Chia and Sabja seeds: How do these help you

Chia and sabja seeds are incredible healthy for the body. Besides weight loss, both can help promote better heart health.

Seeds have become a big part of all things healthy, with people adding them to almost everything. However, with so many varieties available in the market, it often gets impossible to understand which one is better suited to your needs. Chia and Sabja (Basil) seeds are now some of the most popular superfoods around. However, it is important to note that not only do the two differ in appearance, but in benefits too. Chia seeds are a mixture of grey, black, white and even brown seeds. On the other hand, Sabja seeds absolutely black. While the former are a little bit larger, more oval in shape, Basil seeds are tiny and round in shape.

How to consume chia and sabja seeds?

In terms of consumption, there is a huge difference between the two. Sabja seeds need preparation before they are consumed and ideally need to be soaked for at least a couple of hours in water. On the other hand, Chia seeds can be consumed both raw or water soaked, and it depends how you like to have them, explains dietician Kejal Shah.

Nutritional content of chia and sabja seeds

Both seeds offer a long list of nutrients to the human body.

Chia seed

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 100g of chia seeds includes the following:

Water: 5.8g

Energy: 486 kcal

Protein 16.5g

Fat 30.7 g

Carbohydrate 42.1 g

Fibre 34.4 g

Calcium 631 mg

Iron 7.72 mg

Sabja Seeds

Sabja Seeds or dried basil (100 g) contains the following nutrients, according to US Food and Drug Administration

Water: 10.4g

Energy 233 kcal

Protein 23 g

Fat 4.07g

Carbohydrate 47.8g

Fibre 37.7 g

Calcium 2240mg

Iron 89.8 mg

Benefits to the body

Both chia seeds and sabja seeds come with their own list of health benefits.

Chia seeds help stabilize blood sugar, and promote energy and endurance. They are packed with anti oxidant and essential nutrients and work on keeping the body healthy. They also promote heart health and are good for your bones. Read more about the health benefits of chia seeds here. They are also good for your sex drive.

On the other hand, Sabja seeds combat acidity and relieve constipation. In fact, Chia seeds can also improve cardiovascular health. Sabja seeds can aid in bettering the quality of the blood. You can read more about the health benefits of Sabja seeds here.

Taste

Chia seeds have no taste of their own, and can adapts to any dish. They can be added to both sweet and savoury dishes. They can be quite crunch as well as dense. Sabja seeds. on the other hand, have a mild flavour of basil. However, they also adapt to the flavour and taste of the liquid that they are soaked in.

Chia and Sabja (Basil) seeds which is better for weight loss?

Weight loss with chia seeds and sabja seeds is one of their biggest benefit. The main benefit of both the seeds is their ability to make you feel satiated, which means they fill you up easily and hence, you tend to avoid snacking throughout the day. However, chia seeds have a higher protein content, and are a better option for weight loss. A study, published in the Journal of Medical and Health Sciences, suggests that Chia seed and a hypocaloric diet can lead to significant weight loss. This helps to maintain your muscle mass during weight loss. Since both are added to water and consumed, they also keep your body hydrated. However, make sure to consume them as part of a balanced diet in order to get their most benefits.

FAQs

Can I consume chia and sabja seeds daily?

Yes, both the seeds can be consumed daily. However, make sure to have these in moderation to avoid side effects.

Can I consume these seeds during pregnancy or breastfeeding?

It’s best to consult with a healthcare provider before consuming these seeds during pregnancy or breastfeeding.