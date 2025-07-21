Can matcha cause diarrhea? Know benefits and risk factors of this green superfood

How to enjoy matcha safely and effectively? Learn the health benefits and risks of matcha, including its potential to cause diarrhoea.

From iced lattes, soothing teas, and refreshing smoothies to ice creams, chocolates, and other culinary delights, matcha —the powdered green tea superfood —is having its moment! Its vibrant green colour, distinctive flavour, and list of health benefits continue to attract consumers, who are happily experimenting with this versatile ingredient. However, be cautious of consuming too much matcha! One question that often arises is: Can matcha cause diarrhea? Know what experts say about the link between matcha and digestive health.

What is matcha?

Matcha is a type of powdered green tea made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Unlike traditional green tea, where the leaves are steeped and then removed, matcha involves consuming the whole leaf, ground into a fine powder. This powder is then used to make matcha tea, a latte, or a smoothie. This process allows drinkers to absorb a higher concentration of nutrients and antioxidants, particularly catechins, which are believed to promote good health. The fibre content in matcha may aid in digestion and support a healthy gut, ultimately enhancing overall wellness, as reported in the Journal of Nutrition. However, excessive matcha consumption can prove otherwise as well.

Health benefits of matcha

Before delving into potential side effects, it is worth noting matcha benefits, particularly concerning digestive health, according to a study published in the Molecules journal:

Rich in antioxidants: Matcha is celebrated for its high levels of antioxidants, particularly catechins, which may help combat oxidative stress. Additionally, matcha is also known for its potential benefits to digestive health, as it can aid in digestion and support a healthy gut, according to the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition.

Boosts metabolism: According to a study published in Current Research in Food Science, matcha may aid in weight loss by enhancing metabolism and promoting fat burning. Additionally, matcha is known for its potential benefits on digestive health, which can further support overall wellness.

Enhanced focus: "The presence of L-theanine, an amino acid, promotes relaxation without inducing drowsiness, providing a calm yet alert state of mind. Additionally, matcha has been linked to improved digestive health, which may enhance overall well-being," says dietician Dr Archana Batra.

Detoxification: Matcha is believed to aid in detoxification, thanks to its high chlorophyll content, and it may also support digestive health.

Can matcha cause diarrhea?

Now, let’s address the primary concern: Can matcha lead to diarrhea? The answer isn’t a straightforward yes or no. It depends on several factors, which include:

Caffeine content: Matcha contains caffeine, albeit in lower amounts than some other caffeinated beverages, such as coffee. “An average serving of matcha contains about 70 milligrams of caffeine. Dr Archana. For some individuals, especially those who are sensitive to caffeine, this can lead to digestive disturbances, including diarrhoea,” saysCaffeine stimulates the gastrointestinal tract, and excessive consumption may lead to loose stools. Sensitivity to compounds: Some individuals may experience gastrointestinal issues due to sensitivity to catechins or other compounds found in matcha. This isn’t common, but it does happen with certain foods and drinks. Always listen to your body and make adjustments as necessary. Dietary fibre: “ Matcha powder does contain some dietary fibre, which is typically beneficial for digestion. However, an abrupt increase in fibre intake can lead to gastrointestinal issues, including gas, bloating, and diarrhoea. Gradually introducing matcha into your diet can help minimise this effect,” says Dr Batra. Quality of matcha: The quality of the matcha can also play a role. Lower-quality matcha may contain contaminants or additives that can irritate the digestive system. Opting for high-quality, organic matcha from reputable sources can reduce the likelihood of adverse effects. Additives and sweeteners: Many people enjoy matcha in lattes with milk or alternative milks, as well as syrups or sweeteners. If you’re adding sugary syrups or high-fat creams, those ingredients could contribute to digestive upset rather than the matcha itself, as per the World Health Organisation’s Eastern Mediterranean Region (WHO EMRO).

What is the best way to enjoy matcha?

Having too much matcha, even if you enjoy it, can be detrimental to your digestive system and overall health. There are some tips to consume matcha safely, as suggested by experts:

Start small: If you’re new to matcha, begin with a smaller amount and gradually increase it as your body adjusts. Matcha and digestive health can be positively linked, so paying attention to how your body responds is important.

Stay hydrated: "If you're new to matcha, begin with a smaller amount and gradually increase it as your body adjusts. Incorporating matcha and digestive health can be beneficial, as matcha may support digestion and overall wellness. "One of the most popular flavours is matcha boba tea, which has a slightly bitter taste due to matcha," says certified diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra.

Listen to your body: If you notice any adverse reactions while exploring the benefits of matcha and digestive health, it may be wise to reduce your intake or consult a healthcare professional.

Mind your mix-ins: Be cautious about what you add to your matcha, especially when considering the impact of matcha on digestive health. Avoid high-sugar or high-fat additives initially, as per the WHO EMRO .

Who should avoid matcha?

While most people can enjoy matcha without any issues, certain groups may need to be more cautious, especially regarding matcha and digestive health.

Pregnant or nursing women: “Due to caffeine content, pregnant women should limit their caffeine intake, including from matcha”, says obstetrician and gynaecologist “Due to caffeine content, pregnant women should limit their caffeine intake, including from matcha”, says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sadhna Singhal Vishnoi

Individuals with gastrointestinal disorders: If you have conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), consult a healthcare professional before consuming matcha, as recommended by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

People taking certain medications: Always consult a physician, especially if you are taking medicines that may interact with caffeine or other compounds.