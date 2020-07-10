Eat dalia for weight loss and more: 6 reasons to have it for breakfast

Dalia is a storehouse of nutrients and is loaded with the added benefits of high fibre.

Oats may be your preferred breakfast right now, but you can replace it with something healthy. Have dalia or cracked wheat every morning, as it is not a polished grain. This means it consists of essential nutrients such as fibre and protein, which are all good for your health. Thanks to its nutrients, there are benefits of dalia. The list includes weight loss. Apart from the benefits, it is very versatile when it comes to cooking. You can go for the usual creamy porridge or make upma. The nutritious meal can be made in just 10 to 15 minutes.

What are the benefits of dalia?

Dalia, in most Indian homes, is a regular feature when it comes to breakfast. It is a cereal grain that forms an integral part of the staple diet. And why not? With more and more people getting health conscious by the day, something as basic as a bowl of dalia can do the trick. In fact, it is only now that most people are realizing that it is a storehouse of nutrients and is loaded with the added benefits of high fibre. Here are some of the benefits of dalia:

1. Prevents constipation

Dalia is a rich source of protein and fiber, according to a study published by ResearchGate. Since it is rich in fibre and functions as an excellent laxative. This means that it helps in the flushing out toxins and waste products from the intestines as well as the digestive tracts of the human body. It regularizes bowel movement, phasing out the risk of constipation. In fact, it can also reduce the risk of developing piles. It is due to the high fibre content that it can also reduce the symptoms of diverticular diseases like abdominal pain, nausea, gas formation, and bloated abs.

2. Helps with weight loss

You can have Dalia for weight loss, as its high fibre content gives you a feeling of fullness, leaving no room for overeating. Dietary fiber intake promotes weight loss, as per a study published in The Journal Of Nutrition. Consuming whole grains daily may lead to balanced weights compared to having refined grains. So, if you have been dreaming of achieving effective weight loss, adding dalia to your daily diet is a must.

3. Muscle mass gain

If your goal is to gain muscle mass then you would definitely understand how important your protein intake is. Muscle mass gain is one of the benefits of dalia. It is a rich source of proteins and a number of vitamins that work great for building muscles.

4. Good for diabetics

Dalia contains low glycemic index and complex carbohydrates. This ensures that the release of glucose into the blood is slow and steady. That way you also consume less calories and are able to better manage your blood sugar levels. Diets low in glycemic index are a good option for people with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, as per research published in Nutrients.

5. Anti-inflammatory benefits

The consumption of betaine, a metabolic component found in whole grains like dalia, results in lowered levels of homocysteine which is responsible for chronic inflammation. When dalia is consumed as a part of your daily diet, it can help in alleviating chronic inflammation. The refined carbohydrates that are available in the form of white flour or white rice are directly proportional to weight gain and hence, are a big no-no. Individuals who regularly consume these refined carbohydrates are at a greater risk of increased metabolic syndrome and a number of cardiovascular diseases. One of the benefits of dalia is that as a whole grain, it can protect the body against symptoms of metabolic syndrome like high blood pressure, obesity, and high level of triglycerides. This would also reduce the risk of insulin resistance.

6. Good for babies

Dalia is a great food for babies. It is highly nutritious, and does not have a strong taste and smell. It mixes well with milk and vegetables, making it one of the best weaning foods. So, if you are wondering about giving the first food to your little one, feed them dalia.

What are the side effects of dalia?

The benefits of dalia are many, but there are also side effects:

Overeating fibre, present in dalia, can cause bloating, gas, and discomfort in the stomach.

To reap the benefits of dalia, you don’t have to eat bowls of this grain. Having it in large portions may contribute to weight gain.

While the powerful benefits of dalia can’t be ignored, relying solely on them may result in a lack of variety in the diet. This can lead to nutrient deficiencies, so moderation is key.

To enjoy the benefits of dalia, you just need to take out 10 to 15 minutes in a day. It is a wholesome diet, so add a bowl of cracked wheat to your daily intake.

Related FAQs Can we eat dalia daily? Yes, you can eat daily every day. It's full of nutrients and can be easily digested. Is dalia better than oats? In comparison to dalia, oats are seen as a better source of fibre and protein. But dalia is lower in calories than oats.