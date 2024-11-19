Tried kiwi for weight loss? Here’s how it keeps you in shape

Eating kiwi for weight loss is a good option because it contains several important nutrients and is low in calories. Here's how to include it in your diet.

Who would have thought that a delicious fruit like a kiwi might be used to shed extra kilos? It not only hydrates and tastes good, but it may also help you stay in shape. Eating kiwi for weight loss can be useful since it is high in fibre and vitamins. It can also help boost your metabolism, allowing you to burn calories more effectively. It also promotes satiety, helping you feel fuller for extended periods while lowering your overall calorie intake. However, be mindful while eating the fruit as overconsumption can also have side effects.

What is Kiwi?

The kiwi, also known as the Chinese gooseberry, is a small, oval-shaped fruit with fuzzy brown skin and bright green flesh dotted with tiny black seeds, as found in a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition. It originated in China and has since become a popular fruit around the world, particularly in New Zealand, where it is often linked with the country’s national bird. Kiwis are noted for their sweet-tart flavour and distinct texture. They are high in vitamin C, K, and fibre, making them a great addition to a well-balanced diet. Recently, eating kiwi for weight loss has become a popular choice to shed extra kilos.

Kiwi for weight loss: How is it helpful?

Here’s how consuming kiwi for weight loss can help you shed the extra kilos:

1. Rich in fibre

Kiwi is rich in fibre, with high amounts of both soluble and insoluble fibre, according to a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology. Dietary fibre aids in weight management by increasing satiety and regulating digestion. When taken, it adds weight to your food, delaying digestion and keeping you satiated for longer. This prolonged feeling of fullness helps minimise cravings and overeating since your body requires less frequent intake to feel satiated. By reducing your impulsive eating habits, you naturally consume fewer calories, which contributes to the calorie deficit required for weight loss.

2. High in nutrients

Kiwi offer an ideal balance between low-calorie content and excellent nutritious value, making them a delicious guilt-free snack you can enjoy. While low in calories, they are high in several vitamins and minerals that enhance overall well-being. Plus, it is high in vitamin C, a strong antioxidant that helps to enhance immunity and collagen formation, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science. Vitamin K, another crucial mineral, promotes blood clotting and bone health. It is also high in potassium, an electrolyte required for normal blood pressure and neurone function. Incorporating kiwi for weight loss allows you to enjoy a nutritious and delightful treat that helps you shed weight and enhances your health.

3. Balances your blood sugar levels

Kiwi for weight loss is beneficial since it has a low glycaemic index (GI), as found in a study published in Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, which means they slowly release sugar into the bloodstream, avoiding the quick surge and subsequent crashes that are common with high-GI foods. This consistent delivery of sugar helps to stabilise blood sugar levels, lowering the probability of sugar cravings and overeating. Kiwi helps to regulate appetite by keeping glucose levels steady, which makes it simpler to limit portion sizes and avoid impulsive eating.

4. Gives hydration boost

Kiwi is a natural source of hydration, with a high water content. Keeping adequate water intake is critical for successful weight management. “Proper hydration aids in the removal of toxins from the body, promoting healthy kidney function and detoxification,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani. It also contributes significantly to metabolic activities such as energy production and nutrition absorption. Staying hydrated can help your body burn calories and digest nutrients more efficiently, helping you to maintain a healthy weight and overall well-being.

Kiwi for weight loss: How to include it in your diet?

Here are some ways to incorporate kiwi for weight loss in your diet:

1. Kiwi breakfast bowl: Start your day with a refreshing and nutritious breakfast bowl. Combine yoghurt, oats, and fresh kiwi slices. The fibre from the kiwi will keep you feeling full for longer.

2. Kiwi smoothie: Blend kiwis with other fruits like berries or bananas, along with yoghurt or milk. This smoothie is a delicious and healthy way to start your day or as a post-workout snack.

3. Kiwi salad: Add kiwi slices to your salads for a burst of flavour and a dose of vitamin C. Pair it with leafy greens, nuts, and a light dressing.

4. Kiwi yoghurt parfait: Layer Greek yoghurt, granola, and kiwi slices in a glass. This parfait is a perfect and satisfying snack.

5. Kiwi water: Infuse water with kiwi slices, lemon, and mint leaves. This refreshing drink can help you stay hydrated throughout the day.

6. Kiwi popsicles: Blend kiwis with a little water or yoghurt and freeze them in popsicle moulds. A healthy and delicious treat to beat the summer heat.

7. Kiwi toast: Top your toast with avocado, a sprinkle of chia seeds, and a few kiwi slices. A nutritious and satisfying breakfast or snack.

8. Kiwi chia seed pudding: Combine chia seeds with milk or yoghurt and let it set overnight. In the morning, top it with kiwi slices and a drizzle of honey.

9. Kiwi fruit salad: Create a colourful and refreshing fruit salad by combining kiwis with other fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and mango.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

While kiwis can be a part of a healthy weight loss plan, it is important to combine them with a balanced diet and regular exercise for optimal results. Consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised advice.

Side effects of having kiwi for weight loss

While kiwi is generally safe for most people, excessive consumption or people sensitivities can lead to certain side effects:

Some people may experience allergic reactions to kiwis, especially those allergic to latex. Symptoms can include skin rashes, itching, swelling, and in severe cases, difficulty breathing.

Overconsumption of kiwis, especially on an empty stomach, can lead to digestive issues like diarrhoea or upset stomach. High fibre content, while beneficial, can sometimes cause bloating or gas in some people, particularly those with sensitive digestive systems.

It is important to consume kiwi in moderation and be aware of any sensitivities or allergies. If you experience any adverse reactions after consuming kiwis, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and management.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is it ok to eat kiwi for weight loss every day?

Yes, it’s okay to eat kiwi every day as part of a balanced diet. Kiwis are packed with essential nutrients and fibre, which can aid in weight loss and overall health. However, moderation is key, and it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary advice.

2. How many kiwi should I eat in a day for weight loss?

While there’s no strict limit on the number of kiwis you can eat per day, it is generally recommended to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. One to two kiwis per day can be a good starting point. However, people’s needs may vary, so it is best to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised advice.