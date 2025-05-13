Why should you make grape leaves part of your diet?

Grapes, the small, oval fruits in green, black and red colours, can be eaten fresh as a snack or dried to make raisins. The fruit is also a star ingredient in food items like jam, wine and juice. It’s not just the juicy fruit you can enjoy. Don’t discard the leaves, as grape leaves offer many health benefits. They are loaded with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory property. They are also low in calories, making them perfect for people who want to watch their body weight. They can be consumed fresh or stuffed with rice, vegetables and meat.
“These leaves are very low in calories, and are full of nutrients,” says nutritionist Avni Kaul. Here’s the nutritional value of approximately 5 grape leaves (around 14 grams):
Here are some of the reasons why you should have grape leaves:
“These leaves are packed with flavonoids, phenolic acids, and vitamin C, which neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, which is one of the root causes of chronic diseases,” says the expert. During a study, published in Food And Chemical Toxicology, researchers found that grape leaf extract exerts its protective effect by improving the antioxidant status.
Calcium is not the only nutrient you need for strong and healthy bones. “These leaves are an excellent source of vitamin K, a nutrient essential for maintaining bone mineral density,” says the expert. It also helps in preventing bone loss or fractures, especially in women at risk of osteoporosis.
It’s not just carrots that consist of vitamin A and beta-carotene. They can be found in grape leaves as well. They are essential for eye health. “They support retinal function, prevent night blindness, and reduce the risk of age-related eye degeneration,” says Kaul.
These leaves are high in dietary fibre which promotes gut motility (the movements of the digestive system), and prevents constipation. “The fibre in these leaves also helps to maintain the balance of gut flora for a healthy microbiome,” says the expert.
The leaves have an anti-inflammatory effect. It is due to the presence of beneficial components like quinic acid, kaempferol and quercetin, as per a study published in Frontiers In Chemistry. “The polyphenols in grape leaves can suppress inflammatory markers in the body, reducing symptoms of arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and general body aches due to chronic inflammation,” says the expert.
Naturally low in saturated fat and sodium, grape leaves provide potassium and magnesium. “These help to regulate blood pressure and help reduce cholesterol, which in turn, supports heart health and reduces stroke risk,” shares the expert.
Grape leaves offer anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic qualities, according to a study published by ResearchGate. They contain polyphenols that improve insulin sensitivity and reduce post-meal glucose spikes, making them ideal for people with type 2 diabetes.
Here are a few recipes using grape leaves:
Ingredients
Instructions:
Ingredients
Instructions
Ingredients
Instructions
Grape leaves are generally not toxic, but might possibly bring about the following side effects:
Grape leaves are full of nutrients needed by your body. But have them in moderation to avoid aide effects like bloating and gas.
It depends on the recipe. Herb and rice vegetarian dolmas are typically cold. Dolmas containing meat are typically warm.
Store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days. Stack with damp paper towels to keep from drying out. You can plastic wrap and use aluminum foil or freezer bag and freeze for 3 months. Refrigerate before serving.
