Green tea for weight loss: Does it work?

It can be beneficial to drink green tea for weight loss as it contains nutrients that can help in shedding extra kilos. Know how to incorporate it into your daily routine.

Green tea, a popular beverage known for its rich fragrance and stimulating properties, has become a modern day staple. It offers various advantages, including improved alertness and cognitive function. But have you ever tried drinking green tea for weight loss? Yes, this ancient drink made from the Camellia sinensis plant has significant antioxidants and chemicals that may help with weight reduction. It can also serve as a natural appetite suppressant, keeping you fuller for longer and decreasing your total calorie consumption. However, while consuming green tea for weight loss, proceed with caution. Overconsumption of this beverage may have negative consequences.

What is green tea?

Green tea is a popular beverage made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Unlike black tea, which is fermented, green tea is minimally processed, preserving its natural antioxidants and bioactive compounds. These compounds, including catechins and L-theanine, are believed to contribute to green tea’s health benefits. However, should you have green tea for weight loss? Let’s find out.

Green tea for weight loss: How does it help?

Here’s why it is beneficial to consume green tea for weight loss.

1. Boosts metabolism

Green tea’s metabolism-boosting properties are a major contributor to its possible weight reduction effects, as found in a study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Researches. At the heart of this impact is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a powerful catechin that promotes thermogenesis, the body’s heat-producing mechanism. This enhanced thermogenesis results in a higher metabolic rate, which means your body expends more energy even while at rest. As a result, calorie burn increases, contributing to a negative energy balance, which is necessary for weight reduction.

2. Enhancing fat oxidation

Green tea’s ability to increase fat oxidation is an important factor in its potential aid to weight management. “This process converts stored fat (triglycerides) into usable energy, mostly by the breakdown of fatty acids. Green tea catechins, particularly EGCG, are thought to boost enzymes involved in this process, which speeds up the breakdown and utilisation of fat,” says dietician Gauri Anand. This increased fat oxidation implies that the body is more efficient at using its fat reserves for energy rather than relying entirely on glucose. As a result, a higher proportion of stored fat is used, resulting in a gradual decline in body fat mass. This enhanced ability to oxidize fat, coupled with other metabolic benefits, makes green tea for weight loss effective.

3. Role of caffeine in losing weight

Green tea contains caffeine, which serves as a natural stimulant and contributes significantly to its possible weight control advantages. “This stimulant action causes the production of adrenaline, a hormone that prepares the body for increased activity,” points out the expert. As a result, metabolic rate rises, resulting in increased calorie expenditure even while at rest. Plus, caffeine promotes the breakdown of fat, or lipids, making them more easily accessible for energy use. Caffeine’s transient energy boost can also encourage people to participate in more physical activity, which helps them burn more calories.

How to drink green tea for weight loss?

If you want to consume green tea for weight loss, here are some ways you can include it in your daily routine.

1. Classic hot green tea

This is the simplest method. Use high-quality green tea leaves or tea bags.

Heat water to approximately 175°F (80°C). Avoid boiling water, as it can make the tea bitter.

Steep the tea for 2-3 minutes.

Drink it plain to avoid added sugars or calories.

2. Lemon green tea

Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to your brewed green tea.

Lemon can enhance flavour and provide vitamin C, which may boost antioxidant activity. It also aids in digestion.

3. Iced green tea

Brew a strong batch of green tea and let it cool.

Pour it over ice.

You can add a few mint leaves or a slice of cucumber for a refreshing twist.

This is a great option for warmer weather.

Side effects of consuming green tea for weight loss

While drinking green tea for weight loss is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects:

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should limit their caffeine intake, including that from green tea. High caffeine consumption can pose risks.

In rare cases, high doses of green tea extract, particularly in supplement form, have been linked to liver damage. This risk appears to be higher with concentrated extracts than with brewed tea.

However, before drinking green tea for weight loss, it is very important to consult your healthcare provider if you are taking any medications or have any underlying health conditions.

Related FAQs How much green tea should I drink to lose weight? Drinking 2-3 cups daily for potential weight loss benefits. However, individual responses vary. Does green tea burn belly fat? Green tea may contribute to overall fat loss, which can include belly fat reduction. However, targeted fat loss is difficult to achieve with any single food or drink.