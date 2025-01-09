11 benefits of adding delicious almonds to your winter diet

Almonds are not just full of nutrients but also have warming nature, making them perfect for winter. Check out the benefits of eating almonds in winter.

Be it desserts, savory dishes, drinks, or skincare products, almonds appear in almost everything. In fact, the edible seeds of Prunus dulcis or the almond tree, are called the “King of Nuts.” They are celebrated not just for their versatility but also for their nutritional richness. Best known for boosting brain health, and helping in achieving soft skin, they should be part of your winter diet. They are especially treasured during the cold weather for their ability to nourish and warm the body. We tell you the benefits of eating almonds in winter.

Nutritional value of almonds

The benefits of eating almonds in winter have to do with their nutritional value. Hundred grams of almonds consist of the following nutrients, according to the United States Department of Agriculture:

Protein: 21.4 g

Fibre: 10.8 g

Calcium: 254 mg

Magnesium: 258 mg

Phosphorus: 503 mg

Potassium: 733 mg

Zinc: 2.86 mg

Manganese: 2.15 mg

Vitamin B3: 3.77 mg

What are the health benefits of eating almonds in winter?

Here are some of the benefits of eating almonds in winter:

1. Boosts immunity

Winter often brings with it colds, and flu. “Almonds are loaded with vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that fortifies the immune system. It does so by neutralising free radicals, which can otherwise weaken immunity,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey. During a 2017 study, published in the European Journal Of Nutrition, consuming almonds increased intake of vitamin E in participants by 102.7 percent. Also, zinc and magnesium in almonds further enhance the body’s defenses, ensuring you stay protected from seasonal illnesses.

2. Provides warmth to the body

One of the main benefits of eating almonds in winter is that they provide warmth. “They are thermogenic, meaning they generate heat in the body when digested,” shares the expert. This property makes them a staple during colder months, helping you feel cozy and maintaining optimal energy levels even in harsh weather.

3. May improve heart health

Heart health becomes crucial during winter when lower temperatures can constrict blood vessels and elevate blood pressure. Almonds can reduce low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol or bad cholesterol, a risk factor for heart disease, according to research published in the Nutrients journal in 2018. “Their magnesium content further regulates blood pressure, ensuring your heart stays healthy,” says Gorey.

4. Enhances skin health

The dry, cold winter air can leave your skin parched and dull. Turns out, one of the benefits of eating almonds in winter is it improves skin health. Packed with vitamin E, they nourish and hydrate the skin from within, reducing dryness and flakiness. “Regular consumption of almonds benefits skin as it can also protect against environmental damage. They can promote a youthful glow despite harsh weather conditions,” says the expert.

5. Supports digestive health

Winter often brings heavy, rich meals that can strain the digestive system. The dietary fibre in almonds ensures smoother digestion, aids in regular bowel movements, and prevents constipation. “By promoting gut health, almonds help you maintain comfort and balance during a season that is heavy on indulgence,” says the expert.

6. Aids in weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, almonds can help in managing weight. Their high protein, healthy fats, and fibre content make them satiating, curbing cravings and preventing overeating. This is especially helpful in winter when comfort foods can lead to unintended weight gain. A handful of almonds can keep hunger pangs at bay, allowing you to enjoy the season guilt-free. During a 2021 study, published in Nutrients, an association was found between frequent intake of nuts like almonds and lower weight gain and risk of being obese compared to nut-free diets.

Take a Poll What is your favourite snack? Nuts and seeds

Fruits

Chia pudding

Yogurt Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Previous Next

7. Promotes bone strength

Winter often leads to reduced outdoor activity and less exposure to sunlight, affecting bone health. Almonds, rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, provide vital nutrients for bone density and strength. “They help counteract the effects of limited physical activity, ensuring your skeletal system remains strong,” says Gorey.

8. Regulates blood sugar levels

“Almonds have a low glycemic index, making them an excellent choice for stabilising blood sugar levels,” says the expert. Their combination of protein, fibre, and healthy fats slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream. This in turn reduces spikes and crashes. This benefit is particularly significant during winter when people tend to consume sugary treats.

9. May reduce inflammation

Almonds may have positive effects on inflammation. This may be because of the high content of magnesium in these nuts, according to research published in Advances In Nutrition in 2021. “They may combat inflammation, which is especially beneficial for people suffering from arthritis or joint pain, conditions that often worsen in cold weather,” says the expert. By reducing inflammation, almonds contribute to overall comfort and mobility.

10. Boosts brain function

Winter often brings shorter days and lethargy, affecting mental clarity. “Almonds contain riboflavin (vitamin B2) and L-carnitine, both of which enhance cognitive function,” says the expert. Regular almond consumption can sharpen memory, improve focus, and provide the mental stamina to tackle winter blues. A 2016 study published in Brain Research Bulletin showed eating almonds for 28 days significantly improved memory retention in participants.

11. Supports hair health

The cold air during winter months can strip moisture from your hair, making it brittle and prone to breakage. “Almonds, rich in biotin and vitamin E, nourish hair follicles, promoting hair growth and preventing winter-related dryness,” says the expert.

Should you eat soaked almonds in winter?

Yes, soaking almonds overnight enhances their nutritional value and makes them easier to digest. “The process softens their outer skin and reduces phytic acid, a compound that can block the absorption of essential minerals like zinc and iron,” says the expert. In winter, when digestion slows down, soaked almonds provide a gentle and efficient way to absorb vital nutrients.

By peeling the soaked almonds, you also make them more palatable and easier on the stomach, especially for those with sensitive digestion. Incorporating soaked almonds into your breakfast can give you a warm, nourishing start to the day. This way you can enjoy the benefits of eating almonds in winter.

What are the side effects of eating almonds in winter?

Just to reap the benefits of eating almonds in winter, do not overeat them as having them in excess can lead to:

Weight gain : One of the benefits of eating almonds in winter is weight management. However, excessive calorie intake can counteract your weight loss goals.

: One of the benefits of eating almonds in winter is weight management. However, excessive calorie intake can counteract your weight loss goals. Digestive issues : Too much fibre in almonds can cause bloating or constipation if you drink less water.

: Too much fibre in almonds can cause bloating or constipation if you drink less water. Allergic reactions : They may trigger allergies in sensitive people, leading to symptoms like rashes or swelling.

: They may trigger allergies in sensitive people, leading to symptoms like rashes or swelling. Vitamin E overload: Overconsumption to enjoy the benefits of eating almonds in winter could lead to vitamin E overload and cause headaches or fatigue.

You must have these nuts in cold months, as there are benefits of eating almonds in winter. They are beneficial for your brain, hair, heart, and skin. Don’t have them in excess otherwise, you may gain weight or end up with constipation.

Related FAQs Are almonds warming or cooling? Almonds are inherently warming. In Ayurvedic terms, they are classified as “hot” foods, meaning they generate heat during metabolism. This makes them perfect for winter, as they help balance the body’s internal temperature and provide much-needed warmth in chilly weather. What is the best time to eat almonds? The morning is the best time to eat almonds. Consuming them first thing in the day provides a burst of energy, stabilises blood sugar levels, and kickstarts metabolism. Almonds also make an excellent pre-workout snack, providing sustained energy for physical activity. Are 5 almonds a day enough? While 5 almonds a day can offer some benefits, particularly for children or those with smaller dietary needs, adults generally require 8 to 12 almonds daily to enjoy the full range of benefits. The key is balance—too few may not provide sufficient nutrients, while too many can lead to overconsumption of calories.