Cashew benefits: 7 surprising reasons why this dry fruit is good for you

Cashews are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that support overall health. Here are 7 cashew benefits and how many cashews to eat per day.

We all know dry fruits are a great way to boost your health. Packed with nutrients, they are perfect for snacks, adding to meals, or just munching on throughout the day. From almonds to raisins, each one has its unique benefits. But did you know that cashews are one of the healthiest dry fruits you can eat? These small, buttery nuts are not only delicious but also loaded with essential vitamins and minerals like magnesium, copper, and fibre. Adding cashews to your daily diet can support heart health, improve digestion, and even give your skin a healthy glow. Whether eaten raw, roasted, or as cashew butter, cashews are an easy and tasty way to nourish your body. So, know all cashew benefits.

Nutritional values of cashews

Cashews are nutrient-dense, offering a variety of essential minerals and vitamins. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of unroasted, unsalted cashews provide:

Calories: 553

Protein: 18.2 grams

Fat: 43.8 grams

Carbs: 30.2 grams

Fiber: 3.3 grams

Calcium: 37 mg

Copper: 2.2 mg

Potassium: 660 mg

Magnesium: 292 mg

Manganese: 1.6 mg

Zinc: 5.78 mg

Phosphorus: 593 mg

Iron: 6.68 mg

Selenium: 19.9 mg

These nutrients are essential for various bodily functions that contribute to overall health and well-being.

Cashew benefits

Cashews are one of the most healthy dry fruits that you should consume. Know 7 cashew benefits:

1. Reduces cholesterol levels

Cashews have been linked to improved heart health. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that cashew nut consumption could lead to higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and reduced levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. The healthy fats in cashews, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, contribute to these cashew benefits by improving lipid profiles. However, more recent studies show mixed results. A systematic review of five studies published in Current Developments in Nutrition found that while cashews might help lower blood pressure and triglyceride levels, there was no significant effect on total cholesterol or HDL/LDL levels. However, both studies support that cashews are good for heart health.

2. Weight loss-friendly nut

Despite being calorie-dense, cashews can support weight management when eaten in moderation. They are high in protein and healthy fats, which help increase satiety and reduce overall hunger. Additionally, their fibre content aids digestion and enhances feelings of fullness, further supporting weight management efforts.

3. Strengthens muscles and bones

Cashews are rich in magnesium, a mineral that is crucial for muscle and bone health. Magnesium plays a key role in the contraction and relaxation of muscles and is also vital for bone mineral density. Consuming cashews regularly can contribute to maintaining strong, healthy muscles and bones, making them an excellent addition to any diet. These cashew benefits are particularly important for those at risk of osteoporosis or muscle-related issues.

4. Prevents diabetes

Cashews are a good source of fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels. Fibre slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing rapid spikes that can lead to type 2 diabetes. A study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine found that consuming cashews regularly might help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The combination of fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants in cashews works together to stabilise blood sugar, making it a great option for those looking to prevent or manage diabetes. These cashew benefits can help improve your overall metabolic health.

5. Promotes healthy skin

Cashews are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals like vitamin E, which can help protect your skin from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin E helps improve skin elasticity and prevent premature ageing, while other nutrients in cashews, such as zinc, contribute to wound healing and skin regeneration. By incorporating cashews into your diet, you can support healthy, glowing skin from the inside out. All these cashew benefits can help you maintain youthful and healthy skin.

6. Good for healthy vision

One of the most important cashew benefits is a healthy vision. Cashews are an excellent source of lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that are particularly beneficial for eye health. These compounds help protect the retina from oxidative stress and blue light damage, potentially reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Adding cashews to your diet can support long-term eye health, making them one of the best dry fruits for maintaining good vision as you age.

7. Improves gut health

Another cashew benefits includes improving digestive health. The fibre content in cashews plays a critical role in promoting healthy digestion. Fibre supports regular bowel movements and can prevent constipation while also promoting beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for overall health, as it can influence immune function, mood, and even weight management.

Are there any side effects of cashews?

While cashews offer many health benefits, it is important to be mindful of potential side effects. Roasted or salted cashews often contain added oils and salt, which can contribute to excess sodium or unhealthy fats in your diet. To avoid this, use unsalted dry-roasted or raw (unroasted) varieties. If you enjoy roasted cashews, consider roasting them at home without extra oils for a healthier option.

Moreover, cashews are classified as tree nuts, so individuals with allergies to other tree nuts, such as almonds, Brazil nuts, pecans, pistachios, walnuts, or hazelnuts, may also be allergic to cashews. For some, reactions may be mild, while for others, they could be more severe, so caution is advised for those with nut allergies.

How to eat cashews?

Cashews are a convenient snack that can be enjoyed raw or roasted. They are easy to add to your diet and can be eaten on their own or paired with other healthy snacks. In dishes: Whole or ground cashews can be used in various recipes. Incorporate them into dishes like scrambled tofu, stir-fries, soups, salads, and stews for added crunch and flavor.

Whole or ground cashews can be used in various recipes. Incorporate them into dishes like scrambled tofu, stir-fries, soups, salads, and stews for added crunch and flavor. Cashew butter: It is another great way to enjoy cashews. Spread it on toast, stir it into yogurt or oatmeal, or blend it with oats and dried fruit to make energy balls.

While you may also enjoy roasted cashews, just be cautious as they may contain added oils or salt.