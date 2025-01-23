Brussels sprouts benefits: 9 reasons to have this cruciferous vegetable

Brussels sprouts, a cruciferous vegetable, is loaded with nutrients. Here are some of the Brussels sprouts benefits, including weight loss and better digestion.

Tired of eating cauliflower and cabbage almost every day? Go for their close relative – Brussels sprouts, which also belong to the cruciferous family. The ball shaped vegetable looks like a smaller version of cabbage. Even though it is small in size, the green-coloured vegetable is a nutrient-dense food. Loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, calcium, and protein, this superfood should be part of your balanced diet. It can help to boost your immunity as well as improve your skin, and heart health. To reap the Brussels sprouts benefits, roast, boil, or stir-fry the cruciferous vegetable.

Nutritional value of Brussels sprouts

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), hundred grams of Brussels sprouts consist of:

Protein: 3.53 grams

Carbohydrate: 9.41 grams

Fibre: 3.5 grams

Calcium: 24 mg

Iron: 0.42 mg

Vitamin C: 49.4 mg

Vitamin A: 235 micrograms

9 Brussels sprouts benefits

Brussels sprouts must be a regular part of your diet. Here are some of the ways it can keep you healthy.

1. Promotes digestion

“As a rich source of dietary fibre, Brussels sprouts promote gut health and help avoid constipation,” says dietitian Pratiksha Kadam. Also, fibre works to support the healthy gut bacteria in our systems. This leads to better digestive and intestinal tract circulation, and in turn contributes to nutrient absorption.

2. Boosts the immune system

One of the biggest brussels sprouts benefits is improving immunity. This is connected to the high amounts of vitamin C found in the cruciferous vegetable. Eating this superfood can help to build a stronger immune system, making it hard for infections to come near you.

3. Promotes healthy bones

Bone health and calcium are often used in the same sentence. After all, this mineral is essential for bone strength as well as growth, according to research published in Nutrients in 2019. Brussels sprouts have a good amount of calcium, which can help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis.

4. Good for the heart

The list of Brussels sprouts benefits also includes lowering risk of heart disease. “They have antioxidants such as kaempferol, which may protect blood vessels from getting damaged,” says the expert. A 2012 study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, showed that kaempferol consumption can reduce the risk of heart diseases.

5. May help to lose weight

Brussels sprouts contain less calories, and are high in fibre. Hundred grams of Brussels sprouts consist of 53 calories, according to the USDA. So, they can help to stay full for a long time. If you are aiming for weight loss without disregarding nutrition, have this vegetable.

6. May reduce inflammation

Brussels sprouts can provide the body with glucosinolates, a group of sulfur-containing compounds often found in cruciferous vegetables. “They can aid in inflammation reduction and so, cut down risks for developing such chronic diseases such as diabetes, and heart disease,” says Kadam.

7. Support liver health

“Being a source of antioxidants as well as sulfur compounds, Brussels sprouts can contribute to neutralising toxic substances while enhancing detoxification of the liver,” says the expert. During a 2023 study, published in the journal Nutrients, researchers found that dietary intervention with sulforaphane, a compound found in cruciferous vegetables, could help to manage non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

8. May protect against cancer

Brussels sprouts benefits may include cancer prevention. High intake of cruciferous vegetables, including Brussels sprouts, may provide protection against cancer, according to research published in the Journal of Functional Foods in 2015. “Sulforaphane can potentially inhibit the growth of cancer cells and as a result, reduce the risk of cancer,” says the expert.

9. Good for skin

“They are rich in vitamin C, which helps in collagen production, increases the elasticity of skin and reduces wrinkles,” says the expert. Antioxidants, which are closely linked to the Brussels sprouts benefits, can defend the body against free radicals and delay the signs of ageing.

How to eat Brussels sprouts?

Here are some ways you can include this vegetable in your diet:

Roast : Toss them with a little olive oil and spices and roast them until golden brown to enjoy the Brussels sprouts benefits.

: Toss them with a little olive oil and spices and roast them until golden brown to enjoy the Brussels sprouts benefits. Boil : It can help to preserve the nutrients of the vegetable and keep the texture soft.

: It can help to preserve the nutrients of the vegetable and keep the texture soft. Stir-fry: Use turmeric, cumin and garlic while using this cooking method to prepare this vegetable.

“You can have them with grilled chicken, or lentils and flatbread for balanced meals,” suggests the expert.

What are the side effects of eating Brussels sprouts?

While there are Brussels sprouts benefits, you should know about their side effects too:

Gas and bloating : The high fibre content of Brussels sprouts may lead to gas and discomfort in some people.

: The high fibre content of Brussels sprouts may lead to gas and discomfort in some people. Thyroid issues : They contain goitrogens which may disrupt thyroid functioning when consumed in large quantities, mostly in their raw form.

: They contain goitrogens which may disrupt thyroid functioning when consumed in large quantities, mostly in their raw form. Allergic reactions: Some people may not be able to reap the Brussels sprouts benefits due to allergic reactions. “They may experience symptoms such as itching, and swelling,” says the expert.

Brussels sprouts benefits are many, but the nutrient-rich food should be consumed in moderation. They can be good for your gut, skin, and heart, still having them in excess is not the right thing to do. Going overboard with this cruciferous vegetable can lead to stomach issues such as gas, and bloating.

Related FAQs Why do bodybuilders eat brussels sprouts? Brussels sprouts provide amino acids which can help in recovery. The high levels of Indole-3-carbinol present in Brussels sprouts assists in balancing estrogen levels, which helps in the development of more muscle. Is it okay to eat brussels sprouts every day? Brussels sprouts can be consumed by adults every day. You can have about 100 to 150 grams of this vegetable. That means you can have a small bowl of this cruciferous vegetable.