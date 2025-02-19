Struggling with constipation? Here’s how prunes can help

There are many foods that can help to relieve constipation, a condition that makes it challenging to regularly pass stools. Eating prunes for constipation relief can show quick results.

Having a difficult time pooping every morning or passing less than three stools a week? It must be because you are constipated. Consuming fibre-rich foods can make it easier to poop. Fruits, whole grains, legumes, and vegetables are clearly great sources of fibre, and can help you with your bowel movements. If you want to be more specific, you can try prunes for constipation relief. The dried plums are rich in fibre, and widely recognised for their natural laxative properties. You can eat them directly or turn them into a delicious juice for better gut health.

Should you have prunes for constipation relief?

“Yes, you can have prunes for constipation relief,” says dietician Ekta Singhwal. A 2014 review, published in the Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics journal, showed that prunes can help to improve stool frequency and consistency. Here’s how eating prunes for constipation relief may work for you:

Rich in fibre : “The dried plums have fibre which can add bulk to the stool and promote bowel movements,” says the expert. Hundred grams of dried plums have 7.1 grams of fibre, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

: “The dried plums have fibre which can add bulk to the stool and promote bowel movements,” says the expert. Hundred grams of dried plums have 7.1 grams of fibre, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Contains sorbitol : It also has sorbitol, which is a type of carbohydrate used as a laxative agent. It draws water into the intestines, softens the stool and makes it easier to poop.

: It also has sorbitol, which is a type of carbohydrate used as a laxative agent. It draws water into the intestines, softens the stool and makes it easier to poop. Has phenolic compounds: The superfood also contains phenolic compounds, mainly neochlorogenic and chlorogenic acids. “These compounds that act as antioxidants can stimulate the gut, improve digestion, and lead to better bowel movements,” says the expert.

How to consume prunes for constipation relief?

You can enjoy prunes for constipation relief in various ways:

Eat them whole : Consuming them whole as a snack is a direct way to increase your fibre intake, and add bulk to your poop.

: Consuming them whole as a snack is a direct way to increase your fibre intake, and add bulk to your poop. Soak them : Soaking the superfood in warm water overnight can soften them, making them easier to digest.

: Soaking the superfood in warm water overnight can soften them, making them easier to digest. Prune juice : Eating them whole is great, but if you don’t want to do that, then drinking the juice is another effective option. A 2022 study, published in The American Journal Of Gastroenterology, showed that consumption of prune juice was effective in treating people with constipation. Researchers found that they did not have constipation symptoms, and no abdominal discomfort after having the juice.

: Eating them whole is great, but if you don’t want to do that, then drinking the juice is another effective option. A 2022 study, published in The American Journal Of Gastroenterology, showed that consumption of prune juice was effective in treating people with constipation. Researchers found that they did not have constipation symptoms, and no abdominal discomfort after having the juice. Dried plums in different meals: Incorporate the dried plums in your meals by blending them into smoothies with yoghurt or milk, or adding chopped prunes to your bowls of cereals or porridge. You can also make puree, and add to baked goods for an extra fibre boost.

You can eat them at any time of the day, but consuming them in the morning may be more effective when it comes to managing constipation. “It allows the digestive system to process fibre throughout the day, and helps in promoting regular bowel movements,” says Singhwal.

Prune juice vs prunes for constipation relief: Which one is better?

Are you confused about whether you should have prunes or prune juice for constipation? Enjoying dried plums as juice can help to pass stools without much difficulty. “However, whole prunes are more effective than the juice for getting relief from constipation,” says the expert. The whole version of dried plums contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, whereas the juice lacks most of the fibre due to the extraction process. “While the juice still contains sorbitol and can help with mild constipation, whole prunes provide a more comprehensive digestive benefit,” says Singhwal.

Prunes for constipation: How many should you eat?

This depends on a lot of factors. “The amount varies based on individual tolerance, but generally, for adults, 4 to 6 prunes per day (around 30 grams) are sufficient to promote bowel movements,” says Singhwal. For children, 1 to 2 of these dried plums per day are enough.

Dried plums are a safe and natural remedy for constipation during pregnancy as well. “Many pregnant women find it hard to pass stool due to hormonal changes and iron supplements,” says the expert. The dried plums provide fibre, sorbitol, and antioxidants, which can help to regulate digestion without harming the baby. “However, pregnant women should start with 3 to 4 dried plums per day and increase gradually if needed,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of eating prunes for constipation relief?

Excessive consumption of dried plums can lead to side effects:

Dried plums contain sorbitol, which can help to regulate bowel movements. However, consuming too many of them can lead to an excessive water influx into the intestines, resulting in loose stools or diarrhea. This is because sorbitol acts as an osmotic laxative, pulling in water and softening stools.

Eating many dried plums will increase your fibre intake that can result in bloating and gas. Consuming large quantities of this superfood suddenly may also lead to abdominal cramps.

Their natural sugar content can contribute to unintended weight gain.

You can have prunes for constipation relief by eating them whole as a snack or with meals. Having its juice and blending in smoothies with yogurt or milk are other ways to enjoy this superfood. Just don’t go overboard with the dried plums, as they may cause weight gain, bloating, gas, and abdominal cramps.

Related FAQs Should I drink water after eating prunes? Water helps fibre absorb moisture, softening stools and aiding smooth bowel movements. Insufficient water intake may lead to bloating or discomfort. But don't drink water immediately after eating prunes. You should wait for at least an hour. Are raisins or prunes better for constipation? Prunes are more effective than raisins for constipation because they contain higher fibre and sorbitol content. While raisins provide some digestive benefits, prunes have a stronger natural laxative effect.