Struggling with constipation? Here’s how prunes can help

Having a difficult time pooping every morning or passing less than three stools a week? It must be because you are constipated. Consuming fibre-rich foods can make it easier to poop. Fruits, whole grains, legumes, and vegetables are clearly great sources of fibre, and can help you with your bowel movements. If you want to be more specific, you can try prunes for constipation relief. The dried plums are rich in fibre, and widely recognised for their natural laxative properties. You can eat them directly or turn them into a delicious juice for better gut health.
“Yes, you can have prunes for constipation relief,” says dietician Ekta Singhwal. A 2014 review, published in the Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics journal, showed that prunes can help to improve stool frequency and consistency. Here’s how eating prunes for constipation relief may work for you:
You can enjoy prunes for constipation relief in various ways:
You can eat them at any time of the day, but consuming them in the morning may be more effective when it comes to managing constipation. “It allows the digestive system to process fibre throughout the day, and helps in promoting regular bowel movements,” says Singhwal.
Are you confused about whether you should have prunes or prune juice for constipation? Enjoying dried plums as juice can help to pass stools without much difficulty. “However, whole prunes are more effective than the juice for getting relief from constipation,” says the expert. The whole version of dried plums contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, whereas the juice lacks most of the fibre due to the extraction process. “While the juice still contains sorbitol and can help with mild constipation, whole prunes provide a more comprehensive digestive benefit,” says Singhwal.
This depends on a lot of factors. “The amount varies based on individual tolerance, but generally, for adults, 4 to 6 prunes per day (around 30 grams) are sufficient to promote bowel movements,” says Singhwal. For children, 1 to 2 of these dried plums per day are enough.
Dried plums are a safe and natural remedy for constipation during pregnancy as well. “Many pregnant women find it hard to pass stool due to hormonal changes and iron supplements,” says the expert. The dried plums provide fibre, sorbitol, and antioxidants, which can help to regulate digestion without harming the baby. “However, pregnant women should start with 3 to 4 dried plums per day and increase gradually if needed,” says the expert.
Excessive consumption of dried plums can lead to side effects:
You can have prunes for constipation relief by eating them whole as a snack or with meals. Having its juice and blending in smoothies with yogurt or milk are other ways to enjoy this superfood. Just don’t go overboard with the dried plums, as they may cause weight gain, bloating, gas, and abdominal cramps.
Water helps fibre absorb moisture, softening stools and aiding smooth bowel movements. Insufficient water intake may lead to bloating or discomfort. But don't drink water immediately after eating prunes. You should wait for at least an hour.
Prunes are more effective than raisins for constipation because they contain higher fibre and sorbitol content. While raisins provide some digestive benefits, prunes have a stronger natural laxative effect.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.