Here’s why eating too many pumpkin seeds might not be a good idea

There are many benefits of pumpkin seeds but consuming it in large quantities is not a great idea. It can lead to weight gain and skin allergies.

While pumpkin seeds are considered to be a powerhouse of nutrition, eating too many of them can do you more harm than good. There are many pumpkin seeds benefits as they are good sources of zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, niacin, tryptophan, and protein. But like they say, overdoing anything is a bad idea, it’s the same with these seeds. Consuming it in moderate quantities is beneficial, but the moment you go overboard, you will experience side effects!

What are pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds, are the edible seeds found inside pumpkins. They are typically flat, oval-shaped, and have a slightly nutty flavor. These seeds are packed with nutrients such as magnesium, which is essential for muscle and nerve function, zinc that helps to promotes immune function and wound healing, iron which helps transport oxygen throughout the body as well as Omega 3 and fibre.

What is the safe quantity of pumpkin seeds to eat per day?

Pumpkin seeds are packed with nutrients. But going overboard can be a bad idea. Are wondering how many pumpkin seeds you can eat daily? The American Heart Association recommends one ounce (about a quarter cup or around 28 to 30 grams) of seeds daily. “Remember not to exceed the recommended quantity, as doing so can lead to various health problems. Just speak to an expert before including them in the diet. It will be a good idea to follow an expert’s advice, and then only eat these seeds,” says dietitian Priya Palan.

Side effects of pumpkin seeds

Here are some of the side effects of these seeds that you need to be aware of:

1. Digestive issues

The seeds can invite abdominal pain if consumed in larger quantities. They are high in fiber and eating too much can cause bloating and gas. They are also loaded with fatty oils, which on ingestion beyond acceptable levels can cause cramping and pain. So, be vigilant, while eating the seeds

2. Allergies

Did you know that many people can be allergic to these seeds. These seeds can trigger certain allergic reactions causing throat irritation, coughing, and even a headache. You can also get hives, eczema or other kinds of reaction on your skin. Therefore, it is important to be careful while consuming these.

3. Weight gain

Do you want to battle the bulge or are you trying to get back in shape? Then, you must avoid eating too many seeds. This is so because the seeds are jam-packed with calories, and if eaten in excess, these can make you pile on extra kilos. So make sure to not eat more than the required dosage especially when on a diet.

4. Not safe for those with low blood pressure

If you already have low blood pressure (hypotension), then just bid adieu to pumpkin seeds as they are antioxidant in nature, and help to lower blood pressure. Consult an expert before opting for these seeds, in case you wish to eat them. Also, make sure to stick to the prescribed quantity in order to avoid any health complications.

5. Cannot be given to kids

Pumpkin seeds are packed with fiber and fatty acids, and going above the recommended quantity in kids can trigger stomach cramps and even diarrhoea. Additionally, their tiny size makes them a choking hazard. Therefore you should be very careful while offering these seeds to kids.

How to consume pumpkin seeds

These seeds can be eaten alone or added to dishes such as salad, granola bars, smoothies for taste and crunchy texture. You can also add them to snacks or other food items, like salad and smoothies to nullify the side effects. If you are wondering how to cook the seeds, then you can bake these. You can also roast these, but make sure you dry them first.

So that you know, we hope you’ll be careful while consuming pumpkin seeds.

