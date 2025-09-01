Should you take Ashwagandha every day? Know its benefits and side effects

Learn the benefits and potential side effects of taking Ashwagandha daily for stress relief, improved sleep, and enhanced cognitive function.

Ashwagandha is a notable herb used in Ayurvedic medicine that has become popular recently among health enthusiasts and those seeking natural remedies. It is known as a potent adaptogen, helping the body cope with stress and promoting a sense of calm in our busy lives. In addition to reducing stress, ashwagandha may boost energy levels, improve brain function, and enhance overall well-being. Before incorporating this herb into your daily routine, it’s essential to understand its benefits, consider any potential side effects, and determine if it aligns with your health needs and lifestyle.

What is ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a small shrub native to India and the Middle East, renowned for its medicinal properties. The roots and berries are typically used for medicinal purposes. Known as “Indian ginseng” or “winter cherry,” this herb has been a cornerstone of Ayurvedic practices, primarily utilised for its adaptogenic properties, which help the body adapt to stress and maintain balance. The active compounds in ashwagandha, known as withanolides, are believed to contribute to its extensive health benefits. Traditionally, it has been used to improve vitality, reduce stress, and enhance physical and cognitive performance, as reported in the journal Molecules.

What is the main benefit of Ashwagandha?

The primary benefit of ashwagandha lies in its ability to reduce stress and anxiety. Research published in the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements has shown that this herb can lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress. Lowering cortisol can lead to improvements in mood, enhanced focus, and increased energy levels.

In addition to stress reduction, ashwagandha has been linked to several other health benefits, including:

Improved sleep: Many individuals report better sleep patterns and reduced insomnia when taking ashwagandha. Enhanced cognitive function: Studies published in Harvard Health suggest that it may improve memory and cognitive abilities, making it beneficial for those needing mental clarity. Increased strength and muscle mass: Some research published in the Turkish Journal of Sports Medicine has indicated that ashwagandha may support muscle growth and stability, making it a popular supplement among athletes. Anti-inflammatory effects: Ashwagandha has antioxidant properties that may help reduce inflammation in the body. Boosted immunity: Regular use may enhance the immune system, promoting overall health and wellness, as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

What happens when you take Ashwagandha daily?

When taken daily, ashwagandha offers a range of potential benefits, primarily tied to its adaptogenic properties. One of the most significant effects is its ability to help manage stress. Chronic stress can lead to various health issues, and ashwagandha has been shown to lower cortisol levels, the body’s primary stress hormone. This reduction can promote a more peaceful state of mind and enhance your overall emotional well-being.

Additionally, regular consumption of ashwagandha may improve energy levels and enhance physical performance. Many users report increased stamina and reduced fatigue, making it a favourite among athletes and those leading active lifestyles. “The herb may also support cognitive function, improve focus, and enhance memory retention, making it a potential ally for students and professionals alike.” Ayurvedic expert Dr Monica B Sood tells Health Shots.

Another benefit of daily usage is its role in promoting better sleep. Many individuals find that ashwagandha helps them fall asleep faster and enjoy deeper sleep cycles—which can lead to improved overall health. Furthermore, consistent use may also play a role in enhancing immune system function, helping your body ward off common ailments, as per Harvard Health.

Are there any adverse side effects associated with Ashwagandha?

While ashwagandha is generally considered safe, some individuals may experience side effects, particularly when taken in large doses. Common adverse reactions may include digestive issues, such as an upset stomach, diarrhoea, or nausea. Additionally, some users report feeling irritable or agitated, particularly if they are sensitive to herbal supplements, as per Frontiers in Pharmacology.

There have also been rare reports of allergic reactions. If you notice any unusual symptoms, such as a rash or difficulty breathing, it’s essential to discontinue use and consult with a healthcare professional. “It’s crucial to stick to recommended doses; taking excessive amounts can increase the likelihood of side effects”, explains Sood.

Consulting with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions or are on medications, is always a prudent approach. This helps ensure that ashwagandha is safe and appropriate for your individual situation.

Who should avoid Ashwagandha?

While ashwagandha can offer numerous benefits, certain groups of individuals may need to exercise caution or avoid its use altogether. “Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid ashwagandha, as it may have hormonal effects that could impact pregnancy and lactation”, says an ayurveda expert.

Individuals with autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis, may also need to steer clear. Because ashwagandha boosts the immune system, it could exacerbate these conditions. Moreover, those with thyroid disorders should exercise caution. Ashwagandha has been found to influence thyroid hormone levels, which could lead to unwanted complications for individuals on thyroid medication.

“Additionally, people with diabetes or low blood pressure should closely monitor their symptoms, as ashwagandha may lower blood sugar or blood pressure levels”, says the expert. Always consult a healthcare provider to discuss potential interactions or concerns if you belong to any of these categories.

Can Ashwagandha cause weight gain?

One common concern regarding supplements like ashwagandha is whether they can lead to weight gain. While ashwagandha is often associated with reducing stress—and thus potentially decreasing stress-related eating—it does not directly cause weight gain. In fact, some studies published in Nutrition and Metabolism suggest that ashwagandha may aid in weight management by improving metabolic function and encouraging lean muscle growth.

However, individual responses can vary. Some people may experience an increase in appetite or a change in dietary habits due to the improved mood and reduced anxiety that can occur when taking ashwagandha. It’s essential to maintain a balanced diet and engage in regular exercise to achieve and maintain a healthy weight while using this supplement, as recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you’re concerned about weight gain while taking ashwagandha, keep track of your diet and physical activity to ensure that any changes remain within your personal fitness goals.

Do I take Ashwagandha in the morning or at night?

The ideal time to take ashwagandha can vary based on your personal goals and lifestyle. If you’re taking ashwagandha for stress relief, anxiety reduction, or better sleep, you may find it beneficial to take it in the evening or before bedtime. This timing may help promote calmness and support a restful night’s sleep, as reported in News in Health.

On the other hand, if your primary goal is to enhance energy or physical performance, taking ashwagandha in the morning could be more suitable. This strategy allows you to harness its energising effects throughout your day.

Ultimately, the choice may depend on how your body responds to ashwagandha. Experiment with different timings to determine what works best for you. Regardless of when you choose to take it, consistency is key in reaping the most benefits from this adaptogenic herb.