Coconut for weight loss: 8 ways it can help you get back in shape

Eating coconut for weight loss is a good option because they contain several important nutrients and are low in calories. Know how to include it in your diet.

Who would have guessed that a tropical treasure fruit like a coconut, could be used to shed extra kilos? It not only offers hydration and flavour, but potential weight loss benefits. Eating coconuts for weight loss can prove to be effective as these are packed with essential nutrients and unique fatty acids. What’s more? They can boost your metabolism, helping you burn calories more efficiently. It also aids in satiety, making you feel full for longer periods, and reducing your overall calorie intake. However, mindful eating is advised as overconsumption can have side effects as well.

What is a coconut?

A coconut is a big, round fruit that grows on a palm tree. It has a hard, brown shell covered in a hairy husk. Inside the shell, there’s a white, fleshy part called coconut meat, which is delicious and can be eaten fresh or dried, as found in a study published in the Brazilian Journal of Medical and Biological Research. There’s also a clear liquid inside called coconut water, which is refreshing and full of nutrients. They are a versatile fruit used in many dishes and drinks, and they are also a great source of healthy fats and fibre.

Coconut for weight loss: How do they help?

This tropical fruit can really be a useful addition to a weight loss diet when consumed in moderation. A study published in the journal Food and Function found that coconut oil may help people lose weight and improve their health. When they gave coconut to men with obesity, they lost weight, improved their blood fat levels, and controlled their blood sugar.

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), found abundantly in coconut oil, play a significant role in weight loss, explains nutritionist Alisha Jeswani. Unlike long-chain fatty acids, MCTs are rapidly absorbed by the body and directly transported to the liver, where they are metabolised into energy. This rapid metabolism process prevents the body from storing these fats as excess weight. Additionally, it can enhance metabolism, resulting in higher calorie burn. They also enhance satiety, making you feel fuller for longer periods of time, which can help you consume less calories overall. However, it is essential to remember that it is not a miracle solution. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle are crucial for sustainable weight loss. Moreover, coconut is a good source of fibre, which aids digestion and supports a healthy gut. A well-functioning digestive system is vital for optimal nutrient absorption and effective weight management.

Hi! I am

How to include coconut for weight loss?

Here are some easy ways to incorporate coconut for weight loss, as explained by the expert.

1. Coconut oil

Use coconut oil for cooking, baking, or sautéing vegetables. It has a high smoke point, making it ideal for high-heat cooking. You can also add a spoonful of coconut oil to your morning coffee for a boost of energy, satiety and weight management.

2. Coconut milk

Add coconut milk to your smoothies for a creamy texture and a boost of healthy fats. You can also add to your curries, soups, and stews for richness and flavour. Lastly, you can add it to your desserts like puddings, ice creams, and cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth and help in managing weight.

3. Coconut water

Drink coconut water throughout the day to stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes, especially after workouts. You can also add a splash of it to your water for a refreshing and hydrating drink for weight loss.

Also Read: 5 drinks to increase slow metabolism

4. Coconut yoghurt

Layer coconut yoghurt with fresh berries, granola, and a drizzle of honey for a healthy and satisfying breakfast or snack.

5. Coconut flour baking

Mix coconut flour, eggs, milk, and a sweetener to make low-carb pancakes. You can enjoy it at your home and shed extra kilos. You can also bake a loaf of coconut flour bread as a healthier alternative to traditional bread.

6. Coconut rice and curry

Cook rice with coconut milk, cinnamon, and cardamom for a comforting dessert. You can also create a flavourful and healthy curry using coconut milk, vegetables, and lean protein.

8. Coconut snacking

Enjoy unsweetened coconut chips as a crunchy and satisfying snack. Sprinkle coconut flakes on yoghurt, oatmeal, or smoothies for added flavour and texture.

However, While coconut for weight loss can be a valuable tool, it is essential to consume it in moderation and as part of a balanced diet.

Side effects of coconut for weight loss

While coconut for weight loss is generally safe for most people, excessive consumption can lead to some side effects:

Consuming too much coconut oil can lead to digestive issues like diarrhea, especially in sensitive people.

While coconut oil can boost HDL (good) cholesterol, it can also increase LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in some people.

Some people may be allergic to coconut. Symptoms can range from mild skin rashes to severe allergic reactions.

To avoid these side effects, it is crucial to consume coconut products in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it ok to eat coconut for weight loss everyday?

Yes, it is okay to eat coconut for weight loss every day, but in moderation. Coconut, especially its oil and water, can be beneficial for weight loss when incorporated into a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

2. How many coconuts should I eat in a day for weight loss?

There is no specific daily limit on consumption of coconut for weight loss. Instead of focusing on the quantity of coconuts, it is more important to consider the overall calorie intake and balance it with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

3. Are coconuts beneficial for the skin?

Yes, coconuts are beneficial for the skin. Coconut oil, extracted from it, is rich in fatty acids that have moisturising properties. It can help hydrate dry skin, reduce inflammation, and protect the skin’s natural barrier. Additionally, it may have antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it beneficial for various skin conditions.