From bitter gourd to shilajit: How to use these ayurvedic herbs safely for diabetics?

Utilise effective Ayurvedic herbs, such as bitter gourd and shilajit, to help manage diabetes safely and effectively in a healthy routine.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes has become a significant health challenge, with its rates nearly quadrupling in recent decades. If you are managing diabetes, you may be looking for ways to control your blood sugar while still enjoying life. Modern medicine plays a role in managing diabetes. Still, many people are also discovering complementary methods that can enhance their overall health. One is Ayurveda, which is India’s ancient healing system. It offers many herbal remedies that can help support healthy blood sugar levels.

Among these remedies are time-honoured herbs, such as bitter gourd and shilajit, which are now drawing attention for their potential antidiabetic effects. A recent study published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies reveals that these botanicals can help improve insulin sensitivity, regulate carbohydrate absorption, and even protect pancreatic beta cells from damage. “However, these natural options should be used thoughtfully and under the guidance of a medical professional”, Dr Hariprasad V.R., Ayurveda Expert, tells Health Shots.

4 Ayurvedic herbs every diabetic should know about

How to safely incorporate Ayurvedic herbs into your diabetes management plan, including both traditional practices and modern approaches.

Gymnema (meshashringi)

How it works: Gymnema sylvestre, often referred to as the “sugar destroyer,” is a well-known herb in Ayurveda that helps manage Gymnema sylvestre, often referred to as the “sugar destroyer,” is a well-known herb in Ayurveda that helps manage blood sugar levels . Its main ingredient, gymnemic acid, can help lower high blood sugar. By helping pancreatic beta cells regenerate, Gymnema promotes insulin production and enhances the body’s glucose utilisation. It also helps reduce sugar cravings by temporarily blocking sweet tastes on the tongue, making it an excellent choice for those wanting to cut back on sugar.

How to use: “Gymnema can be taken in various forms, including capsules or powders (typically 1-3 grams before meals) or as an herbal tea. It’s important to follow the dosage recommendations provided on the product or as advised by your Ayurvedic practitioner,” says the Ayurveda Expert.

2. Indian kino tree (pitasara)

How it works: The Indian Kino Tree, also known as Pitasara, is significant in Ayurveda for its ability to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. It is rich in flavonoids and tannins, which help regulate the body’s processing of carbohydrates. This slows down the change of starches into glucose. In addition to its benefits for blood sugar, Pitasara helps maintain healthy lipid levels and protects the liver, supporting overall metabolic health.

How to use: “Pitasara comes as a standard extract in capsule form. Follow the dosage instructions on the product label or as directed by your healthcare provider to achieve the best results”, shares the Ayurveda Expert.

3. Shilajit

How it works: Shilajit is a resin found in the Himalayan mountains that is rich in minerals. It helps the body utilise insulin more effectively, which is crucial for managing diabetes. Shilajit supports the natural production of insulin and provides antioxidants. It also protects the cells in the pancreas from inflammation and stress, making it a helpful part of your health routine.

How to use: “You can take shilajit in capsule form or as purified resin. For the resin, dissolve 100-250 mg in warm water or milk. Ensure you purchase shilajit from reputable suppliers to guarantee its purity and effectiveness,” suggests the Ayurveda Expert.

4. Bitter gourd (karavellaka)

How it works: Bitter gourd, also known as Karavellaka, is highly valued in Ayurveda for managing blood sugar. It contains potent compounds, such as charantin and polypeptide P, that act like insulin, helping the body utilise glucose more effectively in the liver and muscles. Bitter gourd also reduces gluconeogenesis, which is the liver’s process of making glucose. It achieves this by blocking specific enzymes, resulting in improved blood sugar control.

How to take: “Bitter gourd can be enjoyed in different ways. You can drink it as fresh juice, cook it like other vegetables, or take it in capsules or powdered form. Select the method that best suits your taste and lifestyle,” conveys the Ayurveda Expert.

How to use Ayurvedic herbs safely for diabetes?

Using these herbs can provide numerous benefits, but it is essential to exercise caution and follow specific guidelines.

Please consult your doctor first: Before taking any herbal supplements, talk to your healthcare provider. Some herbs can affect diabetes medications and may cause problems like low blood sugar. Complement your treatment: Ayurvedic herbs can help support your treatment, but they should not replace your prescribed medications. Following a healthy diet and exercising regularly is also important for managing diabetes effectively. Observe your blood sugar levels: Keep a close eye on your blood sugar when trying new herbs. Checking your levels regularly can help you see how your body reacts and spot any signs of low blood sugar. Start low and go slow: Unless your doctor advises otherwise, begin with the smallest effective dose of any new herb and gradually increase it as needed. This gives your body time to adjust. Purchase high-quality products: Use supplements from trusted brands that have their products independently tested by third parties. Quality is important for herbal products because impurities can reduce their safety and effectiveness. Be aware of side effects and interactions: Even natural herbs can have side effects and might interact with other medicines. It’s important to understand how the herbs you choose may impact your health. Avoid if pregnant or breastfeeding: It is best to avoid these herbs during pregnancy or breastfeeding unless a qualified healthcare professional specifically recommends them.