Poll What is your favourite post-workout snack? Protein shake

Oatmeal

Yoghurt

Nothing Previous Next

How to make chia seed coffee?

Here’s a simple way to add chia seeds to your morning coffee –

Ingredients:

1 cup coffee

1 to 2 teaspoons chia seeds

Instructions:

Brew your favourite coffee.

Add the chia seeds to it, and let them sit for about 10 minutes until you get gel-like consistency.

Stir well, and drink it hot.

If you do not like the gel-like consistency of chia seeds, you can opt for chia powder, which is basically chia seeds in powdered form. Mix the powder with black coffee without sugar, and drink it hot.

You can drink coffee with chia seeds for weight loss and other benefits two times a day to enjoy the benefits without the high fiber content affecting your digestive tract.

Also Read: How to drink chia seed water for weight loss

What are the side effects of having chia seeds with coffee?

This drink is good for your health, but may have side effects –

Excessive amounts of chia seeds can be a cause of abdominal discomfort, as they contain high fiber. So, start with one teaspoon, and then increase when your body allows you to.

Too much coffee may trigger anxiety, restlessness, or inability to sleep properly, so have it in moderation.

You can upgrade your everyday cup of coffee by adding chia seeds to it for increased nutritional intake, better digestion, and weight loss. However, keep in mind that you will not lose significant weight by just having chia seeds with coffee. You need to follow healthy diets and consistently engage in physical activities.