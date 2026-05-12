5 high-protein foods worth prioritising while on GLP-1 medications

Here are 5 high-protein foods to add to diet while taking GLP-1 medications to help build muscle mass and promote healthy weight management.

GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide have changed the conversation around weight management. For individuals using these medications, appetite suppression is often significant. Meals feel smaller. Hunger signals arrive less frequently. That reduced intake, while central to how these medications work, creates a nutritional challenge that doesn’t get discussed enough: when you’re eating considerably less, what you choose to eat matters considerably more.

Protein sits at the top of that priority list, and for good reason. During periods of caloric deficit, the body draws on both fat and muscle for energy. “Without adequate protein intake, muscle loss accelerates, metabolism slows, and the physical outcomes of treatment become far less favourable,” Endocrinologist Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya, Chief Medical Advisor at EarlyFit, tells Health Shots. Preserving lean muscle mass during GLP-1 therapy is one of the most important and most commonly overlooked aspects of the entire process.

What are the best high-protein foods to support GLP-1 drugs?

According to the expert, the following high-protein foods deserve a consistent place in the diet of anyone on GLP-1 medication.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most nutritionally complete protein sources available. A single whole egg contains approximately six grams of protein along with essential amino acids, B vitamins, choline, and healthy fats that support hormonal function. For those on GLP-1 therapy, eggs work particularly well because they are easy to prepare and easy to eat in smaller portions, and they are highly satiating. Two to three eggs at breakfast can anchor the day’s protein intake without requiring a large meal. The leucine content in eggs is especially relevant here, as leucine is the amino acid most directly associated with stimulating muscle protein synthesis.

2. Paneer

For vegetarians, paneer is one of the most practical high-protein options available. A 100-gram serving provides approximately 18 to 20 grams of protein along with calcium and phosphorus, both of which support bone density. GLP-1 medications are associated with some reduction in bone mineral density over extended use in certain patient populations, making calcium-rich protein sources particularly worth prioritising. Paneer is also calorie-dense relative to its volume, which matters when overall food intake is reduced, and nutritional efficiency becomes essential.

3. Chicken breast

Lean poultry remains one of the most reliable protein sources in a caloric deficit. A 100-gram serving of cooked chicken breast provides approximately 31 grams of protein with minimal fat, making it highly efficient from a protein-to-calorie perspective. For those on GLP-1 therapy managing smaller portion sizes, this efficiency is directly relevant. Chicken breast also contains a complete amino acid profile. It is high in niacin and selenium, both of which support metabolic function. Preparing it with moisture, through slow cooking, poaching, or marinating, makes it easier to consume when appetite is reduced.

4. Greek yoghurt

Full-fat Greek yoghurt offers protein, probiotics, and calcium in a format that is easy to eat even when appetite is significantly suppressed. A 150-gram serving provides roughly 12-15 grams of protein, depending on the brand, along with beneficial bacteria that support gut health. GLP-1 medications affect gastric motility, and some experience digestive changes during treatment. Probiotic-rich foods like Greek yoghurt can help maintain the balance of the gut microbiome during this period. Choosing unsweetened varieties avoids unnecessary sugar while preserving the nutritional benefits.

5. Lentils and legumes

Dal, rajma, chana, and moong are protein sources that Indian diets are already built around, and they deserve a prominent place in the nutrition plan of any man on GLP-1 therapy. Cooked lentils provide approximately 9 grams of protein per 100 grams, along with substantial fibre, vitamins, and complex carbohydrates that sustain energy without causing blood glucose spikes. The fibre content is particularly valuable because GLP-1 medications already slow gastric emptying, and a diet rich in fibre helps maintain a healthy digestive rhythm. Legumes are also affordable, widely available, and easy to prepare in forms that suit a reduced appetite.

Individuals on GLP-1 therapy are often focused entirely on the number on the scale. That focus is understandable but incomplete. Weight loss that comes at the cost of significant muscle loss leaves the body metabolically weaker, not stronger.

“The goal of treatment is improved metabolic health, and that requires treating protein intake as a clinical priority rather than an afterthought. Eating less is part of how these medications work. Eating well is what determines the quality of the result,” shares the doctor.