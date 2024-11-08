Cinnamon for weight loss: 8 ways to include it in your diet

Eating cinnamon for weight loss is a good way to keep yourself in shape. Here are some easy ways of incorporating this flavourful spice into your daily diet.

Cinnamon is a lot more than just an aromatic spice. Besides being used as a traditional medicine for decades, consuming cinnamon for weight loss has also proved to be helpful. It keeps insulin levels stable, which in turn leads to lesser cravings and prevents overeating. Additionally, it may boost metabolism, helping the body burn calories more efficiently. It can also reduce inflammation, which is linked to weight gain and obesity. Whether sprinkled on oatmeal, added to smoothies, or used in cooking, cinnamon can be a delicious and effective way to support your fitness goals.

What is cinnamon?

Cinnamon is commonly called dalchini in the Indian language. It is derived from the inner bark of trees belonging to the genus Cinnamomum. It is primarily used as a flavouring agent in various cuisines, both sweet and savoury. The most common types of this spice are Ceylon cinnamon and Cassia cinnamon, each with different flavours and potential health benefits. Ceylon cinnamon is milder and sweeter, while Cassia cinnamon is stronger and more pungent. Both types have been used in home remedies for decades and are now recognised for their ability to lower glucose levels, reduce inflammation, and aid in weight management.

A study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that cinnamon has been shown to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antibacterial, anticancer, lipid-lowering, and cardiovascular-disease-lowering properties, as well as activity against neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Cinnamon for weight loss: How does it work?

Consuming cinnamon for weight loss works as it has the potential to manage blood glucose levels and enhance insulin sensitivity. “When insulin levels remain uniform, it helps to reduce desire and binge eating, resulting in improved portion management,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani. Additionally, it may improve metabolic process, assisting the body to shed calories more efficiently. It can help lower inflammation, which is connected to weight gain and obesity. However, it is important to note that cinnamon alone is not a magic solution. To maximize its benefits, it should be combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. While it can be a helpful tool in your weight loss journey, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice and to ensure it is safe for your specific health conditions.

A study published in the Journal of Food Biochemistry analyses how cinnamon is effective in supporting weight loss. It suggests that consuming at least 3 grams of it per day can lead to significant reductions in body weight and BMI, especially in individuals with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

How to eat cinnamon for weight loss?

Here are some easy ways to incorporate cinnamon for weight loss:

1. Cinnamon water

It is a simple yet effective beverage which you can include in your diet. As it helps to curb cravings and reduces overeating. Boil a cup of water with a teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Let it cool and drink it throughout the day. This can also help to regulate blood sugar levels and boost metabolism.

2. Cinnamon tea

It has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation associated with weight gain. Steep a teaspoon of cinnamon powder in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Add honey or lemon for flavour. Plus, drinking cinnamon tea can help control cravings and aid digestion, reducing bloating and discomfort that can hinder weight loss.

3. Cinnamon with oatmeal

These components are a powerful duo for weight loss. Oats are rich in fibre which keeps you full and aids digestion. Cinnamon helps to boost metabolism. Together, they make a satisfying and healthy breakfast that supports weight loss goals. Sprinkle cinnamon powder on your morning oatmeal for a quick, guilt-free snack.

4. Cinnamon in smoothies

Cinnamon-infused smoothies offer a delicious and nutritious way to weight loss. Besides adding a burst of spice, it can also help you burn more calories since cinnamon boosts metabolism. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to your fruit or vegetable smoothies, and see the difference.

5. Cinnamon with yoghurt

It is a delightful and nutritious snack that supports shedding extra kilos. Yoghurt is rich in protein, keeping you full and aiding digestion. On the other hand, cinnamon has anti inflammatory properties and is rich in antioxidants. Together, they make a satisfying and healthy treat that helps to achieve your weight loss goals. Top your yoghurt with cinnamon powder and a drizzle of honey.

6. Cinnamon in baking

Use a dash of cinnamon in baked goods like cookies, cakes, and muffins. It can add flavour without the extra calories. Additionally, if you are using ingredients specific to a weight loss regime, it can help mask less desirable flavours and balance out sweetness, creating a more rich taste experience.

7. Cinnamon with coffee

Cinnamon and coffee is an effective combination for losing weight. Coffee contains caffeine, which acts as a natural appetite suppressor, helping you eat less. On the other hand, besides enhancing the flavour of your coffee, cinnamon reduces the chance of overeating and boosts metabolism. Together, they make a refreshing drink to keep you on your toes all day.

8. Cinnamon with fruits

Sprinkle cinnamon powder on fruits like apples, pears, or bananas. This can enhance the flavour and make for a healthy snack. The fibre-rich fruits keep you full and aid digestion, while cinnamon regulates blood sugar, promoting satiety. This combination helps control portion sizes and supports weight loss goals.

Remember, while cinnamon for weight loss is an effective tool, it is essential to combine it with a proper diet and regular physical activities for good results. Consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your daily routine.

Side effects cinnamon for weight loss

While cinnamon for weight loss is generally safe for most people, excessive consumption can lead to some side effects:

Excessive intake can irritate the mouth and throat.

High doses of cassia cinnamon, which contains higher levels of coumarin, can potentially damage the liver.

Cinnamon can lower blood sugar levels, which can be problematic for people with diabetes or those taking blood sugar medications.

Some people who are allergic to it may experience skin rashes, itching, or difficulty breathing.

It is important to consume the spice in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating it in your lifestyle.