Greek yoghurt: 5 reasons why you should have it every day

Multiple Greek yoghurt benefits, including reduction in blood sugar and weight management, make it an excellent addition to your diet. Check out how it can help keep you healthy.

If you are looking for a plant-based protein and calcium source, Greek yoghurt is a must-have. This creamy, tangy, and undeniably delicious yoghurt is more than just a tasty treat. It is also a nutritional powerhouse, packed with benefits that extend far beyond its protein-rich profile. Not only does its high protein content help you lose weight, but the calcium can also boost your bone health and promote muscle growth and repair. Besides this, there are many other Greek yoghurt benefits that you can take advantage of by making it a regular part of your diet. However, before you go overboard, you should also be aware of the potential adverse effects.

What is Greek yoghurt?

Greek yoghurt is a strained yoghurt, meaning it goes through a process to remove the whey, the liquid part of milk. This results in a thicker, creamier texture than plain yoghurt. The straining process also concentrates the protein content, making this superfood a protein powerhouse, as found in a study published by Research Gate. Well-known for its acidic flavour and adaptability, there are many Greek yoghurt benefits. It is a popular choice for people looking for a nutritious and delicious option. It’s high in calcium and often contains probiotics, which are good for your gut.

5 Greek yoghurt benefits that are great for your health

Here are several Greek yoghurt benefits that will keep you healthy:

1. Rich in protein

One of the most widely recognised Greek yoghurt benefits is its high protein content. Compared to regular yoghurt, Greek yoghurt packs a significantly higher protein punch, making it a nutritional superstar, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. This high protein level is crucial for building and repairing muscle tissue, especially after exercise. Beyond muscle building, protein also plays a key role in promoting satiety, and the feeling of fullness. This can be a useful tool for weight management because it reduces cravings and overall calorie consumption.

2. Good source of calcium

Among the many Greek yoghurt benefits, its rich calcium content stands out. As a dairy product, Greek yoghurt naturally provides a significant amount of calcium, a mineral vital for maintaining strong bones and teeth throughout life, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Calcium is the building block of our skeletal system, and adequate intake is essential for bone health. Consuming sufficient calcium through foods like Greek yoghurt can play a crucial role in reducing the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weakened bones. Osteoporosis can lead to fractures and other complications, making calcium intake a priority. Including Greek yoghurt in a balanced diet can contribute to meeting your daily calcium needs.

3. Gut-friendly probiotics

One of the significant Greek yoghurt benefits lies in its gut-friendly probiotics. Many varieties of Greek yoghurt contain live and active cultures, more commonly known as probiotics. “These beneficial bacteria play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, the complex community of microorganisms living in our digestive tract,” says dietician Gauri Anand. A balanced gut microbiome is essential for healthy digestion, aiding in the breakdown of food and absorption of nutrients.

Beyond digestion, these probiotics also support a robust immune function, as a significant portion of our immune system resides in the gut. A healthy gut is linked to overall well-being, influencing everything from mood to nutrient absorption.

4. Low in sugar content

Among multiple Greek yoghurt benefits, a primary one is its lower sugar content. Compared to regular yoghurt, it generally contains less sugar, a direct result of the straining process that removes much of the whey. “This reduction in sugar makes it a healthier option for people who want to limit their sugar intake, whether for general health, weight management, or specific dietary needs,” explains the expert.

Excessive sugar consumption has been linked to various health issues, including weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. By choosing Greek yoghurt, you can enjoy a creamy and delicious treat without the added sugar load. This makes it easier to manage blood sugar levels and maintain a healthy diet.

5. Helps to manage weight

There are many Greek yoghurt benefits when it comes to weight management due to its high protein content. This substantial protein level plays a key role in promoting satiety, the feeling of fullness. “Consuming Greek yoghurt can help you feel fuller for longer compared to lower-protein snacks. This feeling of fullness can be instrumental in potentially reducing your overall calorie intake throughout the day,” says the expert. By curbing hunger and minimising cravings, Greek yoghurt can support weight loss efforts. It can also be a valuable tool for weight maintenance, preventing future weight gain.

How to consume Greek yoghurt?

Maintaining your weight and reducing the risk of osteoporosis are some of the most important Greek yoghurt benefits. Here is how you can include this superfood into your diet.

1. Breakfast bowls: Layer Greek yoghurt with your favourite granola, fresh or frozen fruit, nuts, and seeds for a satisfying and nutritious breakfast. A drizzle of honey or maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What’s your favourite morning drink? A cup of coffee

Lukewarm water and lemon

A cup of tea

Fruit juice Take a Poll Take a Poll Which superfood matches your lifestyle? Chia seeds

Berries

Nuts

Avocado Previous Next

2. Smoothies: Add a scoop of Greek yoghurt to your smoothie for a protein boost and a creamy texture. Combine it with fruits, vegetables, and your choice of liquid for a quick and healthy meal or snack.

3. Dips and sauces: Use plain Greek yoghurt as a base for dips and sauces. Mix it with herbs, spices, and lemon juice for a flavorful dip for vegetables or crackers, or use it as a healthier alternative to sour cream in sauces.

4. Savoury dishes: Greek yoghurt can be used in place of sour cream or mayonnaise in many recipes. Try it on tacos, baked potatoes, or as a topping for chilli. It also works well in chicken or tuna salad.

5. Baking: Substitute Greek yoghurt for some of the oil or butter in baking recipes to reduce fat and add moisture. It works particularly well in cakes, muffins, and pancakes.

6. Frozen treats: Freeze Greek yoghurt in popsicle moulds or blend it with fruit and a touch of sweetener for a refreshing and healthy frozen treat. You can also layer it with granola and fruit in a dish for a frozen yoghurt parfait.

Side effects of consuming Greek yoghurt

While there are many Greek yoghurt benefits, it is important to know the side effects as well.

People with a milk allergy should avoid Greek yoghurt altogether, as it can trigger an allergic reaction. Symptoms can range from mild (hives, itching, congestion) to severe (anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening reaction).

While Greek yoghurt is generally good for gut health, consuming large amounts could cause digestive upset in some individuals. This might include diarrhoea or abdominal discomfort.

These Greek yoghurt benefits can help many people maintain a healthy lifestyle and well-being. However, if you have any underlying medical concerns, you should check with your doctor before including it in your diet.

Related FAQs Is it safe to consume Greek yoghurt every day? Yes, it's generally safe to consume Greek yogurt every day as part of a balanced diet. It's a nutritious food packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics that can contribute to your overall health. However, it's important to be mindful of portion sizes and choose plain or low-sugar varieties to avoid excessive sugar intake When is the best time to consume Greek yoghurt to reap the benefits? While Greek yogurt can be enjoyed at any time, consuming it in the morning on an empty stomach may maximise probiotic benefits, as the bacteria have a higher chance of surviving stomach acid. Additionally, the protein content can provide sustained energy throughout the morning.