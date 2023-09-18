12 health benefits amla juice that make you stronger, healthier

There are many benefits of amla juice such as detoxifying your body and making your heart stronger. Check out how it can help you.

If you want to start your day with something healthier than tea or coffee, try amla juice. There are many benefits of amla juice when it comes to your health and well being. Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a nutrient-dense fruit is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, making it extremely beneficial to your overall health. Amla has powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help prevent seasonal flu and infections. It is also beneficial to skin and hair because of its hydrating properties. Overall, amla is a superfood that should be included in your regular diet.

What is amla juice?

Amla juice is the juice extracted from liquid content found in amla. These are very healthy for you as they are a rich source of vitamin C as well as other nutrients. To reap the benefits of amla juice, it is recommended to drink amla juice on an empty stomach. “Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach is beneficial for your health as it is packed with antioxidants and is a powerhouse of vitamin C and fiber. It is very hydrating and these nutrients can help improve your many body functions,” explains dietitian Divya Gopal.

What are the benefits of amla juice?

Here are 12 ultimate health benefits of amla juice, especially when it is consumed on an empty stomach:

1. Amla is rich in vitamin C

One of the biggest benefits of amla juice is that it is is packed with vitamin C, which is known for its antioxidant properties. Drinking amla juice in the morning can give your immune system a significant boost, help fight off infections, and promote overall health. Amla is rich in ascorbic acid, which is the primary source of vitamin C, states this study, published in Antioxidants.

2. Amla has anti-inflammatory properties

Benefits of amla juice includes the fact that it contains anti-inflammatory properties. This can help reduce inflammation in the body and potentially alleviate symptoms of chronic health conditions. Regular consumption of it may even help reduce joint pain and swelling. A study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, observed the anti-inflammatory action of Amla, when mixed with black pepper and turmeric to treat sepsis induced lung injury in rats.

3. Amla supports digestion

Amla juice is also known for aiding digestion by stimulating the secretion of gastric juices and improving nutrient absorption. These benefits of amla juice allow it to prevent digestive issues like indigestion, acidity, and constipation. A study, published in Phytomedicine, stated that a dose of 250mg/kg and 500mg/kg inhibited the development of gastric lesions in test models.

4. Amla boosts metabolism

Since amla is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, there are many benefit of amla juice if you drink it on an empty stomach. It may particularly boost metabolism, which can be beneficial for weight management and weight loss efforts. A study, published in Food Function, states that amla reduced body weight as well as belly fat in a rat study.

5. Amla helps you manage blood sugar levels

For individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition, amla juice may help balance blood sugar levels. However, while there are many benefits of amla juice when it comes to blood sugar control, make sure to consult your doctor before adding it to your diet.

6. Amla juice promotes heart health

One of the most effective benefits of amla juice is its ability to control cholesterol. Amla is also known to lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health, reducing the risk of heart disease, all thanks to its high fibre content and the presence of antioxidants like polyphenols. In a study, published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, stated that 500 mg of amla extract, consumed twice daily for three months led to decrease in triglyceride, total cholesterol, and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in participants.

7. Detoxify your body with amla juice

Detoxification is one of the best benefits of amla juice. If you’re looking to detoxify your body, amla juice can be a helpful morning drink. It acts as a detoxifying agent, flushing out toxins and contributing to clearer skin, improved energy levels, and better overall health.

8. Amla is good for skin

The high vitamin C content is one of the biggest benefits of amla juice. It can improve skin health by promoting collagen production and protecting against skin damage from UV rays, resulting in healthier and more radiant skin. It can help with skin elasticity and hydration, and skin wrinkle reduction, states this study, published in Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine.

9. Amla juice can improve hair growth

While talking about benefits of amla juice, we cannot ignore its ability for promoting hair health. Drinking amla juice can strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair loss, and improve the overall quality and texture of your hair.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite snack? Nuts and seeds

Fruits

Chia pudding

Yogurt Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Previous Next

10. Amla boosts immunity

Due to its vitamin C content, amla is also known to boost the immune system. Regular consumption of it can strengthen your defense mechanisms, making you stronger in to fight against infections and illnesses.

11. Amla juice can reduce stress

Amla has adaptogenic properties, meaning it can help reduce stress and improve mental clarity. It helps improve the body’s response to emotional and physical stress.

12. Amla is wonderful for eyesight

Amla is a source of vitamin A, which is great for good vision. Regular consumption of amla juice can contribute to better eye health and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

How to make amla juice at home?

Ingredients

5-6 amla (gooseberries)

Ginger

Honey

Water

Procedure

Step 1: Wash the amla thoroughly and chop them into small pieces, removing the seeds.

Step 2: Now, blend the amla pieces with water to make a smooth form.

Step 3: Once it is done, add ginger and honey (according to your taste) and blend once more.

Step 4: Starin the juice to remove any pulp and seeds.

Step 5: Serve it by adding 2 ice cubes to a glass and drink it.

Therefore, we see that there are many benefits of amla juice when it comes to a healthier body. It can promote heart health, detoxify for your body and is good for your skin as well. However, make sure to consult a doctor before including it in your diet if you suffer from any underlying health condition.

Related FAQs Can you have amla juice every day? Yes, amla juice can be had every day, and on an empty stomach. It comes with a host of health benefits. How much amla juice can be had every day? You should not exceed more than 30 ml of amla juice. This is considered to be safe for people. It should be consumed in the mornings.