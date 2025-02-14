Matcha tea for diabetes: Can this drink help control your blood sugar levels?

Matcha tea is made from green tea leaves and is full of antioxidants, which makes it extremely healthy. Know why you should drink matcha tea for diabetes management.

Green tea has become the go-to beverage for people who want to lose weight, improve gut health, and be healthy in general. Matcha tea, a type of powdered green tea, has also gained popularity due to its similar health benefits. One of them may be diabetes management. Drinking the green powder mixed with hot or cold water may be beneficial for people with diabetes, a chronic condition in which the blood sugar or glucose gets too high. It consists of catechins, known to have antioxidant properties. Wondering if having matcha tea for diabetes is safe? Read on to clear your doubts.

4 benefits of matcha tea for diabetes

Yes, this type of tea can be beneficial for people with diabetes, says dietician and diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra. Here’s why you should have matcha tea for diabetes management:

1. Rich in catechins

Matcha is a major source of catechins that have a strong antioxidant activity. Epigallocatechin gallate, and epicatechin are some of the key active compounds of the catechin type found in it, as per research published in Molecules in 2020. Catechins can help to control diabetes by improving insulin resistance, alleviating oxidative stress, and producing anti-inflammatory effects, as per research published in Nutrients in 2022.

2. May manage blood sugar levels

“Matcha tea for diabetes management can work, as it can boost insulin sensitivity by reducing inflammation, which contributes to insulin resistance,” says the expert. Polyphenols in this type of tea can help to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels, as per research published in Human Nutrition & Metabolism in February 2025.

3. Reduces oxidative stress

Oxidative stress is bad for you, as it happens when there is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in your body. This imbalance can lead to damage to your cells. “But the powdered form of green tea can lessen oxidative stress, a critical factor in the progression of diabetes and complications associated with it. The tea is rich in antioxidants, which can neutralise harmful free radicals, and help in preventing diabetes-related complications like kidney, and heart disease, and eye damage,” says Dr Batra. It may help in lowering cholesterol too. “As it lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol, people with diabetes might have a lower chance of getting heart disease,” says the expert.

4. Helps to manage weight

Managing weight is essential for diabetics to control their blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of complications. If you want to shed some kilos, start drinking matcha tea for diabetes management. “It can help you to manage your weight, and that can support diabetes control. If you are on the heavier side then lose weight, as it can improve insulin function, and make blood sugar control easier,” says the expert. Matcha boosts metabolism and fat burning, which in turn supports weight management.

Matcha tea for diabetes: How to prepare it?

Here is a simple way to prepare matcha tea for diabetes management:

Ingredients:

1/2 tablespoon of organic matcha powder

1 cup of hot water

Instructions:

Sieve the green-coloured powder into a cup.

Add about 2 tablespoons of water to the powder.

Stir it well, and make sure there are no lumps.

Once you get a fine paste, add the remaining water to it while mixing continuously to create a creamy texture.

This preparation of matcha tea for diabetes management provides a powerful dose of antioxidants, enhances metabolism, and may help improve insulin sensitivity. “You can also add cinnamon, which helps to lower blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and slowing glucose absorption,” says the expert. Chia seeds can be a great addition too. “These healthy seeds can help to stabilise blood sugar and improve gut health,” says Dr Batra.

What are the side effects of consuming matcha tea for diabetes management?

If you drink more than 1 to 2 cups of matcha tea per day, you may experience some side effects.

There are benefits of matcha tea, but this type of beverage contains caffeine, which may cause anxiety, and increased heart rate, especially in people who are sensitive to caffeine.

High amounts of catechins can make your stomach upset, and cause nausea.

It may reduce the absorption of iron from plant-based foods. “If you continuously take this tea in excess, it may lead to anemia,” says the expert.

Excessive matcha intake may put stress on your liver due to its high concentration of antioxidants.

It may improve insulin sensitivity, which is beneficial for diabetics, but in combination with diabetes medications, it could lead to excessively low blood sugar levels or hypoglycemia.

While it is beneficial to have matcha tea for diabetes management, make sure to limit its consumption. Having it in excess may lead to hypoglycemia, and cause nausea. Before drinking it regularly, make sure to consult your doctor, especially if you are on diabetes medication. Also, remember that this tea needs to be part of a balanced diet. You also need to regularly engage in physical activity to manage diabetes well.

Related FAQs Which tea is best for diabetes? The best tea for diabetes is generally green tea, particularly matcha, due to its high content of catechins, especially epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). It improves insulin sensitivity, supports blood sugar control, antioxidant benefits and weight management. What is the best drink to lower blood sugar? Water, matcha tea, cinnamon tea, lemon water, turmeric milk, aloe vera juice and bitter gourd juice are the best drinks to lower blood sugar levels. These drinks can support better glucose control, improve insulin sensitivity, and prevent sudden sugar rise. Including these drinks into the daily routine, along with a healthy diet and regular physical activity, can be beneficial for diabetics.