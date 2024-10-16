Amla for weight loss: 5 delicious ways to incorporate it into your diet

Consuming amla for weight loss can help you get results quickly as it boosts your metabolism. Read on to know how to add it in your diet.

Here’s a tangy diet recommendation that will surely add a twist to your fitness plans! Eating amla for weight loss is an excellent way to reach your fitness goals quickly. The Indian gooseberry provides a number of health benefits due to its high antioxidant and fibre content. The green-coloured fruit contains a high concentration of vitamin C, which means it helps boost metabolism and burn fat. It can also help people lose weight by improving digestion. Read on to know how amla can be a helpful addition to your weight loss journey as well as ways to incorporate it into your diet.

What is amla or Indian gooseberry?

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a colourful, sour fruit native to India and other parts of Asia. It is a small, round fruit with a vivid yellow-green colour and a slightly bitter flavour. Amla has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for ages and is sometimes referred to as a “superfruit” because of its high nutritional value. Amla is a common ingredient in many Indian recipes and medicines due to its high vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant content. Its function in health management has been proven for antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, protects the liver, gastroprotective, anti-diabetic, antibacterial, neuroprotective, cardioprotective, and immunomodulatory activity, as found in a study published in the Gene Reports.

Amla for weight loss: 5 health benefits to know

Here’s how amla may contribute to healthy weight management.

1. Rich in fibre

Fibre, a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest, is essential in weight management. The benefits of fibre are immense. It slows down the digestion process, making you feel full for a longer period. This can help you control your appetite and avoid overeating. Thus, amla or Indian gooseberry is a rich source of fibre, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. This means that consuming it can help you feel satisfied after a meal, reducing the likelihood of reaching for unhealthy snacks or overeating. By keeping you feeling full for longer, amla may indirectly contribute to your weight loss goals.

2. Aids in digestion

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is known for its alkaline nature. This means it helps to neutralise excess acidity in the body, which can be beneficial for digestive health. When the body is too acidic, it can lead to various digestive problems, such as heartburn, acid reflux, and indigestion. Amla’s alkaline properties can help balance the pH levels in the digestive system, promoting a healthier environment for digestion, as found in a study published in the Antioxidants.

3. Helps to control blood sugar

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, has a low glycemic index (GI). The glycemic index is a measure of how quickly carbohydrates from a particular food raise blood sugar levels. Foods with a low GI are digested and absorbed more slowly, leading to a gradual increase in blood sugar. When blood sugar levels remain stable, you are less likely to experience cravings or overeating. This can help you maintain a healthy weight. Plus, for individuals with diabetes or at risk of developing it, maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial. Amla’s low GI can help prevent or manage diabetes, as found in a study published in the Nutraceuticals. A steady rise in blood sugar levels provides a more sustained source of energy compared to a rapid spike. This can help you feel more alert and focused throughout the day.

4. Boosts metabolism

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is believed to have properties that can stimulate your metabolism. Metabolism is the process by which your body converts the food and beverages you consume into energy. A faster metabolism means your body burns calories at a more rapid pace. Also, amla is rich in vitamin C, as found in a study published in the Gene Reports, a nutrient essential for various bodily functions, including metabolism. Vitamin C can help support the enzymes involved in energy production. Plus, amla contains antioxidants that can protect cells from damage and improve overall cellular function. Healthy cells are more efficient at metabolising nutrients and producing energy.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Amla is renowned for its high antioxidant content, as found in a study published in Antioxidants. “Antioxidants are compounds that help protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals. Free radicals can contribute to various health problems, including weight gain. Antioxidants can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation has been linked to weight gain and other health issues,” says dietician Gauri Anand. There are many natural ways to reduce inflammation, including consuming amla. This can contribute to a healthier body and potentially support weight loss. Plus, amla’s antioxidant properties can help remove toxins from the body. These toxins can accumulate and interfere with normal bodily functions, including metabolism. By eliminating toxins, amla can contribute to a healthier and more efficient metabolism.

Also Read: Weight loss: Fire up your metabolism with these 20 fat burning foods

Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Take a Poll What is your favourite post-workout snack? Protein shake

Oatmeal

Yoghurt

Nothing Previous Next

Amla for weight loss: How to include it in your diet?

Amla or Indian gooseberry, is a versatile fruit that can be easily incorporated into your daily diet. Here are 5 ways to enjoy amla and potentially support your weight loss goals

Fresh amla juice : Start your day with a glass of freshly squeezed amla juice, you can also add a touch of honey or lemon for a more palatable taste.

: Start your day with a glass of freshly squeezed amla juice, you can also add a touch of honey or lemon for a more palatable taste. Amla chutney : Enjoy amla chutney as a side dish with meals or as a topping for various dishes. You can make your own amla chutney at home using fresh amla, spices, and other ingredients.

: Enjoy amla chutney as a side dish with meals or as a topping for various dishes. You can make your own amla chutney at home using fresh amla, spices, and other ingredients. Amla powder: Amla powder can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, or even sprinkled on salads. It provides a concentrated dose of amla’s nutrients.

Amla powder can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, or even sprinkled on salads. It provides a concentrated dose of amla’s nutrients. Amla pickles: Enjoy amla pickles as a snack or side dish. You can also make your own amla pickles using traditional pickling techniques.

Enjoy amla pickles as a snack or side dish. You can also make your own amla pickles using traditional pickling techniques. Amla-infused water: Infuse water with amla slices for a healthy and refreshing drink. Add other fruits or herbs for added flavour.

However, while amla can be a helpful addition to a healthy diet, it is not a magic weight loss solution. “For sustainable weight loss, combine amla with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and other healthy lifestyle habits,” says Anand.

Are there any side effects of eating amla for weight loss?

Amla is generally considered safe when consumed in moderation. However, excessive consumption may lead to certain side effects:

Digestive issues : Overconsumption of amla can sometimes cause digestive problems like diarrhoea or stomach upset.

: Overconsumption of amla can sometimes cause digestive problems like diarrhoea or stomach upset. Allergic reactions : People who are allergic to other fruits in the same family as amla, such as gooseberries or currants, may also be allergic to amla.

: People who are allergic to other fruits in the same family as amla, such as gooseberries or currants, may also be allergic to amla. Drug interactions: Amla may interact with certain medications, particularly blood thinners and diabetes medications. It’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating amla into your diet if you’re taking any medications.

If you experience any adverse effects after consuming amla, it is advisable to discontinue use and consult with a healthcare provider.