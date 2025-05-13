Why should you make grape leaves part of your diet?

Eat them alone or stuff them with healthy ingredients. There are benefits of grape leaves, so include them in your diet.

Grapes, the small, oval fruits in green, black and red colours, can be eaten fresh as a snack or dried to make raisins. The fruit is also a star ingredient in food items like jam, wine and juice. It’s not just the juicy fruit you can enjoy. Don’t discard the leaves, as grape leaves offer many health benefits. They are loaded with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory property. They are also low in calories, making them perfect for people who want to watch their body weight. They can be consumed fresh or stuffed with rice, vegetables and meat.

Grape leaves nutritional value

“These leaves are very low in calories, and are full of nutrients,” says nutritionist Avni Kaul. Here’s the nutritional value of approximately 5 grape leaves (around 14 grams):

Calories: 14 kcal

Protein: 1 gram

Carbohydrates: 2 grams

Fiber: 1 gram

Vitamin A: 77 percent of Daily Value (DV)

Vitamin C: 6 percent of DV

Vitamin K: 120 percent of DV

Calcium: 4 percent of DV

Iron: 5 percent of DV

What are the benefits of grape leaves?

Here are some of the reasons why you should have grape leaves:

1. Rich in antioxidants

“These leaves are packed with flavonoids, phenolic acids, and vitamin C, which neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, which is one of the root causes of chronic diseases,” says the expert. During a study, published in Food And Chemical Toxicology, researchers found that grape leaf extract exerts its protective effect by improving the antioxidant status.

2. Maintains bone health

Calcium is not the only nutrient you need for strong and healthy bones. “These leaves are an excellent source of vitamin K, a nutrient essential for maintaining bone mineral density,” says the expert. It also helps in preventing bone loss or fractures, especially in women at risk of osteoporosis.

3. Supports eye health

It’s not just carrots that consist of vitamin A and beta-carotene. They can be found in grape leaves as well. They are essential for eye health. “They support retinal function, prevent night blindness, and reduce the risk of age-related eye degeneration,” says Kaul.

4. Aids digestion

These leaves are high in dietary fibre which promotes gut motility (the movements of the digestive system), and prevents constipation. “The fibre in these leaves also helps to maintain the balance of gut flora for a healthy microbiome,” says the expert.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

The leaves have an anti-inflammatory effect. It is due to the presence of beneficial components like quinic acid, kaempferol and quercetin, as per a study published in Frontiers In Chemistry. “The polyphenols in grape leaves can suppress inflammatory markers in the body, reducing symptoms of arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and general body aches due to chronic inflammation,” says the expert.

6. Promotes cardiovascular health

Naturally low in saturated fat and sodium, grape leaves provide potassium and magnesium. “These help to regulate blood pressure and help reduce cholesterol, which in turn, supports heart health and reduces stroke risk,” shares the expert.

7. Regulates blood sugar

Grape leaves offer anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic qualities, according to a study published by ResearchGate. They contain polyphenols that improve insulin sensitivity and reduce post-meal glucose spikes, making them ideal for people with type 2 diabetes.

How to use grape leaves?

Here are a few recipes using grape leaves:

1. Baked Dolmas (Stuffed grape leaves)

Ingredients

10 grape leaves

1/2 cup brown rice

1 onion (finely chopped)

3 tablespoons parsley (chopped)

Lemon juice of 2 lemons

A pinch of Himalayan salt

2 tablespoons vegetable broth

Instructions:

Gently rinse and blanch fresh grape leaves, then pat dry.

Prepare the filling by mixing cooked brown rice with finely chopped onions, parsley, and lemon juice.

Season with a pinch of Himalayan salt.

Lay each grape leaf flat (vein side up), place a spoonful of the mixture near the stem end, fold sides inward, and roll tightly.

Arrange in a baking dish seam-side down. Add a few lemon slices on top.

Pour vegetable broth to cover the bottom and bake covered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 35 minutes.

Cool and serve with plain Greek yoghurt.

2. Steamed grape leaf rolls with millet

Ingredients

10 grape leaves

One onion (chopped)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 carrots (grated)

1 cup millet

2 tablespoons parsley

Lemon juice of two lemons

A pinch of rock salt

Instructions

Sauté chopped onions in olive oil.

Add grated carrots and pre-cooked millet then mix well.

Turn off the heat, add fresh parsley, lemon juice, and a pinch of rock salt.

Lay each grape leaf flat, place a spoon of mixture, fold in the sides, and roll tightly.

Arrange in a steamer, cover, and steam for 20 minutes.

3. Quinoa and veggie stuffed grape leaves

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

1 cup chickpeas

1 tomato (chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

2 bell peppers (chopped)

2 tablespoons parsley

10 grape leaves

Lemon juice of 2 lemons

Olive oil

Instructions

Mix quinoa, chickpeas, vegetables and parsley in a bowl.

Spoon mixture onto grape leaves and roll tightly.

Arrange in a steamer or pot, add a splash of lemon juice and olive oil.

Steam or simmer gently for 20–30 minutes.

Serve with plain Greek yoghurt.

What are the side effects of grape leaves?

Grape leaves are generally not toxic, but might possibly bring about the following side effects:

If there is excess sodium in brined leaves, it may result in an increase in blood pressure or water retention.

Allergic reactions like rashes happen occasionally, but may affect particularly those who are allergic to grapes.

Excessive use of these leaves can cause bloating or gas due to the presence of fibre.

Grape leaves are full of nutrients needed by your body. But have them in moderation to avoid aide effects like bloating and gas.

Related FAQs Hot or cold grape leaves, which one is better? It depends on the recipe. Herb and rice vegetarian dolmas are typically cold. Dolmas containing meat are typically warm. How to store boiled grape leaves? Store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days. Stack with damp paper towels to keep from drying out. You can plastic wrap and use aluminum foil or freezer bag and freeze for 3 months. Refrigerate before serving.