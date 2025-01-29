Karonda fruit may be beneficial for diabetics: 5 ways to enjoy this superfood

Chat with
Karonda (Carissa carandas), the thorny evergreen shrub with edible berries, is a hit in many households. Thanks to its tangy taste, which eventually gets sweeter as it ripens, karonda fruit is often used to make pickles, chutneys, and jams. The fruit, typically found in pink, red, or deep purple colour, is not enjoyed simply because it is delicious. Apart from its culinary uses, this flavourful fruit can be consumed for its health benefits. It is good for digestive and cardiovascular health, and may also be beneficial for people with diabetes.
Karonda fruit is loaded with nutrients that help in ensuring overall well-being. The fruit of Carissa carandas is rich in iron, vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, biotin, and folic acid, as per research published in the International Journal of Food Properties in 2024.
These nutrients are tied to the benefits of this superfood:
Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the blood sugar levels get very high, which is why watching your diet is important. The good news is that karonda fruit can be part of a good diabetes diet. It acts as antioxidant, and has anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic effects, as per research published in Discover Applied Sciences in 2024. Here’s what makes karonda one of the best fruits for diabetes:
“Karonda is particularly helpful for people with diabetes because it has a low glycemic index (less than 55), and has natural compounds that help in regulating sugar levels,” says Singh. It is rich in dietary fibre which helps in slowing down sugar absorption into the blood stream, eventually preventing spikes in the blood glucose levels.
Karonda fruit has bioactive compounds, including flavonoids and polyphenols, that have antidiabetic properties. “These compounds help in improving insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use insulin in a more effective way, and so, can help in reducing blood sugar levels,” says the expert.
Karonda fruit is beneficial for diabetes, as it promotes good heart health. People with diabetes often have an increased risk of cardiovascular complications. “The fruit rich in antioxidants helps in protecting blood vessels, lowering bad cholesterol, and regulating blood pressure, making it a heart-friendly addition to the diet followed by diabetics,” says the expert.
It is a versatile fruit that can be added to your diet in a variety of ways:
One of the easiest ways to consume it, is to eat it as a whole when it is ripe and turns reddish-purple. Since the fruit has a slightly sour flavour, you can sprinkle a little bit of salt or chaat masala. “But try to eat it without salt, as excess of this seasoning can make you feel bloated, and lead to high blood pressure,” says the expert.
Mix the fruit with mustard oil, red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. “Mustard oil is added to preserve the pickle while other ingredients are added to enhance the flavour of the fruit,” says the expert. But don’t have it with every meal, as it has salt.
Blend fresh karonda is with mint leaf, green chilli, garlic, coriander, and a little jaggery. This chutney can be used as a spread for sandwiches or be used as a healthy dip for snacks. You can also pair it with your favourite meat for extra flavour.
“Karonda herbal tea helps in regulating blood sugar levels, improves digestion, and provides anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Singh. It is also caffeine-free and supports hydration. Boil water in a saucepan and add sliced karonda. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes until the water absorbs the fruit’s colour and nutrients. Strain the tea and add cinnamon, ginger powder, and basil leaves. Stir in lemon juice and serve the tea warm.
It can also be used in making curries that can be consumed with Indian flatbread or rice. It can be cooked well with meat, or vegetables. Instead of using the fresh fruit, go for dried karonda powder to add more taste and nutrition to your meals.
It is a safe and beneficial food for many, but it can have certain side effects if consumed in excess.
Karonda fruit is loaded with iron, vitamin C, and fibre, which are all needed for good health. It is also good for diabetics, as it has a low glycemic index. However, consume it in moderation to avoid side effects like stomach irritation.
Yes, it’s safe to consume karonda during pregnancy, but in moderate amounts. The high vitamin C content helps in boosting immunity, reducing the risk of infections. It also has iron that supports healthy blood production, preventing anemia, which is a very common concern among pregnant women.
Yes, it is a great food for weight loss because of its low calorie content, high fibre and metabolism-boosting properties. It is rich in dietary fibre which helps in promoting satiety and reduces hunger cravings. It helps in controlling the overall calorie intake.
