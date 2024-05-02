5 benefits of bibimbap: The nutrient-rich Korean delicacy everyone loves!

Bibimbap is one of the popular dishes from Korea. Not only is it delicious, it is good for your overall well-being. Here are all the health benefits of bibimbap.

If you keep up with Korean trends, you would know how Korean food has become popular around the world. While you have always loved Korean food or try this cuisine, you need to try bibimbap – a Korean dish everyone loves around the world. Bibimbap is part of the classic Korean cuisine. It is a delicious and healthy meal that satisfies your taste buds and offers various health benefits. Here are all the health benefits of bibimbap and how you can prepare chicken bibimbap.

What is bibimbap?

For the uninitiated, bibimbap is a Korean dish that literally means “mixed rice.” It is prepared by blending an array of vibrant and savoury ingredients such as egg, zucchini, bean sprouts, carrot, and protein like thinly sliced chicken, marinated spicy pork, or tofu. This comforting food – bibimbap is a nutritious and well-balanced meal that is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Here are some of the health benefits of bibimbap.

Health benefits of bibimbap

Here are some of the notable health benefits of bibimbap.

1. High in protein

Bibimbap is high in protein. It is a good source of protein and the ingredients used to prepare it such as chicken, pork, and eggs, contribute to it. If you are vegan, you can add tofu, legumes, and soybean. All these ingredients are high sources of protein which are necessary for the development and repair of the tissue of the body. Protein also helps you feel full and satisfied after a meal, according to a 2023 study published in the Research Gate Journal.

2. Rich in nutrients

“This rainbow food is highly nutritious and contributes to a well-maintained diet. Carrots, which are high in Vitamin A, are a major ingredient in this recipe and help support healthy bones, eyes, skin, and digestive system. Additionally, eggs are typically added to the recipe. Eggs are high in protein and a great source of vitamins B2, B12, and E. Nori, or dried seaweed, is another common ingredient in bibimbap. It is rich in nutritional fibre, vital amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E, says nutritionist Kiran Dalal.

3. Aids in weight loss

Bibimbap is a low-fat choice that promotes a healthy weight. Although it contains carbohydrates, research published in Research Gate Journal indicates that people have a lower glycemic reaction to the dish than to Western cuisines with the same amount of carbohydrates. Lower glycemic index foods reduce blood sugar spikes, which can cause weight gain, cardiac problems, and cardiovascular disease. Bibimbap is a heart-healthy, adaptable, and satisfying food that people can eat guilt-free every day.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Bibimbap contains a variety of antioxidants that help protect the body from toxic substances known as free radicals. Antioxidant-rich ingredients in the dish include the gochujang sauce and the veggies, according to a study published in the Journal of Ethnic Food.

5. Good source of fibre

Bibimbap is a high-fibre food that is beneficial for keeping the digestive tract in good condition. Additionally, fibre lowers cholesterol and helps to control blood sugar levels. So, if you are looking for a tasty yet high source of fibre food, start incorporating bibimbap into your diet.

How to prepare chicken bibimbap?

Here is the complete recipe of chicken bibimbap as explained by the expert:

Ingredients:

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

¼ cup soy sauce (60 mL)

4 tablespoons sesame oil, divided

1 tablespoon mirin

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs(455 g), sliced into 1/2 inch (1 1/4 cm) strips

4 cups fresh spinach(160 g)

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 large carrots, julienne

8 ounces shiitake mushroom(150 g), stems removed, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 large eggs

Method:

1. Mix 2 cloves garlic, ginger, soy sauce, 2 tablespoons sesame oil, mirin, and brown sugar in a shallow dish by whisking them together.

2. Toss to coat after adding the chicken. Refrigerate the mixture for half an hour while it marinates, covered with plastic wrap.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat and add some salt to season. In a big bowl, make an ice bath. Spinach should be blanched for 30 seconds in boiling water, then drained and placed in an ice bath to shock. Move to a small bowl and add salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil to taste.

4. Heat 1 teaspoon sesame oil in a medium-sized skillet over medium heat. Add the carrots and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Take out of the pan and place aside. Add some salt for seasoning.

5. Heat one tablespoon of sesame oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. When the garlic is fragrant, add the remaining clove and simmer for 30 seconds.

6. Add the mushrooms and simmer for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly, or until the mushrooms are tender. After adding salt for seasoning, take it out of the pan and put it aside.

7. Heat the last tablespoon of sesame oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add the marinated chicken and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring now and then, until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

8. Preheat a nonstick pan to medium-high heat. In the pan, melt the butter. After the foaming stops, crack the eggs into the pan and cook until the yolks are still runny and the whites are firm and golden brown around the edges, or until done to your preference.

9. Place the chicken, kimchi, carrots, spinach, mushrooms, cucumbers, and fried eggs over the rice in the bibimbap bowls.

Are there any side effects of bibimbap?

While bibimbap is generally safe to consume, individuals with allergies should consult a healthcare professional before making it a dietary staple.

Is it good to eat bibimbap every day?

You can have bibimbap often but nothing is good when consumed in excess. However, it is a staple in Korean households as the majority of Koreans eat rice regularly. But one thing to keep in mind when enjoying bibimbap is that its ingredients are nutritious. All you need to do is add some vegetables to the bibimbap to make it more healthy and nutritious.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which type of diet do you follow? Low-carb

Vegan

Keto

Balanced Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Previous Next