Is guava good for weight loss? 4 ways it helps you shed kilos

Exotic superfoods and trendy diets are popular among those looking for a healthy and sustainable method to manage their weight. However, a simple solution can sometimes be found in the more familiar fruits available in the market, such as guavas. Eating guava for weight loss can be a simple and efficient approach to losing extra kilos. This tropical fruit, which is commonly served with a sprinkling of chilli or as a refreshing drink, is more than just a tasty treat. It’s a nutritious powerhouse that can aid your weight loss efforts. However, overconsumption of this sweet, tangy fruit may have negative consequences.

Guava for weight loss: How does it help?

Here’s why it is beneficial to consume guava for weight loss.

1. High in fibre

Guava’s high fibre content contributes significantly to its weight loss effects. Guava’s high dietary fibre content functions as a natural appetite reducer, as found in a study published in the Asian-Australasian Journal of Animal Sciences. It absorbs water in the digestive system, expanding and giving a sense of fullness. This feeling of satiety helps to reduce cravings and decreases the desire to overeat. As a result, you’re more likely to consume fewer calories throughout the day, which naturally helps with weight management.

2. Low in calories

Guava shines as a weight-loss fruit due to its low-calorie content. This means you can eat a satisfying meal without considerably increasing your regular calorie intake, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research. Choosing low-calorie foods, such as guava, is essential for producing a calorie deficit, which is the fundamental principle of weight loss. Guava, a guilt-free snack, allows you to satisfy hunger between meals without affecting your weight control goals. This makes it an excellent and delicious alternative for anyone wanting to lose weight.

3. Rich in nutrients

While reducing calorie intake for weight loss, it is essential to maintain adequate nourishment. It is beneficial to eat guava for weight loss due to high nutrient composition. “Guava is high in critical vitamins and minerals, which promotes general health during this procedure. These nutrients help to prevent shortcomings that can occur with weight loss efforts,” says dietician Gauri Anand. As a result, guava helps to promote healthy and long-term weight loss by supplying essential nutrients in low-calorie packaging. Guava in your diet helps your body work properly when you lose weight.

4. Regulates blood sugar levels

Eating guava for weight loss works as it also helps to regulate blood sugar. Thanks to its low glycemic index, guava doesn’t cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels after consumption, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research. This helps prevent the energy crashes and intense cravings that often follow sugary foods. Guava helps to maintain stable blood sugar levels, which leads to more consistent energy throughout the day. This prolonged energy allows you to avoid impulsive snacking and overeating, which are vital for good weight management. As a result, incorporating guava into your diet can help you achieve more balanced and long-term weight loss.

How to eat guava for weight loss?

If you want to eat guava for weight loss, here are some ways you can include it in your diet:

1. Eat it whole: Guava is a delicious and satisfying snack on its own. Simply wash it and enjoy it whole, with the skin, for maximum fibre intake.

2. Add it to salads: Diced guava can add a refreshing twist to your salads. Combine it with other fruits and vegetables for a nutrient-packed meal.

3. Make a smoothie: Blend guava with yoghurt or milk for a creamy and filling smoothie. Add other fruits or vegetables for extra flavour and nutrition.

4. Enjoy guava juice: Blend guava with water or milk and strain it for a refreshing juice. Be mindful of added sugars and opt for unsweetened versions.

5. Create a guava salsa: Combine diced guava with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice for a fruity and flavorful salsa. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish for a healthy meal.

6. Make guava leaf tea: Boil guava leaves in water for 10-15 minutes and strain the liquid. Guava leaf tea is believed to have various health benefits, including aiding in weight loss.

Side effects of having guava for weight loss

While eating guava is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects:

Guava is high in fibre, which can cause bloating, gas, or an upset stomach in some people, especially if they are not used to consuming high amounts of fibre.

Although rare, some people may experience allergic reactions to guava, which can include itching, swelling, or hives.

Guava leaf extract may cause skin irritation in some people, especially those with eczema or other skin conditions.

Guava may help lower blood sugar levels, which can be a concern for people with diabetes or those taking diabetes medication.

Takeaway

It is beneficial to eat guava for weight loss as it is low in calories and high in fibre. These elements can boost sensations of fullness, stabilise blood sugar levels, and aid in overall calorie control. However, while guavas are healthy, they should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Related FAQs Can I eat guava every day for weight loss? Yes, guava can generally be consumed daily as part of a balanced diet. However, if you experience any digestive discomfort, it's best to reduce your intake or consult a healthcare professional. Does guava juice help with weight loss? While guava juice can provide some nutrients, it often contains less fibre than the whole fruit. For optimal weight loss benefits, it's generally better to consume the whole guava. If you do drink juice, choose unsweetened varieties.