Oats for constipation: This simple yet delicious food can help you poop

Experiencing poop issues every morning? This popular breakfast food can provide relief. Know how to use oats for constipation.

You must have heard that oats are a great breakfast option, and this whole grain is more than just a popular breakfast option. It is a great source of vitamins and minerals, these grains are a popular breakfast option in many homes. They also consist of fibre, which can be good for your gut health. They are especially beneficial for those who are unable to poop with ease. Have oats for constipation, as they are high in fibre content, which can provide relief. There are different types and they are all beneficial. But try to stay away from instant oats even if they are easy to make. This type tends to contain ingredients that may lead to constipation.

Nutritional value of oats

“Oats are healthy grains, which have received great attention for their high content of fibre, and nutritional value,” says dietician Rashi Chahal. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of whole oats consist of:

12.9 g fibre

43 mg calcium

125 mg magnesium

372 mg phosphorus

373 mg potassium

0.148 mg vitamin B-6

0.39 mg vitamin B1

Some of the popular types of oats are:

Whole oats, which are unprocessed grain kennels.

Rolled oats are steamed and flattened type that are mostly used to prepare oatmeal.

Steel-cut oats, which are whole oats chopped or cut into small pieces.

Instant oats are ready to use, precooked and dried oats, which can be used on the go.

What are the health benefits of oats?

1. Heart health

“Oats are a great source of beta – glucan, a type of soluble fibre that may lower total and bad cholesterol levels; reducing the risk of heart disease,” says the expert. During a 2014 study published in The American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that oat products reduced total cholesterol by 0.13 millimoles per litre (mmol/L).

2. Regulates blood sugar

The high fibre content in this breakfast staple can help to lower blood sugar levels. “The soluble fibre in oats slows the absorption of glucose to the bloodstream, which makes sure blood sugar does not shoot up after meals,” says Chahal. This can be great for diabetics.

3. Promotes gut health

The dietary fibre can aid in digestion and promote bowel movements. It acts as a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in the gut which overall improves gut health. It also helps in managing conditions like irritable bowel syndrome or IBS, which causes pain in the abdomen, bloating, and discomfort.

4. Helps in weight management

We reach out for snacks when we feel hungry between meals. Oats are highly filling due to their high fibre. It gives satiety and helps in controlling appetite, and hunger, ensuring that we don’t overeat. This makes it perfect for managing weight.

5. Good for skin

Oats contain antioxidants which have anti-inflammatory effects that soothe skin irritation, redness or itching. Due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, they may help with a variety of dermatologic inflammatory diseases such as itchiness, and atopic dermatitis, according to research published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology in 2012.

6. Anti-cancerous effects

It may be a way to help prevent cancer. Oat diet may help to prevent heart diseases, reduce blood sugar, and promote gut health, and may have cancer preventive effects, as per research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry in 2022.

7. Supports mental health

Oats are a good source of B vitamins, particularly B-6, which helps in the production of serotonin that is needed to regulate mood. “This may help lower depression and anxiety,” says the expert. The slow digesting carbohydrates in oats provide a steady supply of glucose to the brain, which may improve cognitive function.

8. May decrease childhood asthma risk

Asthma is a condition in which the airways get narrow and swell, making it difficult to breathe. Childhood asthma can lead to persistent respiratory symptoms, including wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, as per research published in StatPearls in May 2024. Oats may help to decrease the risk of asthma in kids. During a 2021 study published in the Cell Biochemistry and Biophysics journal, it was found that giving oats to children may protect them from developing asthma.

Best oats for constipation

One of the key benefits of oats is that it may help with your poop problems. Constipation is a condition and not a disease. If you have this condition, you may have less than three bowel movements in a week, and when you do, your stools will be hard, and dry, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. People who eat little to no fibre are more likely to get constipated. Whole grain foods like oatmeal may improve stool consistency and frequency, as per research published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in 2020.

It may be difficult to choose the best oats for constipation, as most types have more or less same amount of fibre. “But you may want to go with steel cut oats as they retain a lot of fibre as they are least processed,” says the expert. Hundred grams of steel cut oats consist of 12 grams of fibre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Oats for constipation: Know if instant oats cause poop problems

“Instant oats themselves are unlikely to directly cause constipation as they contain soluble fibre beta-glucan,” says the expert. However, instant oats for constipation relief may not be the best option. They are usually more processed than other varieties and so, some amount is lost in the process.

Many instant oat packets are also packed with high amounts of sugar or preservatives which can impact gut health and potentially can lead to constipation. During a 2021 study published in the Nutrients journal, researchers found a link between sugary products and higher chances of constipation. If you wish to consume instant oats due to less cooking time, make sure to read the labels before buying.

How to make oats for constipation?

Have oats for constipation relief once a day on a daily basis. “Whether you decide to make your oatmeal sweet with fruits or the savoury kind, pair them with a good amount of fluids and physical activity,” suggests the expert.

Ingredients:

30 grams of oats

1 cup of water

1/4 cup of mixed vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and beans

Salt for taste

1 lemon

Method:

Take oats.

Add water and let them cook till they get fluffy.

When they are almost done, add vegetables.

Add salt and wait till the water dries up.

Squeeze lemon juice to make savoury oats for constipation.

Constipation is pretty common, and they are often connected to a lack of fibre in diet. Go for oats for constipation relief, as they are rich in fibre and can help promote bowel movements. However, it is important to check with your healthcare provider before making any changes in your diet.