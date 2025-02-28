Matcha tea for weight loss: Is it effective?

Wondering which tea is best for dropping pounds? Go for the green-coloured matcha tea for weight loss, as it has a good mix of caffeine and catechins.

People who watch their weight often swear by green tea. When it comes to this type of tea, the leaves are steeped in hot water and discarded. Sometimes, the entire tea leaf is consumed in powdered form. This powdered green tea is known as matcha tea and can be enjoyed with water or milk. It is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which are beneficial for your health. But can you drink matcha tea for weight loss? We tell you how it may help to shed kilos, and the right way to enjoy this healthy beverage that is made from shade-grown green tea leaves.

Matcha tea for weight loss: How does it help?

You can drink matcha tea for weight loss due to the following benefits:

1. Boosts metabolism

This type of tea has a high amount of catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG. It can be used as a food supplementation against high-fat diet-induced obesity, according to research published in Frontiers In Nutrition in 2022. “EGCG is a powerful antioxidant known for increasing thermogenesis, which is the body’s heat production process that helps to burn calories,” says dietitian Vidhi Chawla.

2. Enhances fat burning during exercise

You can enjoy this tea as a pre-workout drink. Matcha tea can increase fat burning during exercise like brisk walking in females, as per a study published in the International Journal Of Sport Nutrition And Exercise Metabolism in 2018. “Matcha tea for weight loss can work, as the caffeine and catechins in this beverage work together to mobilise stored fat. This makes it easier for your body to use up fat as a source of energy,” says the expert.

3. Reduces appetite

Coffee is loved by many due to the benefits of caffeine present in it, but it can also leave you with a jittery feeling. Matcha tea, which also has caffeine, can control appetite and body weight, as per an analysis published in Current Research In Food Science in 2023. “Caffeine is like a natural appetite suppressant, which can help to reduce cravings,” says Chawla.

4. Regulates blood sugar levels

This type of tea may help to reduce insulin resistance, which happens when your fat, muscle and liver cells don’t respond well to insulin. It is a hormone that helps to regulate blood sugar or glucose levels. “By reducing insulin resistance, the tea can help to prevent sudden spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels that may make you crave unhealthy foods and cause weight gain,” says the expert. With improved insulin sensitivity, it becomes easier for your body to make use of glucose efficiently. This way it slows down carbohydrate absorption, and prevents spikes and crashes that trigger cravings.

5. Reduces cortisol levels

Controlling the level of cortisol, a hormone that helps to regulate your body’s response to stress, is important. High stress is known to increase cortisol levels, which may promote overeating and weight gain. “Have matcha tea for weight loss, as the L-theanine in the powder can help to promote relaxation, and reduce stress-related weight gain,” says the expert.

How to prepare matcha tea for weight loss?

“The most effective way to drink matcha tea for weight loss is without added sugar or milk, which can add unnecessary calories,” says Chawla. That means don’t have matcha boba or matcha latte. Here’s a simple basic matcha tea recipe:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of matcha powder

1 cup of hot water, but not boiling

Instructions:

Put 1 teaspoon of matcha powder into a bowl.

Add a little bit of hot water and whisk in a zigzag motion using a whisk, preferably made of bamboo, until you get a frothy beverage.

Pour in the remaining hot water and stir well.

“Drink it 30 minutes before a workout for optimal fat-burning effects,” suggests Chawla.

For better fat-burning, you can use lemon while preparing this healthy beverage. “Add a few drops of lemon juice to your matcha tea for weight loss. It can enhance catechin absorption, and make the tea even more effective,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of having matcha tea for weight loss?

Every day, you can have one to 2 cups of matcha tea for weight loss. “Drinking too many cups daily may cause side effects due to excessive caffeine and catechins,” says the expert. There are benefits of matcha tea, but consuming this type of tea in excess can lead to:

Headaches, insomnia or jitteriness due to extra caffeine intake.

Some people may experience nausea or an upset stomach, especially after consuming it on an empty stomach.

Catechins in this tea may interfere with iron absorption, so avoid drinking it with foods rich in iron.

High doses of catechins, found in the tea, may stress your liver.

So, drinking matcha tea for weight loss can show quick results. It can be be an effective way to reduce body weight due to the presence of catechins. However, don’t drink more than two cups of this tea, as it may lead to an upset stomach and headaches. Also, combine it with a balanced diet and an active lifestyle to lose weight.

Related FAQs Is it ok to drink matcha tea every day? Yes, matcha tea can be consumed in moderation (1-2 cups daily). Daily consumption offers long-term benefits like improved metabolism, energy levels, and overall health support. However, to avoid caffeine dependence, you should cycle your intake by taking occasional breaks. Can I drink matcha on an empty stomach? Drinking matcha tea on an empty stomach is not recommended for everyone because it may cause acidity or stomach irritation due to its high tannin content. It may also lead to nausea or digestive discomfort, especially for those with a sensitive stomach. Does matcha tea help to lose belly fat? Matcha tea can help with belly fat reduction. The catechins may particularly help to reduce visceral fat. But it should be paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise.