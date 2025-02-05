Kidney beans are healthy: 8 reasons to eat them

Kidney beans are often associated with gas, and bloating. But they are good for your health. Here are some of the benefits of kidney beans.

Kidney beans are often blamed for causing stomach discomfort, bloating, and gas. Eating the kidney-like shaped beans can also make your tummy upset. But wait, don’t shun them, as these problems usually arise when they are not cooked well or consumed in excess. In fact, they should be part of your balanced diet, as they are loaded with nutrients such as protein, fibre, and potassium. They can be beneficial for your heart, and gut. People with diabetes can also have these beans that are most commonly found in deep red colour. Want to know more about the benefits of kidney beans? Here is how they can help you.

Nutritional value of kidney beans

Hundred grams of these beans have the following nutrients, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Protein: 7.69 grams

Carbohydrates: 21.5 grams

Fibre: 5.4 grams

Calcium: 46 mg

Iron: 1.38 mg

Potassium: 215 mg

Calories: 123 kcal

Folate (Vitamin B9): 130 mcg

Magnesium: 45 mg

What are the health benefits of kidney beans?

Here’s a look at the key health benefits of kidney beans:

1. Rich in plant-based protein

The nutrient-dense legume is a good source of plant protein, making it a great option for vegetarians. “Due to high protein content, the beans can support muscle growth and repair, help to maintain satiety, and reduce cravings,” says nutritionist Garima Chaudhry.

2. Aids in weight loss

They are low in fat and high in dietary fibre and protein, making them ideal for people looking to manage their weight. “Fibre can slow down digestion, and keep you full for a while. Protein, on the other hand, can increase metabolism and reduce hunger,” says the expert.

3. Helps in blood sugar control

The superfood has a low glycemic index (GI), which means it can cause a slow and steady rise in blood sugar levels. Kidney beans are categorised as low GI foods, and so are suitable for people with type 2 diabetes, as per research published in Frontiers In Nutrition in 2022.

4. Promotes heart health

“They contain potassium, and magnesium, which support cardiovascular health,” says Chaudhry. High blood pressure is known to increase the risk for heart disease, and heart attack. “These beans can reduce blood pressure, thanks to their high potassium content,” says the expert.

5. Supports digestive health

Being high in dietary fibre, these beans can improve digestion when consumed in moderation. “They feed gut-friendly bacteria, and so can help to improve gut microbiome health. The fibre on this superfood can also add bulk to stools, and prevent constipation,” says the expert.

6. May reduce cancer risk

“They consist of antioxidants and plant compounds like polyphenols, flavonoids, and lignans that may help to fight cancer,” says the expert. During a 2009 study, published in Cancer Causes & Control, an association was found between higher intake of legumes, including kidney beans, and a decreased risk of several cancers. The list included stomach, colorectum, and kidney cancer.

7. May support brain function

One of the benefits of kidney beans has to do with your brain. The B vitamins, folate, and magnesium in these beans may contribute to improved brain function and mood stability. “Folate and iron can help to produce red blood cells, and ensure better supply of oxygen to your brain,” says the expert.

8. Strengthens bones and joints

The superfood contains bone-strengthening nutrients such as calcium, and magnesium, making stronger bones one of the benefits of kidney beans. “Calcium is one of the best ways to strengthen your bones and prevent osteoporosis. Magnesium, on the other hand, can improve bone mineral density,” says the expert.

To reap the benefits of kidney beans, just have 1/2 to 1 cup of these beans per day). “Ensure they are properly soaked for about 8 hours and thoroughly cooked before eating,” says the expert.

How to eat kidney beans?

You can enjoy the benefits of kidney beans by having them in the following ways:

Rajma (Indian kidney bean curry) : A flavourful and protein-packed dish that can be served with rice or roti (Indian flatbread).

: A flavourful and protein-packed dish that can be served with rice or roti (Indian flatbread). Kidney bean salad : You can have them with tomatoes, onion, cucumber, and bell peppers.

: You can have them with tomatoes, onion, cucumber, and bell peppers. Kidney bean soup : Make a warm and hearty soup packed with plant-based protein.

: Make a warm and hearty soup packed with plant-based protein. Kidney bean stir-fry : A simple and flavourful stir-fry perfect as a side dish.

: A simple and flavourful stir-fry perfect as a side dish. Kidney bean hummus: A tasty dip alternative to traditional hummus that you can have with snacks.

What are the side effects of kidney beans?

There are benefits of kidney beans, but they also have potential side effects:

Toxicity from raw or undercooked kidney beans : “They contain phytohaemagglutinin, a toxin that can cause food poisoning, and lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain within 1-3 hours of consumption,” says the expert.

: “They contain phytohaemagglutinin, a toxin that can cause food poisoning, and lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain within 1-3 hours of consumption,” says the expert. Digestive issues : They contain oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate that is difficult to digest. It can ferment in the gut, and lead to gas and bloating.

: They contain oligosaccharides, a type of carbohydrate that is difficult to digest. It can ferment in the gut, and lead to gas and bloating. Antinutrients that reduce nutrient absorption : They contain phytates (phytic acid) and lectins, which can block the absorption of essential minerals like iron, calcium, and zinc. “They can lead to mineral deficiencies over time, especially if taken in large amounts regularly,” says the expert.

: They contain phytates (phytic acid) and lectins, which can block the absorption of essential minerals like iron, calcium, and zinc. “They can lead to mineral deficiencies over time, especially if taken in large amounts regularly,” says the expert. Allergic reactions: Some people may have a legume allergy, causing an immune reaction to these beans. They may end up with skin rashes, itching, and swelling.

Kidney stones: These beans contain oxalates, which can lead to kidney stone formation, especially in people prone to kidney stones.

Better heart health, weight loss, and digestion support are some of the benefits of kidney beans. However, they should be properly soaked and cooked to eliminate toxins and improve digestibility. Also, eat them in moderation to enjoy their benefits without side effects.

Related FAQs Is it okay to eat kidney beans every day? Yes, you can eat kidney beans every day, but in moderation and only if they are properly cooked. Kidney beans are highly nutritious, offering protein, fibre, and minerals that support overall health. However, excessive consumption or eating them raw or undercooked can cause health issues such as bloating, and gas. Why do we need to soak kidney beans before cooking? Soaking softens the beans, cutting down cooking time by half. It also reduces phytates and lectins, which interfere with nutrient absorption. Soaking and discarding the soaking water helps to remove complex sugars that cause gas and bloating. Which bean is the healthiest? Black beans are high in fibre and antioxidants, making them good for heart health, among other things. Kidney beans are rich in protein, fibre, and iron, great for weight loss and energy.