Nutritionist suggests 6 healthy seeds to improve gut health, promote weight loss

Seeds like chia seeds and quinoa can help with digestion and weight loss. So, make sure to add these healthy seeds to your diet.

Seeds derived from vegetables like pumpkin and flowering plants such as sunflower are not only versatile in the kitchen but also packed with nutritional value. Rich in fibre, protein, essential vitamins, and minerals, these seeds can support digestion, aid in weight management, enhance skin health, and contribute to overall heart and bone wellness when included as part of a balanced diet. But which seeds are the best for you? The key lies in understanding the specific health benefits each seed offers and aligning them with your personal dietary needs. Additionally, consuming these seeds at the right time and in the right form can further enhance their effectiveness.

Healthy seeds for eating

Here are some of the best healthy seeds, suggested by sports nutritionist Aman Rao:

1. Chia seeds

Benefits of chia seeds:

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, these healthy seeds are good for the heart and brain. The superfood is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are associated with lower blood pressure and cardiovascular disease risk, as per research published in Scientific Reports.

High in fibre, so it aids digestion and keeps you full.

Helps in controlling blood sugar levels.

Best time to take: Morning on an empty stomach or with breakfast.

How to eat chia seeds:

Soak 1 tablespoon of chia seeds in water overnight or for at least 30 minutes.

Add to smoothies, puddings, oats or detox water.

2. Pumpkin seeds

Benefits of pumpkin seeds:

High in zinc, which helps in supporting immunity.

Rich in magnesium, which can relieve stress and improve sleep quality.

Good for prostate and heart health.

Best time to take: Mid-morning snack or evening snack

How to take

Eat 1 to 2 tablespoons of roasted pumpkin seeds as a snack

Sprinkle on salads or soups

3. Flaxseeds

Benefits of flaxseeds:

Rich in lignans, these healthy seeds support hormonal balance, especially in women. Sex hormones like estrogens play a role in breast cancer development, and lignans may alter the levels of these sex hormones, as per research published in Nutrition and Cancer. Researchers found that flaxseed may be associated with reduced breast cancer risk.

Helps with constipation and improves skin health.

Best time to take: Morning or with lunch

How to take

Always roast and powder flaxseeds, as raw seeds are hard to digest

Add 1 tablespoon of these healthy seeds to curd, smoothie or chapati dough

4. Sunflower seeds

Benefits of sunflower seeds:

Rich in vitamin E, these healthy seeds help offer glowing skin and anti-ageing benefits.

Contain selenium, which boosts immunity.

Reduces inflammation in the body.

Best time to take: Afternoon snack or with meals

How to take

Eat 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds raw or roasted

Add to oats, upma, salad or homemade granola

5. Quinoa

Benefits of quinoa:

It has complete plant protein (all 9 amino acids).

Gluten-free and easy to digest. During a study, published in The American Journal Of Gastroenterology, eating 50 grams of quinoa per day was found to be safe and well tolerated by people with Celiac disease, an illness caused by an immune reaction to consuming gluten.

Helps with weight loss and muscle building.

Best time to take: Lunch or dinner

How to take

Rinse well and cook it like rice

Use it in pulao, salad or as a rice substitute (1/2 to 1 cup of cooked quinoa)

6. Sesame seeds

Benefits of sesame seeds:

Rich in calcium, sesame seeds are good for building strong bones and joint health.

Balances hormones and supports metabolism.

Great for hair and skin health.

Best time to take: At night or in winter season

How to take

Add to laddoos, chutneys or sprinkle over veggies

1 tablespoon of roasted or in cooked form (avoid raw in large amounts)

Culinary seeds can be a great addition to your diet. They can help with weight loss, and contribute to better bone and skin health. But make sure to enjoy these healthy seeds at different times of the day, and watch the portion. Eating too much of healthy seeds may lead to digestive problems like bloating, gas, and constipation, and weight gain.