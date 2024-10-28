Chia seeds for weight loss: 6 delicious ways to enjoy them

Eating right is one of the best ways to keep your weight in check. You can include chia seeds for weight loss and here's how you can do it.

If you have been following a healthy diet, you may be familiar with the benefits of chia seeds. These tiny superfoods are high in fibre and have prebiotic qualities, which provide numerous nutritional advantages. You can have chia seeds for weight loss. They are high in soluble fibre and develop a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, which aids in promoting satiety and lowering overall calorie intake. Also, these healthy seeds are high in protein and healthy fats, which may help you feel fuller and more satisfied. Incorporating these seeds into your diet may enhance your metabolism, and manage blood sugar levels.

What are chia seeds?

Chia seeds are small, nutritional powerhouses derived from the Salvia hispanica plant, which is indigenous to Central and South America. These edible seeds are high in vital elements, which makes them a popular nutritional supplement. They are high in dietary fibre, which aids digestion and satiety, according to a study published in Food Science and Nutrition. Chia seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are necessary for cardiovascular health and cognitive function. They are rich in protein, which encourages muscle growth. Additionally, they contain antioxidants, which help protect cells from free radical damage and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

How do chia seeds aid in losing weight?

These seeds can play a significant role in weight loss. A study published in the journal Nutricion Hospitalaria found that regular consumption of chia seeds for 12 weeks helps to lose weight.

Here’s how they may help –

1. Rich in fibre

They are packed with soluble fibre, as per a study published in the journal Nutrients. They form a gel-like substance in the digestive tract. This gel slows down digestion, promoting feelings of fullness and reducing overall calorie intake. This means you are less likely to snack between meals and overeat.

2. Boosts metabolism

They can potentially boost your metabolism, as per a study published in Food Science and Nutrition. The fiber and protein content may increase your body’s energy expenditure, helping you burn more calories throughout the day.

3. Regulates blood sugar

By stabilising blood sugar levels, these seeds may prevent energy crashes and mood swings. “This can help reduce cravings for unhealthy foods and make it easier to maintain a balanced diet,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

4. Provides hydration

They have a high water-holding capacity. When consumed with water, they can help you stay hydrated, which is essential for overall health and weight management.

5. Improves gut health

They are a great source of prebiotic fiber, which nourishes the beneficial bacteria in your gut. A healthy gut microbiome is linked to better digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall weight management.

How to take chia seeds for weight loss?

There are many delicious and easy ways to incorporate these seeds into your daily routine to shed extra kilos –

Start your day with a smoothie: Blend chia seeds with your favourite fruits, vegetables, and a liquid base like almond milk or coconut water for a nutritious and filling breakfast.

Sprinkle these seeds on yoghurt or oatmeal: Add a boost of fiber and protein to your morning meal by topping your yogurt or oatmeal with chia seeds.

Make chia seed pudding: Combine chia seeds with milk or plant-based milk, and let them sit for a few minutes until they thicken. Add your favourite toppings like fruit, nuts, or honey.

Use these seeds as an egg replacer: These seeds can be used as a substitute for eggs in baking recipes.

Add them to baked goods: Incorporate chia seeds into your favourite baked goods like muffins, bread, and cookies for a nutritional upgrade.

Create chia seed-infused water: Add chia seeds to your water for a refreshing and hydrating drink.

Remember, consistency is key when trying to lose weight. By incorporating these seeds into your daily diet and making other healthy lifestyle choices, you can support your weight loss journey and improve your overall health.

When is the best time to eat chia seeds for weight loss?

The best time to eat them for weight loss is typically in the morning. “Consuming them as part of your breakfast can help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day, reducing the likelihood of unhealthy snacking,” says the expert. The fibre and protein in them may also help lower blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes and cravings. However, you can incorporate chia seeds into your diet at any time that works best for you. The key is to find a routine that you can stick to consistently.

Are there any side effects of chia seeds?

They are generally considered safe for most people. However, like any food, they can cause side effects in some people. Here are a few potential side effects –

Digestive issues: Consuming too many of these seeds without adequate hydration can lead to digestive problems like constipation or bloating. It's important to drink plenty of water when consuming chia seeds.

Allergic reactions: While rare, some people may be allergic to these seeds. If you experience symptoms like hives, itching, or difficulty breathing after consuming chia seeds, seek medical attention immediately.

Interactions with medications: They can interact with certain medications, particularly blood thinners. If you are taking any medications, consult with your doctor before incorporating chia seeds into your diet.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. How much chia seeds should I eat in a day for weight loss?

The recommended daily intake varies depending on individual needs and goals. However, most experts suggest consuming 1-2 tablespoons of chia seeds per day, if you want to lose weight.

2. Is it safe to eat chia seeds everyday?

Yes, it is generally safe to eat chia seeds every day. However, it is important to consume them in moderation and ensure adequate hydration to avoid any potential side effects.

3. Can I use chia seeds for a flat tummy?

They are low in calories, making them excellent for people who are seeking to decrease belly fat or weight in general. They will keep you satisfied for a long time while not adding fat or calories to your body.