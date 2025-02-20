Tulsi for weight loss: A natural way to reduce body fat

Make tulsi or holy basil part of your weight-loss journey. After all, it can boost metabolism, and improve digestion. Here's how to use tulsi for weight loss.

You may not be familiar with the term ‘ocimum tenuiflorum.’ It’s an aromatic plant that is widely used to manage health issues. More commonly known as Holy basil or tulsi, this is often used as a home remedy for cough. Rich in antioxidants, it can play a key role in boosting immunity. It is also good for digestion and can help in relieving gas, and dealing with bloating. But have you tried using tulsi for weight loss? While you can’t completely rely on it to drop pounds, it can help your in your weight-loss journey in a number of ways. Having tea with holy basil is one way to include it in your diet. Let’s explore more ways to consume it to get rid of extra kilos.

Tulsi for weight loss: How does it help?

Having tulsi for weight loss may work due to its therapeutic properties. During a 2016 study, published in the Indian Journal Of Clinical Biochemistry, participants who took holy basil capsules twice daily for 8 weeks saw improvement in their body weight, and body mass index.

Here’s how tulsi for weight loss works:

1. Boosts metabolism

Holy basil is known to enhance the body’s metabolism, which helps in burning fat in a more efficient manner. “By increasing the metabolic rate, it helps the body to process food and burn calories faster, which can assist in weight loss,” says clinical nutritionist Susmita N.

2. Reduces stress

Chronic stress leads to the production of cortisol, a hormone that can promote fat storage, especially around the abdomen. “Holy basil is an adaptogen, which means it can help the body cope with stress, and so, reduce cortisol levels. Lower stress means reduced fat storage and more effective weight management,” says the expert. Holy basil has anti-stress, adaptogenic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, according to research published in Frontiers In Nutrition in 2022.

3. May control blood sugar levels

Have tulsi for weight loss, as it may help to regulate blood sugar levels, which are connected to weight management. During a 2018 study, published in the Journal Of Functional Foods, the herb was found to be effective in reducing blood glucose levels. “Stable blood sugar levels help to control feelings of hunger and cravings, which can contribute to overeating and weight gain,” says Susmita.

4. Improves digestion

Holy basil supports healthy digestion and reduces bloating. Indigestion can lead to weight gain due to your digestive system’s inability to properly break down foods. “It is beneficial to have tulsi for weight loss as it can improve digestion of fats and carbohydrates. This can help with the breakdown and absorption of nutrients while preventing weight gain due to indigestion,” says the expert.

5. Suppresses appetite

The ability to suppress appetite is also what makes it beneficial to have tulsi for weight loss. It does so by regulating Ghrelin, the hormone that increases appetite, and has a role in body weight. “By suppressing appetite, it will be easier to avoid overeating and control food cravings,” says Susmita.

How to have tulsi for weight loss?

Consuming tulsi for weight loss can be effective when incorporated into a healthy lifestyle. Here are some ways to use the herb:

1. Tulsi tea

Boil 1 to 2 cups of water.

Add 8 to 10 fresh tulsi leaves or 1 teaspoon of dried holy basil leaves.

Let it steep for about 10 minutes.

“Strain the tea and drink it once or twice a day, preferably on an empty stomach in the morning or before meals to curb appetite and improve digestion,” says the expert.

2. Tulsi and lemon water

Boil 1 cup of water and add 5 to 7 fresh holy basil leaves.

Let it steep for almost 10 minutes.

Squeeze half a lemon into the water.

Drink this water early in the morning for best results.

“Combining holy basil with lemon further helps in weight loss. Lemon aids in digestion, boosts metabolism, and balances blood sugar levels,” says the expert.

3. Tulsi and honey

Boil 1 cup of water and add at least 8 fresh holy basil leaves.

Let it steep for nearly 10 minutes, then strain it.

Add a teaspoon of honey when the tea is warm.

Drink this mixture once a day, either in the morning or before bed.

“Honey is a natural sweetener that can curb cravings, especially for sweets high in calories,” says the expert.

4. Tulsi leaf powder

You can dry holy basil leaves and grind them into powder. Mix 1/2 teaspoon of holy basil leaf powder with warm water, honey or lemon juice.

Alternatively, add it to smoothies or sprinkle over your salads or soups.

5. Holy basil capsules

If you want to have tulsi for weight loss, then it can be as easy as just popping a pill. This is available in capsule form. However, make sure to follow the dosage instructions provided on the product label or as advised by a doctor. “Typically, the standard dosage is 1 to 2 capsules (500 to 1000 mg) per day, but check with your doctor before having it,” says the expert.

6. Tulsi seeds in salads

Soak 1 tablespoon of holy basil seeds in water for 10-15 minutes.

Add the soaked seeds to your green salads, along with other ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocados.

Drizzle with a little bit of olive oil and lemon for added flavour.

What are the side effects of consuming tulsi for weight loss?

While consuming tulsi for weight loss is generally considered safe and beneficial for most people, having it in excessive amounts can lead to some side effects:

The herb has natural detoxifying properties, but consuming too much of it can lead to digestive discomfort, such as an upset stomach, gas and bloating.

“Holy basil is known for its anti-hypertensive properties, so it can lower blood pressure,” says the expert. While this can be beneficial for people with high blood pressure, it could potentially lead to hypotension (low blood pressure) in those who already have normal or low blood pressure.

Holy basil has adaptogenic properties, which can influence hormone levels in the body. “Excessive consumption may affect estrogen levels, so it’s not recommended for people with hormone-sensitive conditions, such as breast cancer,” says the expert.

Having tulsi for weight loss can be beneficial. But remember, it can only play a supporting role in your weight-loss journey. You need to have it with a balanced diet, and focus on your fitness routine. Also, if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions, make sure to consult your doctor before consuming tulsi for weight loss,

Related FAQs Does tulsi reduce belly fat? Tulsi can help to reduce belly fat though it's important to note that no single food or herb can target fat loss in specific areas of the body. Tulsi promotes overall weight loss and fat reduction, which can eventually lead to a decrease in belly fat. Can I eat tulsi every day? Tulsi can generally be eaten every day as part of a healthy lifestyle, provided it is consumed in moderation. It offers numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, reduced stress, and enhanced immunity. How much tulsi should I consume? About 5 to 10 tulsi leaves per day is considered safe and effective for most people. If you are having tulsi tea, drink 1 to 2 cups per day. As for tulsi seeds, consume only 1 tablespoon each day.