Not just stalks, even celery seeds have many health benefits

There are many celery seed benefits, including improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and promoting heart health. So, while eating green celery stalks, make sure to eat the seeds.

One of the best ways to add crunch to salads is by using celery stalks. While they can be included in smoothies, or simple enjoyed with dips, they are not the only parts of celery that can be eaten. Don’t limit yourself to the stalks, as there are celery seeds too. The small, brown seeds of the celery plant (Apium graveolens) are widely used as a spice. The seeds are used in cooking to flavour dishes such as soups, pickles, stews, and salads. Apart from enhancing the flavour of dishes, they can also offer health benefits such as better digestion, and immunity. As you explore the celery seed benefits, learn how to include them in your diet too.

8 celery seed benefits

Celery seeds are small, but loaded with nutrients that offer a range of health benefits. Here are key celery seed benefits:

1. Rich in antioxidants

These healthy seeds are packed with antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols. “These compounds help to neutralise free radicals in the body, which in turn reduce oxidative stress,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. This helps to protect cells in the body from getting damaged.

2. May support heart health

These seeds contain phytochemicals like apigenin, which help to relax blood vessels, improving blood circulation and lowering blood pressure. During a 2024 study, published in the International Journal of Food Science, a positive effect of celery seed extract was seen on people with hypertension or high blood pressure. “The seeds’ potassium content aids in maintaining electrolyte balance, further contributing to cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of hypertension,” says the expert.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

The seeds have anti-inflammatory compounds, making them effective in reducing inflammation in the body. “Due to the anti-inflammatory properties, the superfood may help people with conditions like gout, which is a type of inflammatory arthritis,” says the expert.

4. Improves digestive health

One of the best celery seed benefits is that the superfood can promote healthy digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. “They also contain dietary fibre, which is known for helping in regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting gut health by promoting beneficial bacteria,” says Kedia.

5. Natural diuretic

This part of celery acts as a natural diuretic, helping the body do away with excess water and toxins through urination. “This diuretic effect can reduce water retention, bloating, and swelling while supporting kidney health by preventing urinary tract infections and stones,” says the expert.

6. May help manage blood sugar levels

Diabetics may find these seeds beneficial. There is no research involving humans, but a 2016 study, published in Acta Diabetologica, showed that celery seed extract may be effective in controlling hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) in diabetic rats.

7. May relieve joint pain

Reducing joint pain and stiffness is among many celery seed benefits. The seeds act as an analgesic and inflammatory agent, as per a study published in Progress In Drug Research in 2015. “The seed compounds target the underlying inflammation causing joint pain,” says the expert.

8. Enhances immune function

Multiple celery seed benefits are connected with their nutritional value. “They are a good source of essential vitamins, such as vitamin C, which is known for boosting immunity,” says the expert. The seeds also contain zinc and selenium, which are minerals needed to strengthen the immune response and help the body combat infections and illnesses in an effective manner.

How to use celery seeds?

To enjoy the celery seed benefits, consume the superfood in various ways:

Whole celery seeds as a spice : Sprinkle the seeds over salads, roasted vegetables, or soups for a mild, and earthy flavour.

: Sprinkle the seeds over salads, roasted vegetables, or soups for a mild, and earthy flavour. Celery seed powder : Use ground seeds as a seasoning for curries, stews, and baked food items. You can also mix a small amount of this powder into smoothies or juices.

: Use ground seeds as a seasoning for curries, stews, and baked food items. You can also mix a small amount of this powder into smoothies or juices. Celery seed tea : Add the seeds to a cup of hot water, steep for 10 to 15 minutes, then strain.

: Add the seeds to a cup of hot water, steep for 10 to 15 minutes, then strain. Celery seed supplements : Take the capsules or tablets as mentioned on the product label, but only have them after checking with a doctor.

: Take the capsules or tablets as mentioned on the product label, but only have them after checking with a doctor. Infused oils or dressings : Mix ground seeds with olive oil or vinegar to create a flavourful dressing for salads or marinades for your favourite meat and vegetables.

: Mix ground seeds with olive oil or vinegar to create a flavourful dressing for salads or marinades for your favourite meat and vegetables. Celery seed water: Soak 1 teaspoon of the seeds in a glass of water overnight, strain, and drink the water on an empty stomach in the morning.

What are the side effects of celery seeds?

In addition to getting familiar with celery seed benefits, you should also know that they may lead to side effects, including:

Allergic reactions : While there are many celery seed benefits, some people might be allergic to celery or related plants. They may experience itching, and swelling.

: While there are many celery seed benefits, some people might be allergic to celery or related plants. They may experience itching, and swelling. Photosensitivity : These seeds contain psoralens, which can increase sensitivity to sunlight, and lead to skin irritation or sunburn.

: These seeds contain psoralens, which can increase sensitivity to sunlight, and lead to skin irritation or sunburn. Lowered blood pressure : The seeds can lower blood pressure, but they may not be suitable for people already on blood pressure medication.

: The seeds can lower blood pressure, but they may not be suitable for people already on blood pressure medication. Risk in pregnancy : “They may stimulate uterine contractions, and should be avoided during pregnancy, especially in large amounts,” says the expert.

: “They may stimulate uterine contractions, and should be avoided during pregnancy, especially in large amounts,” says the expert. Kidney irritation: Excessive consumption of these seeds can strain the kidneys due to their diuretic properties, especially in people with kidney issues.

To enjoy multiple celery seed benefits, you can use them as spice, tea, or supplement. However, it is all about moderation, as excessive consumption may lead to side effects.

Related FAQs Is celery seed good for skin? Yes, celery seeds can benefit the skin. Their antioxidants help to combat free radicals, which can prevent premature ageing, wrinkles, and skin damage. The anti-inflammatory properties of celery seeds can also soothe skin irritation and reduce conditions like acne and redness. How much celery seed should I take daily? The recommended daily dosage of celery seeds typically ranges from 1 to 3 grams or about half a teaspoon to one teaspoon of the seeds. If you are using celery seed supplements or extracts, follow the dosage instructions on the product label or consult a doctor to know the appropriate amount for your needs. Is celery seed good for hair growth? Yes, celery seeds can promote hair growth. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like iron and magnesium, which nourish the scalp and hair follicles. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties help to combat dandruff and scalp irritation, improving overall hair health. Regular use, whether through consumption or topical application, can support thicker, and healthier hair.