Consuming ashwagandha can help you meet your weight loss goals

Lowering your weight isn’t as simple as it appears. Everyone wants to lose weight rapidly, but there are no shortcuts. Losing those excess kilos demands consistent work on your end to achieve the objective. Plus, in our modern society, where stress and poor lifestyles lead to weight gain, relying on natural ways to lose weight seem the most reliable. This is where ashwagandha for weight loss comes in. The herb’s ability to regulate cortisol, or the stress hormone, is critical to its weight-loss benefits. Elevated cortisol levels can cause an increase in hunger, particularly for sweet and fatty meals, and encourage belly fat storage. Ashwagandha, which regulates cortisol, may help suppress appetites and prevent stress-induced overeating. Check out some of the best ways to consume ashwagandha for weight loss.

What is ashwagandha?

The word “Ashwagandha” is derived from Sanskrit, with “ashwa” meaning horse and “gandha” meaning fragrance, referring to its unique odour that resembles horse sweat. The medicinal value of ashwagandha is mostly found in its roots, which are gathered and processed to extract therapeutic substances, as found in a study published in the journal Pharmaceuticals. Ashwagandha is recognised in Ayurvedic medicine as a powerful Rasayana, or renewing herb, that promotes energy, longevity, and general well-being. It is classed as a “Balya” herb, which means it boosts power and stamina, making it especially useful for those who are fatigued, stressed, or weak. Did you know that consuming ashwagandha for weight loss is also effective? Read more to find out.

Ashwagandha for weight loss: How does it help?

Here’s why it is beneficial to consume ashwagandha for weight loss.

1. Helps in stress and cortisol regulation

For those exploring ashwagandha for weight loss, its stress-regulating properties are key. As an adaptogen, ashwagandha helps the body manage stress, which directly affects cortisol levels, as per a study published by the National Institute of Health. Elevated cortisol, a common stress response, can cause an increase in appetite, particularly for poor, calorie-dense meals, and promote belly fat accumulation. Ashwagandha, which regulates cortisol, may aid in reducing stress-induced eating patterns and fat buildup. This hormonal control is a fundamental method by which ashwagandha helps weight management efforts, resulting in a more balanced approach to weight loss.

2. Aids in blood sugar regulation

When considering ashwagandha for weight loss, its effect on blood sugar management is crucial. “Ashwagandha has been demonstrated to improve insulin sensitivity, which is vital for maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Balanced insulin levels are critical since swings can trigger severe cravings, particularly for sugary and processed meals, sabotaging weight reduction attempts,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Ashwagandha, which promotes stable blood sugar, may help reduce these cravings, making it simpler to stick to a balanced diet. This management of blood sugar is the primary way how ashwagandha helps people manage their weight.

3. Improves overall well-being

Ashwagandha for weight loss can be backed up by its capacity to boost overall wellness. “Ashwagandha promotes better sleep quality and reduces anxiety, allowing people to make more positive lifestyle choices. Lower stress and better rest have been linked to healthier eating habits, greater willingness to work out, and a more consistent approach to health,” says the expert. These lifestyle changes, prompted by the benefits of ashwagandha, are essential for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. Essentially, by managing underlying stress and sleep disorders, ashwagandha promotes the adoption of weight-management behaviours.

How to consume ashwagandha for weight loss?

If you want to consume ashwagandha for weight loss, here are some ways you can include it in your diet:

1. Ashwagandha supplements: Capsules, tablets, or powders are readily available. Follow the dosage instructions on the product label. Start with a low dose and adjust as needed.

2. Ashwagandha root powder: Mix it into smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal. Sprinkle it over food.

3. Ashwagandha tea: Brew herbal teas containing ashwagandha root. A convenient and soothing way to consume it.

4. Ashwagandha extract: Liquid extracts can be added to water or juice.

Side effects of having ashwagandha for weight loss

While eating ashwagandha is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects:

Some people may experience stomach upset, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting.

Ashwagandha can have a sedative effect, leading to drowsiness or fatigue.

Headaches have been reported as a side effect in some cases.

Although rare, there have been reports of liver problems associated with ashwagandha use.

Takeaway

Ashwagandha offers a promising, natural approach to supporting weight loss, primarily by managing stress and its related hormonal effects. Its ability to regulate cortisol, improve insulin sensitivity, and potentially enhance muscle mass makes it a valuable adjunct to a healthy lifestyle. However, it’s crucial to understand that ashwagandha is not a standalone weight loss solution. Consulting a healthcare professional before incorporating ashwagandha into your routine is essential, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.

Related FAQs What is the best time to take ashwagandha for weight loss? Some people prefer taking it in the morning for energy, while others find it helpful before bed for sleep. Consistency is key. How long does it take to see results from ashwagandha for weight loss? Results vary, but some people may notice changes within a few weeks of consistent use. It's essential to combine it with a healthy diet and exercise for optimal results.