Chia seeds for gastritis: A solution for stomach pain, indigestion

Gastritis can leave you with stomach pain, and indigestion. Have chia seeds for gastritis relief, as they can reduce inflammation in the stomach.

Chia seeds, the tiny, black, oval shaped nutrient powerhouses, are often associated with weight loss. This benefit may be due to the presence of fibre that provides bulk and helps to feel full for a long time. These edible seeds of the flowering plant Salvia hispanica may also be good for your gut health. These tiny seeds that absorb any liquid and form a gel-like texture have several beneficial components such as polyphenols, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Due to these components, it may be wise to have chia seeds for gastritis relief. These seeds may provide relief with the inflammation in the stomach.

What is gastritis?

It is the inflammation and irritation of your stomach lining. It can cause stomach pain, indigestion, and make you feel full and bloated, according to the UK’s National Health Service. It may also lead to burping and farting. Causes of gastritis include infection with a bacteria called helicobacter pylori, taking anti-inflammatory painkillers such as aspirin, and ibuprofen, having alcohol in excess, and being extremely stressed.

Chia seeds for gastritis: Know why to eat them

Eating chia seeds for gastritis can be beneficial. Here is how they can help you:

1. Reduces inflammation

These healthy seeds consist of omega-3-fatty acids. They have anti-inflammatory properties and, so, might be useful in the management of inflammatory diseases, according to research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition in 2002. “These help to reduce inflammation in the stomach lining and relieve the symptoms,” says clinical dietitian Fiona Sampat.

2. Improves gut microbiota

Eating chia seeds for gastritis can work, as they help to bring a balance between the good and bad bacteria in the gut. Chia seeds contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. “An imbalance in these will lead to gastric discomfort, inflammation,” says the expert.

3. Packed with antioxidants

Chia seeds are packed with antioxidants. They are a great source of polyphenols and antioxidants such as caffeic acid, quercetin, and rosmarinic acid, as per research published in the Molecules journal in 2019. They have anti-inflammatory properties, and so may reduce the oxidative stress and help manage gastritis.

How to use chia seeds for gastritis?

Use chia seeds for gastritis in the following ways:

Chia water : Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of chia seeds to a bottle of water and consume throughout the day. “You can also add a squeeze of lemon or ginger juice to bring a change of taste as well,” suggests Sampat.

: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of chia seeds to a bottle of water and consume throughout the day. “You can also add a squeeze of lemon or ginger juice to bring a change of taste as well,” suggests Sampat. Mint cooler : Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of these seeds with mint leaves in water and consume throughout the day.

: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of these seeds with mint leaves in water and consume throughout the day. Chia seeds with coconut water : You can add them to a glass of coconut water. “This food combination can have a cooling effect on the stomach and help in neutralising the stomach acidity,” says the expert.

: You can add them to a glass of coconut water. “This food combination can have a cooling effect on the stomach and help in neutralising the stomach acidity,” says the expert. Chia seeds with aloe vera juice : Aloe vera has a soothing and cooling effect on the stomach. “When combined with chia, it enhances the soothing effect and helps reduce the irritation in the stomach,” says the expert. Also, aloe vera can reduce stomach pain or discomfort as well as flatulence, according to a study published in the Journal Of Research in Medical Sciences in 2013.

: Aloe vera has a soothing and cooling effect on the stomach. “When combined with chia, it enhances the soothing effect and helps reduce the irritation in the stomach,” says the expert. Also, aloe vera can reduce stomach pain or discomfort as well as flatulence, according to a study published in the Journal Of Research in Medical Sciences in 2013. Chia pudding : Add 2 teaspoons of these seeds to dairy milk or plant-based milk choice and refrigerate overnight. You can add a fruit like banana as a topping and enjoy it as a healthy breakfast option.

: Add 2 teaspoons of these seeds to dairy milk or plant-based milk choice and refrigerate overnight. You can add a fruit like banana as a topping and enjoy it as a healthy breakfast option. Sprinkle them : While having salads, smoothies, and yogurt, sprinkle these seeds.

: While having salads, smoothies, and yogurt, sprinkle these seeds. Use as a coating : Use these seeds as a coating on the chicken or fish for texture and nutrition instead of breadcrumbs.

: Use these seeds as a coating on the chicken or fish for texture and nutrition instead of breadcrumbs. Use in baking: 2 teaspoons of chia seeds in water can be used as an alternative for egg in baking.

Best time to have chia seeds for gastritis

Chia seeds for gastritis relief can be consumed anytime throughout the day. “However, the best time to have these superfoods would be early morning, preferably on an empty stomach. It helps to boost metabolism due to its rich fibre and water content,” says the expert.

Upto 2 teaspoons of chia seeds can be consumed throughout the day. However, it is necessary to start with small amounts so as to avoid gastric discomfort due to high fibre content.

What are the side effects of having chia seeds for gastritis?

These seeds are an excellent source of fibre. Hundred grams of chia seeds have 33.3 grams of fibre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If taken in large quantities, these can lead to:

Bloating

Gastric discomfort

Gas

“Increased consumption of these seeds paired with inadequate water intake may lead to constipation, as both fibre and water are important components for bowel regulation,” says Sampat. Large quantities of chia seeds may also lead to diarrhea, especially if you are not used to having foods rich in fibre.

It is a good idea to have chia seeds for gastritis relief, as they have high fibre content, anti-inflammatory qualities, and capacity to support gut health. They may help reduce symptoms and promote stomach lining protection when taken in moderation. To prevent any digestive discomfort, start with small amounts, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on how your body reacts to these seeds.

Related FAQs Which seed is best for gastritis? Seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds are good for people with gastritis. These seeds are full of unsaturated fats or healthy fats that can help in reducing stomach lining inflammation. Do chia seeds soak up stomach acid? Chia seeds, and flax seeds consist of fibre that may help absorb stomach acid. These healthy seeds can help with digestion and reduce inflammation in the body.