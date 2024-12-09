Chia seeds for gastritis: A solution for stomach pain, indigestion

Chat with
Chia seeds, the tiny, black, oval shaped nutrient powerhouses, are often associated with weight loss. This benefit may be due to the presence of fibre that provides bulk and helps to feel full for a long time. These edible seeds of the flowering plant Salvia hispanica may also be good for your gut health. These tiny seeds that absorb any liquid and form a gel-like texture have several beneficial components such as polyphenols, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Due to these components, it may be wise to have chia seeds for gastritis relief. These seeds may provide relief with the inflammation in the stomach.
It is the inflammation and irritation of your stomach lining. It can cause stomach pain, indigestion, and make you feel full and bloated, according to the UK’s National Health Service. It may also lead to burping and farting. Causes of gastritis include infection with a bacteria called helicobacter pylori, taking anti-inflammatory painkillers such as aspirin, and ibuprofen, having alcohol in excess, and being extremely stressed.
Eating chia seeds for gastritis can be beneficial. Here is how they can help you:
These healthy seeds consist of omega-3-fatty acids. They have anti-inflammatory properties and, so, might be useful in the management of inflammatory diseases, according to research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition in 2002. “These help to reduce inflammation in the stomach lining and relieve the symptoms,” says clinical dietitian Fiona Sampat.
Eating chia seeds for gastritis can work, as they help to bring a balance between the good and bad bacteria in the gut. Chia seeds contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. “An imbalance in these will lead to gastric discomfort, inflammation,” says the expert.
Chia seeds are packed with antioxidants. They are a great source of polyphenols and antioxidants such as caffeic acid, quercetin, and rosmarinic acid, as per research published in the Molecules journal in 2019. They have anti-inflammatory properties, and so may reduce the oxidative stress and help manage gastritis.
Use chia seeds for gastritis in the following ways:
Chia seeds for gastritis relief can be consumed anytime throughout the day. “However, the best time to have these superfoods would be early morning, preferably on an empty stomach. It helps to boost metabolism due to its rich fibre and water content,” says the expert.
Upto 2 teaspoons of chia seeds can be consumed throughout the day. However, it is necessary to start with small amounts so as to avoid gastric discomfort due to high fibre content.
These seeds are an excellent source of fibre. Hundred grams of chia seeds have 33.3 grams of fibre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If taken in large quantities, these can lead to:
“Increased consumption of these seeds paired with inadequate water intake may lead to constipation, as both fibre and water are important components for bowel regulation,” says Sampat. Large quantities of chia seeds may also lead to diarrhea, especially if you are not used to having foods rich in fibre.
It is a good idea to have chia seeds for gastritis relief, as they have high fibre content, anti-inflammatory qualities, and capacity to support gut health. They may help reduce symptoms and promote stomach lining protection when taken in moderation. To prevent any digestive discomfort, start with small amounts, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on how your body reacts to these seeds.
Seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds are good for people with gastritis. These seeds are full of unsaturated fats or healthy fats that can help in reducing stomach lining inflammation.
Chia seeds, and flax seeds consist of fibre that may help absorb stomach acid. These healthy seeds can help with digestion and reduce inflammation in the body.
