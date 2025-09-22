World Ayurveda Day 2025: Try these 3 herbal remedies for a sharper mind

Learn how Ayurveda can improve mental health, emotional balance, and clearer thinking with herbal remedies like Ashwagandha and Brahmi.

As we approach World Ayurveda Day 2025, we should consider how chasing our dreams and goals impacts our mental health. The stress, anxiety, and depression that many people experience are now common issues. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a worrying 25% increase in mental health disorders worldwide, showing that we must act quickly. In response to this crisis, 90% of countries studied have included support in their COVID-19 recovery plans. There are still gaps in mental health resources and support systems. This demonstrates how Ayurveda can enhance well-being and foster resilience during challenging times.

Ayurveda for mental health

“The information about the impact of Covid-19 on the world’s mental health is a wake-up call to all countries to do a better job of supporting their populations’ mental health,” stated Dr Tedros, WHO Director-General. This World Ayurveda Day, let’s focus on the healing practices of Ayurveda. They can help us keep our minds healthy and create a balanced life.

The Lancet reports conducted by the University of Queensland and IHME state that there is a rise in anxiety disorders from 13.8 to 25.6 per cent. In contrast, the range of increase in India is from 23.7 to 35 per cent, making it a concerning issue. Disturbance in sleep, weakening of the immune system, and an increase in some health issues like heart disease, diabetes and many more.

The report from The National Medical Journal of India also notes that anxiety disorders are often comorbid with other conditions, such as depression, which further complicates the picture and may require more comprehensive treatment approaches.

Ayurveda specialist Dr Manasi Maurya tells Health Shots, “Traditional treatments and sedatives might provide relief but at the cost of a lot of side effects, inducing drowsiness, dependency, mental impairment, and withdrawal symptoms with prolonged use. With prolonged use, their effectiveness decreases, necessitating higher doses, which in turn lead to additional side effects in the body. And that’s why opting for herbal, natural, and secure solutions is the need of the time. These natural, sustainable solutions help increase mental well-being without any harm.”

Which dosha causes mental problems?

India’s ancient healing art, Ayurveda, provides a holistic approach to mental health grounded in the mind-body connection. It is concerned with balancing the three doshas, Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, to achieve mental and emotional equilibrium, as per the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences (JAIMS). Mental imbalance usually results from increased Vata (restlessness, anxiety) and Pitta (anger, agitation). Ayurveda holds the view that a combination of herbs, yoga, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle modifications can help restore balance and achieve overall well-being.

Some Ayurvedic herbs are renowned for their important role in promoting mental health. Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Shankhpushpi are available in powder, capsule, and tea forms and can be taken with warm milk, ghee, or honey for enhanced absorption. These herbs collectively calm stress, improve mental function, and enhance overall emotional well-being in the long term, providing an excellent natural remedy for mental health.

Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Shankhpushpi, among others, are great adaptogens and promoters of mental well-being:

“A well-balanced lifestyle, including a healthy diet, proper rest, awareness, and regular exercise, enhances their actions. These herbs naturally lower stress, anxiety, and depression, improving mental function and emotional balance. Supported by the latest science and grounded in Ayurveda, they offer a sustainable solution to mental well-being. By blending the wisdom of Ayurveda, yoga, and healthy living, individuals can achieve sustainable mental health.” says Dr Maurya.

Yoga and ayurvedic mental healthcare

Yoga is important in Ayurvedic mental healthcare, according to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences (JAIMS). It can help reduce the need for antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications.. Asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation help balance the nervous system, reduce cortisol levels, and promote emotional balance. Regular practice of yoga enhances mindfulness, concentration, and resilience, thereby supporting stress management. The combination of Ayurvedic herbs and yoga gives a robust, natural, and sustainable solution for mental health.