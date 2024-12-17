7 reasons why dried apricots should be part of your regular diet

Dried apricots are not only a healthy snack but are also tasty and low in calories. Here are 7 health benefits of dried apricots you should know.

Dried fruits are a tasty and easy way to enjoy the natural goodness of fresh fruits, even when they are out of season. Among all dried fruits, dried apricots stand out for their sweet, chewy taste and vibrant orange colour. They are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that make them a healthy addition to any diet. Dried apricots are rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, and fibre, all of which support heart health, immunity, and digestion. They are also low in fat but high in antioxidants, making them a great snack option. In fact, these dried fruits are also good for your skin.

How are dried apricots made?

Apricots are small, orange fruits with a sweet, slightly tart flavour. They are rich in essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, making them one of the healthy fruits. These dried fruits are simply fresh apricots that have been dried to remove most of their water content. This process concentrates their flavour, making them sweet, chewy, and convenient for snacking. They can be a bit higher in calories compared to fresh apricot fruits but they maintain much of the nutritional value of fresh apricots while offering a longer shelf life.

What are the benefits of dried apricots?

While these dried fruits may not be consumed as much as other dry fruits, you should not miss out on them completely. Packed with essential nutrients, this dry fruit offers these 7 top health benefits:

1. Low in calories

For those looking to manage their weight or maintain a healthy diet, dried apricots are one of the best dry fruits. Despite their sweet flavour, as per the US Department of Agriculture, they are relatively low in calories, containing 250 calories in 100 grams (20 dried apricots). A handful of this dried fruit is enough to curb hunger while keeping your calorie intake in check. Make sure you do not overeat, as it can increase your calorie intake.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Dried apricots are a rich source of antioxidants, compounds that help protect your body from oxidative stress and damage caused by free radicals. These free radicals can contribute to the ageing process and the development of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, as per the studies published in the Nutrients and British Journal of Nutrition. The antioxidants in this dry fruit, including vitamin C and beta-carotene, help neutralise these harmful molecules, promoting overall health and longevity.

3. Good for eye health

Apart from almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, dried apricots are also packed with essential nutrients for eye health, including vitamins A and E. Vitamin A helps to prevent night blindness and supports the overall function of the retina, reveals a study published in the Journal of Optometry. Additionally, vitamin E, a fat-soluble antioxidant, protects your eye from free radical damage. When consumed regularly, it may help lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and keep your eyes sharp as you age.

4. Maintains healthy skin

The vitamin C content in dried apricots plays a key role in skin health. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps to promote collagen production, a protein responsible for keeping your skin firm and elastic. Collagen is essential for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging as you age. Additionally, vitamin C helps to protect the skin from damage caused by harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants, according to a study published in Nutrients. However, this does not mean you may skip sunscreen.

5. Improves digestion

They are an excellent source of dietary fibre, offering 7.5 grams in 100 grams of dried apricots, as per the US Department of Agriculture. Fibre helps to regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. A diet rich in fibre also supports the absorption of nutrients and contributes to overall gut health. Plus, fibre is one of the essential nutrients that helps with weight management as it keeps you feeling full for longer.

6. Loaded with potassium

Potassium is an essential mineral that helps regulate fluid balance, muscle contractions, and nerve function, states a study published in the Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology. Dried apricots are an excellent source of potassium, which can be especially beneficial for maintaining heart health. Potassium helps to counteract the effects of sodium in the body, reducing the risk of high blood pressure (BP) and supporting normal heart rhythm. This makes them a heart-healthy snack choice!

7. Protects liver health

The liver plays a vital role in detoxifying the body, processing nutrients, and metabolising fats. These dried fruit contain compounds that help protect the liver from oxidative stress and inflammation, which can lead to liver damage over time. A study published in Food and Chemical Toxicology suggests that apricots may have hepatoprotective properties, meaning they can help reduce the risk of liver diseases like fatty liver disease and cirrhosis. It can also reduce oxidative damage and promote the detoxification process.

Both fresh and dried apricots are widely available and can be eaten on their own or added to your favourite dishes, sides, or desserts.

What are the side effects of dried apricots?

These dried fruits are a healthy snack, but overconsumption can lead to certain side effects. While they do not usually cause problems, they may trigger digestive issues due to their high fibre content. They can also cause blood sugar spikes because they are concentrated in natural sugars. Additionally, they can lead to dental problems if their sticky texture adheres to teeth, and some people may experience allergic reactions. So, make sure you eat this dried fruit in moderation (eating 1-2 dried apricots) and maintain good oral and overall health.

Related FAQs Can dried apricots help with weight loss? Dried apricots are low in calories and high in fibre, which can help control hunger by keeping you feeling full for longer. However, portion control is essential, as overeating dried apricots can increase calorie intake. How can dried apricots be incorporated into a diet? Dried apricots can be enjoyed on their own as a snack, added to trail mixes, oatmeal, or yoghurt, or used in desserts, salads, and side dishes. They are versatile and easy to pair with many foods for added flavour and nutrition. What makes dried apricots beneficial for heart health? Dried apricots are a great source of potassium, a mineral that regulates fluid balance, muscle contractions, and nerve function. Potassium can counteract the effects of sodium, lower blood pressure, and maintain a regular heartbeat, promoting overall heart health. When is the best time to eat dried apricots? The best time to eat dried apricots is in the morning as a healthy snack or pre-workout, or in the afternoon for sustained energy and digestive support. Stick to 1-2 dried apricots a day.