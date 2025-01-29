Karonda fruit may be beneficial for diabetics: 5 ways to enjoy this superfood

Karonda fruit is good for digestion, and immune system. It can also be beneficial for people with diabetes. Check out some ways to eat it.

Karonda (Carissa carandas), the thorny evergreen shrub with edible berries, is a hit in many households. Thanks to its tangy taste, which eventually gets sweeter as it ripens, karonda fruit is often used to make pickles, chutneys, and jams. The fruit, typically found in pink, red, or deep purple colour, is not enjoyed simply because it is delicious. Apart from its culinary uses, this flavourful fruit can be consumed for its health benefits. It is good for digestive and cardiovascular health, and may also be beneficial for people with diabetes.

What are the health benefits of karonda fruit?

Karonda fruit is loaded with nutrients that help in ensuring overall well-being. The fruit of Carissa carandas is rich in iron, vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, biotin, and folic acid, as per research published in the International Journal of Food Properties in 2024.

These nutrients are tied to the benefits of this superfood:

Boosts immunity : It has rich vitamin C content, which is known for boosting immunity and helping the body in keeping infections at bay. “It is also a rich source of antioxidants, which can protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, and in turn help in reducing the risk of chronic diseases,” says nutritionist Anshul Singh.

: It has rich vitamin C content, which is known for boosting immunity and helping the body in keeping infections at bay. “It is also a rich source of antioxidants, which can protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, and in turn help in reducing the risk of chronic diseases,” says nutritionist Anshul Singh. Good for the gut : It has high fibre content that can aid in digestion by preventing constipation and improving gut health.

: It has high fibre content that can aid in digestion by preventing constipation and improving gut health. May help people with anemia : Karonda fruit also contains iron, which is beneficial for those who have anemia, a condition in which there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to tissues in the body. “It may help in increasing hemoglobin levels and improve oxygen transport in the body,” says the expert.

: Karonda fruit also contains iron, which is beneficial for those who have anemia, a condition in which there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to tissues in the body. “It may help in increasing hemoglobin levels and improve oxygen transport in the body,” says the expert. May support heart health: Karonda fruit may be good for the heart, as it can help in regulating blood pressure and reducing cholesterol levels. Karonda fruit has phenols, flavonoids, polyphenols, and carotenoids, as per an analysis published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research in 2024. “These compounds can enhance circulation and strengthen blood vessels, contributing to lower risk of heart disease,” says the expert.

Is karonda fruit good for diabetics?

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the blood sugar levels get very high, which is why watching your diet is important. The good news is that karonda fruit can be part of a good diabetes diet. It acts as antioxidant, and has anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic effects, as per research published in Discover Applied Sciences in 2024. Here’s what makes karonda one of the best fruits for diabetes:

1. Low glycemic index

“Karonda is particularly helpful for people with diabetes because it has a low glycemic index (less than 55), and has natural compounds that help in regulating sugar levels,” says Singh. It is rich in dietary fibre which helps in slowing down sugar absorption into the blood stream, eventually preventing spikes in the blood glucose levels.

2. May help in improving insulin sensitivity

Karonda fruit has bioactive compounds, including flavonoids and polyphenols, that have antidiabetic properties. “These compounds help in improving insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use insulin in a more effective way, and so, can help in reducing blood sugar levels,” says the expert.

3. Heart and diabetes

Karonda fruit is beneficial for diabetes, as it promotes good heart health. People with diabetes often have an increased risk of cardiovascular complications. “The fruit rich in antioxidants helps in protecting blood vessels, lowering bad cholesterol, and regulating blood pressure, making it a heart-friendly addition to the diet followed by diabetics,” says the expert.

How to eat karonda fruit?

It is a versatile fruit that can be added to your diet in a variety of ways:

1. Eat it directly

One of the easiest ways to consume it, is to eat it as a whole when it is ripe and turns reddish-purple. Since the fruit has a slightly sour flavour, you can sprinkle a little bit of salt or chaat masala. “But try to eat it without salt, as excess of this seasoning can make you feel bloated, and lead to high blood pressure,” says the expert.

2. Karonda pickle

Mix the fruit with mustard oil, red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. “Mustard oil is added to preserve the pickle while other ingredients are added to enhance the flavour of the fruit,” says the expert. But don’t have it with every meal, as it has salt.

3. Karonda chutney

Blend fresh karonda is with mint leaf, green chilli, garlic, coriander, and a little jaggery. This chutney can be used as a spread for sandwiches or be used as a healthy dip for snacks. You can also pair it with your favourite meat for extra flavour.

4. Karonda herbal tea

“Karonda herbal tea helps in regulating blood sugar levels, improves digestion, and provides anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Singh. It is also caffeine-free and supports hydration. Boil water in a saucepan and add sliced karonda. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes until the water absorbs the fruit’s colour and nutrients. Strain the tea and add cinnamon, ginger powder, and basil leaves. Stir in lemon juice and serve the tea warm.

5. Add it to curries

It can also be used in making curries that can be consumed with Indian flatbread or rice. It can be cooked well with meat, or vegetables. Instead of using the fresh fruit, go for dried karonda powder to add more taste and nutrition to your meals.

What are the side effects of eating karonda fruit?

It is a safe and beneficial food for many, but it can have certain side effects if consumed in excess.

Because of its high acidic content, eating it in excess may cause stomach irritation, especially in people who have a sensitive gut.

Since this fruit is rich in fibre, its high consumption means high intake of fibre, which may disrupt digestion.

People who are prone to kidney stones need to be careful, as it contains oxalates, which are likely to contribute to stone formation.

Karonda fruit is loaded with iron, vitamin C, and fibre, which are all needed for good health. It is also good for diabetics, as it has a low glycemic index. However, consume it in moderation to avoid side effects like stomach irritation.

Related FAQs Can I eat karonda during pregnancy? Yes, it’s safe to consume karonda during pregnancy, but in moderate amounts. The high vitamin C content helps in boosting immunity, reducing the risk of infections. It also has iron that supports healthy blood production, preventing anemia, which is a very common concern among pregnant women. Is karonda good for weight loss? Yes, it is a great food for weight loss because of its low calorie content, high fibre and metabolism-boosting properties. It is rich in dietary fibre which helps in promoting satiety and reduces hunger cravings. It helps in controlling the overall calorie intake.