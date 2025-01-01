Ever tried a chia egg? 6 ways it can help you

Chia seeds are considered a superfood due to their high nutrient density. If you are looking for an egg substitute in vegan recipes, try chia egg.

Most healthy morning routines include taking chia seeds for weight loss or simply to stay healthy. And why not? After all, the small, oval-shaped seeds are full of fibre, protein, and other essential nutrients. The healthy seeds from the Salvia hispanica plant are also versatile, making them easy to include in a balanced diet. They can be used in smoothies, puddings, salads, and energy bars. But ever thought of replacing protein-rich eggs with something healthy like chia seeds in recipes? Go ahead and use these seeds that usually come in black, white, gray or brown colours. Learn how to make a chia egg and use it to make pancakes, and other dishes sans eggs.

What is a chia egg?

A chia egg is a simple, healthy, and versatile alternative to traditional eggs, offering added nutritional benefits while catering to various dietary preferences. “It is an excellent option for vegan baking or as a replacement in recipes for those with egg allergies,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. It is basically a plant-based egg substitute made by combining chia seeds and water. When mixed with water, chia seeds absorb it and form a gel-like consistency, which mimics the binding properties of a traditional egg. This makes chia egg a popular choice in eggless cooking and vegan baking.

If protein is what you are looking for in your meals, then a chia egg can be a valuable addition to your diet. The healthy seeds have more protein than white eggs. Hundred grams of chia seeds have 17 grams protein along with nutrients like 595 mg calcium, 326 mg magnesium, and 691 mg phosphorus, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. On the other hand, 100 grams of white eggs have 10.7 grams of protein, as per the USDA.

What are the benefits of a chia egg?

A chia egg, thanks to the chia seeds it has, has a host of benefits when it comes to your health and over all well being.

1. Good for digestion

Chia seeds have about 30 to 34 grams of dietary fibre. Out of this, 7 to 15 percent is soluble fibre, according to research published in Nutrients in 2019. “Due to soluble fibre, you won’t have bowel movement complaints or constipation problem,” says the expert.

2. May help to prevent heart disease

Chia seeds are a great source of plant-based omega-3s, which has triglyceride-lowering effects. This may help to prevent cardiovascular problems, as per a 2023 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. They may lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides while increasing good cholesterol.

3. Packed with protein

“Chia seeds, the main ingredient of this egg alternative, are a plant-based protein source, which is essential for muscle growth and repair,” says the expert. The presence of protein can also help sustain energy levels throughout the day. Whether you are a vegetarian, or vegan, have chia seeds for a good dose of protein.

4. May support healthy ageing

The antioxidants in these healthy seeds may support healthy ageing. “The antioxidants can also protect you against cell damage, and fight off free radicals,” says the expert. These unstable oxygen molecules can lead to chronic diseases like cancer, making it important to fight them.

5. Gluten-free and allergen-friendly

“A chia egg, made with chia seeds, is naturally gluten-free and suitable for people with Celiac Disease, an autoimmune disorder,” says Saniya. People with egg allergies can also go for a chia egg, as it is a viable substitute for traditional eggs.

6. Weight management

Eating dishes with a this egg alternative can help with weight control due to its high fibre content. “It promotes fullness and helps to reduce overeating, aiding in management of weight,” says the expert. It also has less calories, so it can provide essential nutrients without adding excess calories.

How to make a chia egg?

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

2.5 tablespoons of water

Instructions:

Combine the seeds with water in a small bowl.

Stir thoroughly to ensure the seeds are evenly distributed, and there are no clumps.

Wait for 5 to 10 minutes until the mixture thickens into a gel.

Use the egg made with chia seeds and water as a substitute for one white or brown egg in recipes.

How to use a chia egg?

A chia egg can replace a normal egg in many recipes. “It works best in recipes that require binding, moisture, or texture. They are not suitable for recipes where eggs are needed for leavening or fluffiness (e.g. meringues or soufflés),” shares the expert.

Baking : This type of “egg” is excellent for making cookies, muffins, and pancakes. It provides structure and helps hold the ingredients together. You can use 1 such egg in pancake batter for a fluffy, egg-free breakfast treat.

: This type of “egg” is excellent for making cookies, muffins, and pancakes. It provides structure and helps hold the ingredients together. You can use 1 such egg in pancake batter for a fluffy, egg-free breakfast treat. Binders in savoury dishes : Use a chia egg as a binder in savoury dishes like veggie burgers, and fritters. Bind ingredients like sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and spices with 1 or 2 chia eggs for sturdy patties.

: Use a chia egg as a binder in savoury dishes like veggie burgers, and fritters. Bind ingredients like sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and spices with 1 or 2 chia eggs for sturdy patties. Thickening agent: Add a chia egg to sauces or gravies to thicken them naturally.

Are there side effects of a chia egg?

This type of egg is healthy, and can be safely consumed by most people. But like any other food, it can have some side effects or drawbacks:

Gut problems : Chia seeds are high in fibre, which can lead to bloating, or gas, if taken in large quantities. People who are not accustomed to a high-fibre diet may particularly have this problem.

: Chia seeds are high in fibre, which can lead to bloating, or gas, if taken in large quantities. People who are not accustomed to a high-fibre diet may particularly have this problem. Calorie concerns : Excessive consumption of dishes with chia eggs can contribute to a higher calorie intake, potentially hindering weight management goals.

: Excessive consumption of dishes with chia eggs can contribute to a higher calorie intake, potentially hindering weight management goals. Allergic reactions : It is rare, but some people may experience allergic reactions to chia seeds, including symptoms like rash, and itching.

: It is rare, but some people may experience allergic reactions to chia seeds, including symptoms like rash, and itching. Potential for choking: Dry chia seeds expand when they absorb liquid like water and milk. Consuming them without soaking can cause them to swell in the throat and pose a choking hazard.

A chia egg does not look anything like the traditional egg. But it is a healthy alternative to eggs, especially if you want to make eggless pancakes, breads, or burgers.

Related FAQs Which is better, chia egg or flax egg? Chia egg is higher in omega-3s and fibre, has slightly more neutral flavour, and forms a stronger gel. Flax egg is lower in calories, and easier to blend into recipes with subtle flavours. The choice depends on the recipe. Chia eggs are better for recipes needing stronger binding, while flax eggs are better for delicate textures. Can chia seeds be used in eggs? Yes, chia seeds can be added to traditional eggs to enhance their nutritional value. Mix them into scrambled eggs, omelets, or quiches for a fibre and omega-3 boost.