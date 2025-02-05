Kidney beans are healthy: 8 reasons to eat them

Chat with
Kidney beans are often blamed for causing stomach discomfort, bloating, and gas. Eating the kidney-like shaped beans can also make your tummy upset. But wait, don’t shun them, as these problems usually arise when they are not cooked well or consumed in excess. In fact, they should be part of your balanced diet, as they are loaded with nutrients such as protein, fibre, and potassium. They can be beneficial for your heart, and gut. People with diabetes can also have these beans that are most commonly found in deep red colour. Want to know more about the benefits of kidney beans? Here is how they can help you.
Hundred grams of these beans have the following nutrients, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
Here’s a look at the key health benefits of kidney beans:
The nutrient-dense legume is a good source of plant protein, making it a great option for vegetarians. “Due to high protein content, the beans can support muscle growth and repair, help to maintain satiety, and reduce cravings,” says nutritionist Garima Chaudhry.
They are low in fat and high in dietary fibre and protein, making them ideal for people looking to manage their weight. “Fibre can slow down digestion, and keep you full for a while. Protein, on the other hand, can increase metabolism and reduce hunger,” says the expert.
The superfood has a low glycemic index (GI), which means it can cause a slow and steady rise in blood sugar levels. Kidney beans are categorised as low GI foods, and so are suitable for people with type 2 diabetes, as per research published in Frontiers In Nutrition in 2022.
“They contain potassium, and magnesium, which support cardiovascular health,” says Chaudhry. High blood pressure is known to increase the risk for heart disease, and heart attack. “These beans can reduce blood pressure, thanks to their high potassium content,” says the expert.
Being high in dietary fibre, these beans can improve digestion when consumed in moderation. “They feed gut-friendly bacteria, and so can help to improve gut microbiome health. The fibre on this superfood can also add bulk to stools, and prevent constipation,” says the expert.
“They consist of antioxidants and plant compounds like polyphenols, flavonoids, and lignans that may help to fight cancer,” says the expert. During a 2009 study, published in Cancer Causes & Control, an association was found between higher intake of legumes, including kidney beans, and a decreased risk of several cancers. The list included stomach, colorectum, and kidney cancer.
One of the benefits of kidney beans has to do with your brain. The B vitamins, folate, and magnesium in these beans may contribute to improved brain function and mood stability. “Folate and iron can help to produce red blood cells, and ensure better supply of oxygen to your brain,” says the expert.
The superfood contains bone-strengthening nutrients such as calcium, and magnesium, making stronger bones one of the benefits of kidney beans. “Calcium is one of the best ways to strengthen your bones and prevent osteoporosis. Magnesium, on the other hand, can improve bone mineral density,” says the expert.
To reap the benefits of kidney beans, just have 1/2 to 1 cup of these beans per day). “Ensure they are properly soaked for about 8 hours and thoroughly cooked before eating,” says the expert.
You can enjoy the benefits of kidney beans by having them in the following ways:
There are benefits of kidney beans, but they also have potential side effects:
Better heart health, weight loss, and digestion support are some of the benefits of kidney beans. However, they should be properly soaked and cooked to eliminate toxins and improve digestibility. Also, eat them in moderation to enjoy their benefits without side effects.
Yes, you can eat kidney beans every day, but in moderation and only if they are properly cooked. Kidney beans are highly nutritious, offering protein, fibre, and minerals that support overall health. However, excessive consumption or eating them raw or undercooked can cause health issues such as bloating, and gas.
Soaking softens the beans, cutting down cooking time by half. It also reduces phytates and lectins, which interfere with nutrient absorption. Soaking and discarding the soaking water helps to remove complex sugars that cause gas and bloating.
Black beans are high in fibre and antioxidants, making them good for heart health, among other things. Kidney beans are rich in protein, fibre, and iron, great for weight loss and energy.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.